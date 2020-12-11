Eric Berlin, of Milford, Conn., is the assistant publisher of Penny Publications, a puzzle-magazine company, and the creator of the website Puzzlesnacks. He is the author of ‘‘The Puzzling World of Winston Breen’’ (Penguin) and two sequels. When he started constructing, Eric says, ‘‘my goal was to sell exactly one puzzle to The New York Times, just to say I did it.’’ That was almost 20 years and more than 40 Times crosswords ago. — W.S.

Across

1 Its logo has a blue, red, orange, yellow and green ‘‘M’’

6 Win every game

11 Blitzed

17 Beethoven’s Third

18 Snoopy sort?

19 You can scratch with it

20 Materials from mollusk shells

21 Tried to respond, as a ‘‘Jeopardy!’’ contestant

22 Gave the latest news

23 Very short-lived gemstones

25 Nicolas ____, standout player in soccer’s Premier League

27 Drake’s output

28 Thinly veiled criticism, in modern slang

29 Blow off steam, say

30 Possible fallout of a controversy, informally

31 RR stop

32 Name shouted in ‘‘The Chipmunk Song’’

34 TV quiz program about an epic poem

37 Handed a hand

40 Bully’s threat

42 World view you might open up to?

43 Suffix with towel

44 NoDoz, for one

46 Help with the dishes

48 Fragment

50 Look back fondly

52 Disney-owned cable channel

56 Ask to be handed a hand?

57 Vereen who won a 1973 Tony for ‘‘Pippin’’

58 Prefix akin to mal-

59 Haphazardly organized

61 Having four sharps, musically

62 ____ Regal, big name in Scotch

65 ‘‘And so on and so forth’’

67 Expected

68 General Motors division until 2010

70 Resident: Suffix

72 One-named singer with the 2019 Song of the Year nominee ‘‘Hard Place’’

73 Some ‘‘Babe’’ characters

75 Designer Gucci

76 Beat box?

79 A brother of 32-Across

81 Zing

83 ‘‘Concentration’’ puzzles

86 Reasonable

87 ‘‘The Divine Comedy’’ poet

89 Brand of cologne with a literary name

91 Jazzed (up)

93 Magnificent plan of action

95 Bone in the leg

96 Key to get out

97 Maya Angelou’s ‘‘And Still ____’’

98 Nev. neighbor

100 Cloth used in theater backdrops

104 ____ Defense (classic chess opening)

106 Cozy home

107 Dance celebrating 2010 legislation

109 Glad ____ (good news)

111 Turn up

113 One of 17 in Monopoly

114 Manages, barely

115 Bibliophile

116 Tightfisted sorts

117 Back up again

118 Hip-hop’s ____, the Creator

119 First name in cosmetics

Down

1 Plot lines?

2 Coffee variety named for a Mideast city

3 Emergency situation caused by a terrier

4 Pre-snowstorm purchase

5 Hit with a beam, maybe

6 Makes watertight

7 Mascara applicators

8 Dozens of them are sold

9 Actor Wallach

10 Friends you may never have met

11 Salon job named after a comic book hero

12 Danson of ‘‘The Good Place’’

13 Building girder

14 Actress Lyonne

15 Compulsive thieves, informally

16 ‘‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away,’’ for one

17 Hydrocarbon suffixes

18 The thought is there

19 Serving of tea, to Brits

24 River near Rotterdam

26 Some lawn maintenance tools

30 Who wrote ‘‘Undeniable: Evolution and the Science of Creation’’

33 Recipient of special treatment, in brief

34 Very cold

35 Klingons, e.g., for short

36 What Hypnos is the Greek god of

37 ____ Plaines, Ill.

38 Liquor component

39 Over

40 Outdoor

41 Part of a glass ... or glasses

45 Before: Abbr.

47 More dangerous to drive on, in a way

49 Metric prefix

51 Natural bridge

53 Supporting musician in a jazz band

54 Guest’s guest

55 Family tree word

57 Chin-up target, informally

60 Leaders of the pack?

61 Bitter brew, for short

63 Pounding on a pie topping

64 Cloud ____

66 Followers of bees

69 SpongeBob SquarePants and others

71 Opposition

74 Entertainment host Ryan, that smart aleck!

77 To wit

78 Belt in judo

80 Mustachioed Springfield resident

82 Baseball’s Mel

84 One of the Schuyler sisters in ‘‘Hamilton’’

85 One sharing a bunk bed, briefly

87 Animosity

88 Places to play Skee-Ball

90 Turn off and on again, say

92 With regard to

93 Get worse through neglect

94 ‘‘Give it ____!’’

95 Need in Boggle

98 Withstand

99 Dancer with glow sticks, often

101 Actress Zellweger

102 Get accustomed (to)

103 Fannie ____ (some securities)

105 Charging option

107 Said aloud

108 Showed up

110 Cyber Monday mo., usually

112 Daisy Ridley’s ‘‘Star Wars’’ role

