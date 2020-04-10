Ricky Cruz, 22, of Glendale, Calif., is a video game concept artist — a maker of detailed designs for other artists to use when creating 3-D game environments. He says this puzzle is an attempt to turn a crossword “into a fun visual experience.” The unusual grid alone tells you something novel is up. This is Ricky’s third puzzle for The Times, and his first Sunday. — W.S.
Across
1 Company often cited in business studies about disruptive innovation
6 Barbecue applications
10 Center of an ear
13 Authorized
18 Superman, for one
19 Bit of Q.E.D.
20 Brian who created the Windows 95 start-up sound
21 Time-machine option
22 Binary, as some questions
23 Settled on
25 ‘‘Here’s the thing …’’
26 Make heads or tails of a situation … or an alternative title for this puzzle
29 Like a pigsty
31 What an aglet is for a shoelace
32 Some pain relievers
35 Sharer’s word
36 ____ parm
39 Give a talking-to
41 Bit of letter-shaped hardware
42 Food catcher
43 Got misty-eyed, with ‘‘up’’
45 Tricksy maneuver
48 Bearded beast
49 Satellite signal receiver
51 Orange County’s ____ Beach
54 Whistle-blower in 2013 news
57 Donkey Kong and others
59 Dresses’ upper sections
61 Cherry, for one
63 College town in Iowa
65 Units in linguistics
67 Selfish sort
68 Home to the Alhambra
70 Confused
72 The invaders in Space Invaders, in brief
73 Things held up to the ear
77 Nobel and Pulitzer winner Morrison
78 Part of a mission
80 Unfavorable
82 Some coolers
84 Surgeon’s tool
86 Slowpokes
88 ‘‘30 for 30’’ network
90 Lab noise?
91 Lazy ____
93 Relied on no one else
95 [That knocked the wind out of me!]
97 Free offering from a cafe
99 Certain colors in printing
102 Beyoncé’s role in 2019’s ‘‘The Lion King’’
103 Having as a hobby
104 No-goodnik
107 ____-Tiki
108 One fighting against Thanos
110 Kind of visual puzzle .?.?. or what to do with each line in this puzzle’s two shaded areas
115 Location in the Beach Boys’ ‘‘Kokomo’’
117 Dog days of winter?
118 House-elf in the Harry Potter books
121 Any one of the Magi, to Jesus
122 Cousin of Inc.
123 Mount ____, much-hiked peak in Yosemite
124 Not hide one’s feelings
125 Applesauce brand
126 Drano component
127 Site for handmade goods
128 Introduction
Down
1 Kick start?
2 World Cup cry
3 2007 Shia LaBeouf thriller or a 2008 No. 1 hit by Rihanna
4 Hero of a Virgil epic
5 Bit of raised land
6 Someone with all the desired qualities
7 Craving
8 ‘‘Eww, gross’’
9 ‘‘Leave it be’’
10 ____ the Entertainer (actor and comedian)
11 In addition to
12 [Out of nowhere!]
13 Nintendo character with a green cap
14 Summer complaint
15 State-of-the-art
16 Fuming state
17 X
21 Word before phone or book
24 Little salamanders
27 Word in the corner of a TV news broadcast
28 Paris’s Musée ____ (art museum)
29 No-goodnik
30 Pounds
33 Brooks & ____ (country duo)
34 Man’s nickname found in consecutive letters of the alphabet
37 Like about half of the OPEC countries
38 Danish tourist attraction since 1968
40 Tone down
43 Society at large
44 ____ ranch
46 Promoter of gender equality, for short
47 Like some tennis shots and most push-ups
50 No-frills
52 Strike out
53 Expert
55 Humdingers
56 The circled letters in the first shaded area
58 Title for many a W.H. aspirant
60 Substance discharged
62 The circled letters in the second shaded area
64 Ink container
66 Went unused
68 Manage to heave the ball before time expires
69 Dispense (with)
71 Hopeless from the start, slangily
74 Job seekers’ needs, in brief
75 Egg maker
76 Long stretches
79 The Golden Flashes of the Mid-American Conf.
81 Jazz’s Fitzgerald
83 Cartoon character who works at the Krusty Krab
84 Vim and vigor
85 Article of apparel that’s an anagram of other articles of apparel
87 Length of time between noons
89 Point out
90 Cries of disappointment
92 With full disclosure
94 Roof part
96 Supporting
98 Somewhat
100 ‘‘That didn’t work!’’
101 Foul mood
103 Earnings
105 Sights in the Jerusalem skyline
106 One of six in Subaru’s logo
109 Over
111 Bit of raised land
112 Direction in a film script
113 ____ bro
114 Long stretches
115 Comic book onomatopoeia
116 Big whoop
119 A/C spec
120 Even so
