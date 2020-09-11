ALL AFLUTTER

By Olivia Mitra Framke

Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz

Olivia Mitra Framke, of Jersey City, N.J., is an academic adviser at the New School’s College of Performing Arts in Manhattan. She describes herself as a flutist, dog lover and ‘‘all-around gaming nerd’’ (video games, board games, role-playing games, you name it). This is her seventh crossword for The Times, including her third Sunday. Like her previous Sunday puzzles, this one has a visual element. — W.S.

ACROSS

1 Selling point?

5 ‘‘____ Catch ’Em All’’ (Pokémon theme song)

10 Gastric malady

15 Word aptly found in

‘‘price control’’

19 Nobel laureate Morrison

20 Longtime daily TV show about the rich and

famous

21 Mandarin greeting

22 One-named singer with Grammys in 1985 and 2010

23 Protected, in a way

24 Mathematical field that includes the 81-Across

26 Irritated mood

27 Custom-made, as a suit

29 Psychic energy fields

30 The Sims and others

32 Regal home

33 Remains here?

34 ‘‘Ciao!’’

35 Magical resource in Magic: The Gathering

36 Pianist’s pace

37 Sounds of disapproval

39 7/

40 Duds

44 Actress Susan of ‘‘The Partridge Family’’

45 Soleus muscle locale

48 ‘‘ … you get the idea’’

50 Course for a non-Anglophone, for short

51 Keebler crew

53 Worker who might check all the boxes?

54 What may come after you

55 Invitation from a host

56 Scrap, slangily

58 Goddess of witchcraft

59 Hall-of-Fame QB Dawson

60 Split

62 A.L. East team … or, using the shaded square, what a little movement by this puzzle’s subject might cause

63 Kerfuffle

64 ‘‘Pitch Perfect’’ a cappella group, with ‘‘the’’

66 ‘‘Let’s do this!’’

67 Bound for

69 Log

71 Prefix with -sphere

72 ‘‘You got it!’’

74 Goblinlike creatures

75 Practical joke

76 Anesthetic of old

77 Tick off

78 Pop singer known for wearing face-covering wigs

79 When ‘‘Laverne and Shirley’’ ran for most of its run: Abbr.

80 Visionaries

81 Subject of this puzzle, as suggested visually by its central black squares

87 Sports figure

90 First name in the freezer aisle

91 Southeast Asian language

92 Flowed into

93 Table scraps

97 21st Greek letter

98 Famous literary nickname, with ‘‘The’’

99 ‘‘Catch-22’’ pilot

100 Spanish title: Abbr.

102 Period

103 Computer data structure

105 Up

107 Ready to crash

109 & 113 End of the definition

117 Assessment: Abbr.

118 ‘‘Doe, ____ … ’’

119 Exchanges words, say

120 Bit of cunning

121 Repeated word in a Doris Day song

122 They have pointy teeth

123 Ish

124 Words of clarification when spelling

125 Math grouping seen in curly brackets

126 Tolkien race

127 Handles, as an account, in brief

128 Eight-bit gaming console, for short

DOWN

1 Wild guess

2 One of 42 on a Connect Four board

3 Start of a definition of the 81-Across

4 Baker’s container

5 Creature that can lick its own eyes

6 Half of O.H.M.S.

7 After-dinner offering

8 Like ‘‘Waiting for Godot’’

9 Convinced

10 Blue

11 Dupes, in a way

12 Stand-up comic Margaret

13 Wyatt, Morgan and Virgil of the Wild West

14 Rolls-____

15 Some college assignments

16 Middle of the definition

17 Comics dog who walks on two feet

18 N.B.A. team with black-and-white uniforms

25 ‘‘I’m listening ... ’’

28 Wild Asian equines

31 Break out

35 1957 Broadway hit starring Robert Preston, with ‘‘The’’

38 Twitch.tv user

39 Rabbit in a red dress

41 Noted 1836 battle site

42 They’re parked at national parks

43 Mate for life?

45 Cereal that changes the color of the milk

46 Director DuVernay

47 Clear a path for

49 Bleeps

52 Toy on a grooved track

53 Help to settle

57 Another name for Cupid

58 The last of the Pillars of Islam

61 Seeing red?

65 Not on time for

68 Temporarily adopt, as a pet

70 Pot

73 Tulsa sch.

76 Canceling key

82 Timetable abbr.

83 Traditional Valentine’s Day gift

84 Croft of Tomb Raider

85 Tiny terriers

86 N.Y.C. summer hrs.

87 Black suit

88 Does really well

89 Going rate?

94 Return to a theme, as in a symphony

95 Vine support

96 Bring down

98 ‘‘Ciao!’’

101 Response to a puppy video, maybe

104 Middle black key in a group of three, on a piano

105 Some laptops

106 Sci-fi moon

108 John Wayne, by birth

110 Current fashion

111 Paradise

112 Tidy

114 On an airplane, it’s filled with nitrogen rather than air

115 Assumed part of some addresses

116 Those: Sp.

