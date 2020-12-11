Eric Berlin, of Milford, Conn., is the assistant publisher of Penny Publications, a puzzle-magazine company, and the creator of the website Puzzlesnacks. He is the author of ‘‘The Puzzling World of Winston Breen’’ (Penguin) and two sequels. When he started constructing, Eric says, ‘‘my goal was to sell exactly one puzzle to The New York Times, just to say I did it.’’ That was almost 20 years and more than 40 Times crosswords ago. — W.S.
Across
1 Its logo has a blue, red, orange, yellow and green ‘‘M’’
6 Win every game
11 Blitzed
17 Beethoven’s Third
18 Snoopy sort?
19 You can scratch with it
20 Materials from mollusk shells
21 Tried to respond, as a ‘‘Jeopardy!’’ contestant
22 Gave the latest news
23 Very short-lived gemstones
25 Nicolas ____, standout player in soccer’s Premier League
27 Drake’s output
28 Thinly veiled criticism, in modern slang
29 Blow off steam, say
30 Possible fallout of a controversy, informally
31 RR stop
32 Name shouted in ‘‘The Chipmunk Song’’
34 TV quiz program about an epic poem
37 Handed a hand
40 Bully’s threat
42 World view you might open up to?
43 Suffix with towel
44 NoDoz, for one
46 Help with the dishes
48 Fragment
50 Look back fondly
52 Disney-owned cable channel
56 Ask to be handed a hand?
57 Vereen who won a 1973 Tony for ‘‘Pippin’’
58 Prefix akin to mal-
59 Haphazardly organized
61 Having four sharps, musically
62 ____ Regal, big name in Scotch
65 ‘‘And so on and so forth’’
67 Expected
68 General Motors division until 2010
70 Resident: Suffix
72 One-named singer with the 2019 Song of the Year nominee ‘‘Hard Place’’
73 Some ‘‘Babe’’ characters
75 Designer Gucci
76 Beat box?
79 A brother of 32-Across
81 Zing
83 ‘‘Concentration’’ puzzles
86 Reasonable
87 ‘‘The Divine Comedy’’ poet
89 Brand of cologne with a literary name
91 Jazzed (up)
93 Magnificent plan of action
95 Bone in the leg
96 Key to get out
97 Maya Angelou’s ‘‘And Still ____’’
98 Nev. neighbor
100 Cloth used in theater backdrops
104 ____ Defense (classic chess opening)
106 Cozy home
107 Dance celebrating 2010 legislation
109 Glad ____ (good news)
111 Turn up
113 One of 17 in Monopoly
114 Manages, barely
115 Bibliophile
116 Tightfisted sorts
117 Back up again
118 Hip-hop’s ____, the Creator
119 First name in cosmetics
Down
1 Plot lines?
2 Coffee variety named for a Mideast city
3 Emergency situation caused by a terrier
4 Pre-snowstorm purchase
5 Hit with a beam, maybe
6 Makes watertight
7 Mascara applicators
8 Dozens of them are sold
9 Actor Wallach
10 Friends you may never have met
11 Salon job named after a comic book hero
12 Danson of ‘‘The Good Place’’
13 Building girder
14 Actress Lyonne
15 Compulsive thieves, informally
16 ‘‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away,’’ for one
17 Hydrocarbon suffixes
18 The thought is there
19 Serving of tea, to Brits
24 River near Rotterdam
26 Some lawn maintenance tools
30 Who wrote ‘‘Undeniable: Evolution and the Science of Creation’’
33 Recipient of special treatment, in brief
34 Very cold
35 Klingons, e.g., for short
36 What Hypnos is the Greek god of
37 ____ Plaines, Ill.
38 Liquor component
39 Over
40 Outdoor
41 Part of a glass ... or glasses
45 Before: Abbr.
47 More dangerous to drive on, in a way
49 Metric prefix
51 Natural bridge
53 Supporting musician in a jazz band
54 Guest’s guest
55 Family tree word
57 Chin-up target, informally
60 Leaders of the pack?
61 Bitter brew, for short
63 Pounding on a pie topping
64 Cloud ____
66 Followers of bees
69 SpongeBob SquarePants and others
71 Opposition
74 Entertainment host Ryan, that smart aleck!
77 To wit
78 Belt in judo
80 Mustachioed Springfield resident
82 Baseball’s Mel
84 One of the Schuyler sisters in ‘‘Hamilton’’
85 One sharing a bunk bed, briefly
87 Animosity
88 Places to play Skee-Ball
90 Turn off and on again, say
92 With regard to
93 Get worse through neglect
94 ‘‘Give it ____!’’
95 Need in Boggle
98 Withstand
99 Dancer with glow sticks, often
101 Actress Zellweger
102 Get accustomed (to)
103 Fannie ____ (some securities)
105 Charging option
107 Said aloud
108 Showed up
110 Cyber Monday mo., usually
112 Daisy Ridley’s ‘‘Star Wars’’ role
