Sam Donaldson is a law professor at Georgia State University, teaching contracts to first-year students and wills, trusts and estates to upper-division ones. He is the author or co-author of several textbooks on these subjects. Since 2011, Sam has written the annual Orca Awards for the blog Diary of a Crossword Fiend, his choices for the best American crosswords across all publications. — W.S.

Across

1 ‘‘The King of Latin Pop’’

9 ‘‘The Tale of ____ Puddle-Duck’’ (Beatrix Potter children’s book)

15 Give an address

20 Onscreen twins, often

21 Ruler of the afterlife, in Egyptian mythology

22 Benefit of some online purchases

23 Chore for a censor?

25 LaBelle or LuPone

26 With, at a café

27 The Cards, on scoreboards

28 Chore for a satellite-TV technician?

30 Wayne’s sidekick in old ‘‘S.N.L.’’ skits

32 What a digital subscription might end

34 Current location

35 Certify formally, with ‘‘to’’

36 Scientist who said: ‘‘I have no special talents. I am only passionately curious’’

40 Wet-weather wear

42 Chore for a security guard?

47 Notchlike

50 Wildcatter’s target

51 ____ Na Na

52 ‘‘Othello’’ setting

54 Like a list of lists of lists

55 Kristen of ‘‘Bridesmaids’’

57 ____ Verde National Park

60 Having zero talent for

63 Wisconsin senator Johnson

64 Person to look out for

67 Chore for a rower?

69 ‘‘Chandelier’’ singer, 2014

70 ‘‘Be honest!’’

72 Hoppy medium?

73 Chore for a knight?

77 Eats daintily

82 Japanese vegetable

83 Icy moon of Jupiter

84 Author James

85 Air Force One maker

86 Calf-length skirt

88 Bakery enticements

90 ‘‘Come to think of it . .?. ’’

93 Proven postulate

94 Zen principle

97 Chore for a dog-walker?

101 More watered down

103 Statement before a demonstration

104 Children’s author Richard

106 Insurance giant

109 It’s spotted at the craps table

110 Fool, in Canadian slang

114 Chore for an N.F.L. owner?

117 Pro at deductions

119 Daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise

120 ‘‘The Princess Bride’’ character ____ Montoya

121 Chore for a bowling-alley employee?

125 Carrying a key?

126 Forthcoming

127 Goes wild

128 Horse ____

129 Double-black diamond section of a ski mountain, with ‘‘the’’

130 With a firm grip

Down

1 Conference attendee’s clip-on

2 Tropical sorbet flavor

3 Magic, once

4 The people’s choice

5 B’way posting

6 Kitty paper

7 Utah resort town

8 Fixed charge

9 Average guy

10 Abbr. on a city-limits sign

11 Certain Spanish Surrealist paintings

12 Ticked off

13 Cause of a small setback

14 World’s largest tennis stadium, familiarly

15 Hitting the right note

16 Common Christmas entree

17 Where Groucho, Chico and Harpo spent a night

18 Crispy cookie brand

19 Live

24 Like most modern TVs, informally

29 Judo levels

31 Coxae, familiarly

33 Most common surname in Brazil

37 Math degree

38 Former SeaWorld attraction

39 San Francisco’s ____ Valley

41 Patent

42 Scattered about

43 Nintendo gaming console with a pileup of vowels

44 Tourney format, for short

45 Baked

46 Potential result of social unrest

48 ____ mess (traditional English dessert)

49 Cold and humid

53 ‘‘Germ’’ that’s passed from one child to another

56 Heroic exploit

58 Bewitch

59 Redundant name for a drink

61 Captain with a whalebone leg

62 Bad thing for a bluffer

65 Ceremony

66 Home to the landmark Koko Crater

67 Poet ____ Scott-Heron

68 Served as

71 It’s due south of Hollywood

73 Shoving match, in a way

74 Thor’s father

75 Motel 6 alternative

76 Strike

78 Tops

79 Isolated team of workers, in business-speak

80 ‘‘I guess’’

81 6:00 broadcast

84 Didn’t just assume

87 Noble thing

89 German exclamation

91 ‘‘That hits the spot’’

92 Michelle of ‘‘Crazy Rich Asians’’

95 Helmet opening

96 Scottish terrier type

98 Actor Robert of ‘‘Spenser: For Hire’’

99 Eyes, informally

100 Like the rank of major general

102 Lambaste

104 Barbecue rods

105 Vessel whose name anagrams to where it might be used

107 Woods who voiced Cinderella

108 Open space in a forest

111 Snarky challenge

112 Swashbuckling Flynn

113 Like investing in a start-up

115 Loops in, in a way

116 Small cut

118 Bad fit

122 Six-pt. plays

123 Chapel Hill sch.

124 Houston sch.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you