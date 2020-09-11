ALL AFLUTTER
By Olivia Mitra Framke
Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz
Olivia Mitra Framke, of Jersey City, N.J., is an academic adviser at the New School’s College of Performing Arts in Manhattan. She describes herself as a flutist, dog lover and ‘‘all-around gaming nerd’’ (video games, board games, role-playing games, you name it). This is her seventh crossword for The Times, including her third Sunday. Like her previous Sunday puzzles, this one has a visual element. — W.S.
ACROSS
1 Selling point?
5 ‘‘____ Catch ’Em All’’ (Pokémon theme song)
10 Gastric malady
15 Word aptly found in
‘‘price control’’
19 Nobel laureate Morrison
20 Longtime daily TV show about the rich and
famous
21 Mandarin greeting
22 One-named singer with Grammys in 1985 and 2010
23 Protected, in a way
24 Mathematical field that includes the 81-Across
26 Irritated mood
27 Custom-made, as a suit
29 Psychic energy fields
30 The Sims and others
32 Regal home
33 Remains here?
34 ‘‘Ciao!’’
35 Magical resource in Magic: The Gathering
36 Pianist’s pace
37 Sounds of disapproval
39 7/
40 Duds
44 Actress Susan of ‘‘The Partridge Family’’
45 Soleus muscle locale
48 ‘‘ … you get the idea’’
50 Course for a non-Anglophone, for short
51 Keebler crew
53 Worker who might check all the boxes?
54 What may come after you
55 Invitation from a host
56 Scrap, slangily
58 Goddess of witchcraft
59 Hall-of-Fame QB Dawson
60 Split
62 A.L. East team … or, using the shaded square, what a little movement by this puzzle’s subject might cause
63 Kerfuffle
64 ‘‘Pitch Perfect’’ a cappella group, with ‘‘the’’
66 ‘‘Let’s do this!’’
67 Bound for
69 Log
71 Prefix with -sphere
72 ‘‘You got it!’’
74 Goblinlike creatures
75 Practical joke
76 Anesthetic of old
77 Tick off
78 Pop singer known for wearing face-covering wigs
79 When ‘‘Laverne and Shirley’’ ran for most of its run: Abbr.
80 Visionaries
81 Subject of this puzzle, as suggested visually by its central black squares
87 Sports figure
90 First name in the freezer aisle
91 Southeast Asian language
92 Flowed into
93 Table scraps
97 21st Greek letter
98 Famous literary nickname, with ‘‘The’’
99 ‘‘Catch-22’’ pilot
100 Spanish title: Abbr.
102 Period
103 Computer data structure
105 Up
107 Ready to crash
109 & 113 End of the definition
117 Assessment: Abbr.
118 ‘‘Doe, ____ … ’’
119 Exchanges words, say
120 Bit of cunning
121 Repeated word in a Doris Day song
122 They have pointy teeth
123 Ish
124 Words of clarification when spelling
125 Math grouping seen in curly brackets
126 Tolkien race
127 Handles, as an account, in brief
128 Eight-bit gaming console, for short
DOWN
1 Wild guess
2 One of 42 on a Connect Four board
3 Start of a definition of the 81-Across
4 Baker’s container
5 Creature that can lick its own eyes
6 Half of O.H.M.S.
7 After-dinner offering
8 Like ‘‘Waiting for Godot’’
9 Convinced
10 Blue
11 Dupes, in a way
12 Stand-up comic Margaret
13 Wyatt, Morgan and Virgil of the Wild West
14 Rolls-____
15 Some college assignments
16 Middle of the definition
17 Comics dog who walks on two feet
18 N.B.A. team with black-and-white uniforms
25 ‘‘I’m listening ... ’’
28 Wild Asian equines
31 Break out
35 1957 Broadway hit starring Robert Preston, with ‘‘The’’
38 Twitch.tv user
39 Rabbit in a red dress
41 Noted 1836 battle site
42 They’re parked at national parks
43 Mate for life?
45 Cereal that changes the color of the milk
46 Director DuVernay
47 Clear a path for
49 Bleeps
52 Toy on a grooved track
53 Help to settle
57 Another name for Cupid
58 The last of the Pillars of Islam
61 Seeing red?
65 Not on time for
68 Temporarily adopt, as a pet
70 Pot
73 Tulsa sch.
76 Canceling key
82 Timetable abbr.
83 Traditional Valentine’s Day gift
84 Croft of Tomb Raider
85 Tiny terriers
86 N.Y.C. summer hrs.
87 Black suit
88 Does really well
89 Going rate?
94 Return to a theme, as in a symphony
95 Vine support
96 Bring down
98 ‘‘Ciao!’’
101 Response to a puppy video, maybe
104 Middle black key in a group of three, on a piano
105 Some laptops
106 Sci-fi moon
108 John Wayne, by birth
110 Current fashion
111 Paradise
112 Tidy
114 On an airplane, it’s filled with nitrogen rather than air
115 Assumed part of some addresses
116 Those: Sp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.