Sam Donaldson is a law professor at Georgia State University, teaching contracts to first-year students and wills, trusts and estates to upper-division ones. He is the author or co-author of several textbooks on these subjects. Since 2011, Sam has written the annual Orca Awards for the blog Diary of a Crossword Fiend, his choices for the best American crosswords across all publications. — W.S.
Across
1 ‘‘The King of Latin Pop’’
9 ‘‘The Tale of ____ Puddle-Duck’’ (Beatrix Potter children’s book)
15 Give an address
20 Onscreen twins, often
21 Ruler of the afterlife, in Egyptian mythology
22 Benefit of some online purchases
23 Chore for a censor?
25 LaBelle or LuPone
26 With, at a café
27 The Cards, on scoreboards
28 Chore for a satellite-TV technician?
30 Wayne’s sidekick in old ‘‘S.N.L.’’ skits
32 What a digital subscription might end
34 Current location
35 Certify formally, with ‘‘to’’
36 Scientist who said: ‘‘I have no special talents. I am only passionately curious’’
40 Wet-weather wear
42 Chore for a security guard?
47 Notchlike
50 Wildcatter’s target
51 ____ Na Na
52 ‘‘Othello’’ setting
54 Like a list of lists of lists
55 Kristen of ‘‘Bridesmaids’’
57 ____ Verde National Park
60 Having zero talent for
63 Wisconsin senator Johnson
64 Person to look out for
67 Chore for a rower?
69 ‘‘Chandelier’’ singer, 2014
70 ‘‘Be honest!’’
72 Hoppy medium?
73 Chore for a knight?
77 Eats daintily
82 Japanese vegetable
83 Icy moon of Jupiter
84 Author James
85 Air Force One maker
86 Calf-length skirt
88 Bakery enticements
90 ‘‘Come to think of it . .?. ’’
93 Proven postulate
94 Zen principle
97 Chore for a dog-walker?
101 More watered down
103 Statement before a demonstration
104 Children’s author Richard
106 Insurance giant
109 It’s spotted at the craps table
110 Fool, in Canadian slang
114 Chore for an N.F.L. owner?
117 Pro at deductions
119 Daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise
120 ‘‘The Princess Bride’’ character ____ Montoya
121 Chore for a bowling-alley employee?
125 Carrying a key?
126 Forthcoming
127 Goes wild
128 Horse ____
129 Double-black diamond section of a ski mountain, with ‘‘the’’
130 With a firm grip
Down
1 Conference attendee’s clip-on
2 Tropical sorbet flavor
3 Magic, once
4 The people’s choice
5 B’way posting
6 Kitty paper
7 Utah resort town
8 Fixed charge
9 Average guy
10 Abbr. on a city-limits sign
11 Certain Spanish Surrealist paintings
12 Ticked off
13 Cause of a small setback
14 World’s largest tennis stadium, familiarly
15 Hitting the right note
16 Common Christmas entree
17 Where Groucho, Chico and Harpo spent a night
18 Crispy cookie brand
19 Live
24 Like most modern TVs, informally
29 Judo levels
31 Coxae, familiarly
33 Most common surname in Brazil
37 Math degree
38 Former SeaWorld attraction
39 San Francisco’s ____ Valley
41 Patent
42 Scattered about
43 Nintendo gaming console with a pileup of vowels
44 Tourney format, for short
45 Baked
46 Potential result of social unrest
48 ____ mess (traditional English dessert)
49 Cold and humid
53 ‘‘Germ’’ that’s passed from one child to another
56 Heroic exploit
58 Bewitch
59 Redundant name for a drink
61 Captain with a whalebone leg
62 Bad thing for a bluffer
65 Ceremony
66 Home to the landmark Koko Crater
67 Poet ____ Scott-Heron
68 Served as
71 It’s due south of Hollywood
73 Shoving match, in a way
74 Thor’s father
75 Motel 6 alternative
76 Strike
78 Tops
79 Isolated team of workers, in business-speak
80 ‘‘I guess’’
81 6:00 broadcast
84 Didn’t just assume
87 Noble thing
89 German exclamation
91 ‘‘That hits the spot’’
92 Michelle of ‘‘Crazy Rich Asians’’
95 Helmet opening
96 Scottish terrier type
98 Actor Robert of ‘‘Spenser: For Hire’’
99 Eyes, informally
100 Like the rank of major general
102 Lambaste
104 Barbecue rods
105 Vessel whose name anagrams to where it might be used
107 Woods who voiced Cinderella
108 Open space in a forest
111 Snarky challenge
112 Swashbuckling Flynn
113 Like investing in a start-up
115 Loops in, in a way
116 Small cut
118 Bad fit
122 Six-pt. plays
123 Chapel Hill sch.
124 Houston sch.
