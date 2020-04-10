Ricky Cruz, 22, of Glendale, Calif., is a video game concept artist — a maker of detailed designs for other artists to use when creating 3-D game environments. He says this puzzle is an attempt to turn a crossword “into a fun visual experience.” The unusual grid alone tells you something novel is up. This is Ricky’s third puzzle for The Times, and his first Sunday. — W.S.

Across

1 Company often cited in business studies about disruptive innovation

6 Barbecue applications

10 Center of an ear

13 Authorized

18 Superman, for one

19 Bit of Q.E.D.

20 Brian who created the Windows 95 start-up sound

21 Time-machine option

22 Binary, as some questions

23 Settled on

25 ‘‘Here’s the thing …’’

26 Make heads or tails of a situation … or an alternative title for this puzzle

29 Like a pigsty

31 What an aglet is for a shoelace

32 Some pain relievers

35 Sharer’s word

36 ____ parm

39 Give a talking-to

41 Bit of letter-shaped hardware

42 Food catcher

43 Got misty-eyed, with ‘‘up’’

45 Tricksy maneuver

48 Bearded beast

49 Satellite signal receiver

51 Orange County’s ____ Beach

54 Whistle-blower in 2013 news

57 Donkey Kong and others

59 Dresses’ upper sections

61 Cherry, for one

63 College town in Iowa

65 Units in linguistics

67 Selfish sort

68 Home to the Alhambra

70 Confused

72 The invaders in Space Invaders, in brief

73 Things held up to the ear

77 Nobel and Pulitzer winner Morrison

78 Part of a mission

80 Unfavorable

82 Some coolers

84 Surgeon’s tool

86 Slowpokes

88 ‘‘30 for 30’’ network

90 Lab noise?

91 Lazy ____

93 Relied on no one else

95 [That knocked the wind out of me!]

97 Free offering from a cafe

99 Certain colors in printing

102 Beyoncé’s role in 2019’s ‘‘The Lion King’’

103 Having as a hobby

104 No-goodnik

107 ____-Tiki

108 One fighting against Thanos

110 Kind of visual puzzle .?.?. or what to do with each line in this puzzle’s two shaded areas

115 Location in the Beach Boys’ ‘‘Kokomo’’

117 Dog days of winter?

118 House-elf in the Harry Potter books

121 Any one of the Magi, to Jesus

122 Cousin of Inc.

123 Mount ____, much-hiked peak in Yosemite

124 Not hide one’s feelings

125 Applesauce brand

126 Drano component

127 Site for handmade goods

128 Introduction

Down

1 Kick start?

2 World Cup cry

3 2007 Shia LaBeouf thriller or a 2008 No. 1 hit by Rihanna

4 Hero of a Virgil epic

5 Bit of raised land

6 Someone with all the desired qualities

7 Craving

8 ‘‘Eww, gross’’

9 ‘‘Leave it be’’

10 ____ the Entertainer (actor and comedian)

11 In addition to

12 [Out of nowhere!]

13 Nintendo character with a green cap

14 Summer complaint

15 State-of-the-art

16 Fuming state

17 X

21 Word before phone or book

24 Little salamanders

27 Word in the corner of a TV news broadcast

28 Paris’s Musée ____ (art museum)

29 No-goodnik

30 Pounds

33 Brooks & ____ (country duo)

34 Man’s nickname found in consecutive letters of the alphabet

37 Like about half of the OPEC countries

38 Danish tourist attraction since 1968

40 Tone down

43 Society at large

44 ____ ranch

46 Promoter of gender equality, for short

47 Like some tennis shots and most push-ups

50 No-frills

52 Strike out

53 Expert

55 Humdingers

56 The circled letters in the first shaded area

58 Title for many a W.H. aspirant

60 Substance discharged

62 The circled letters in the second shaded area

64 Ink container

66 Went unused

68 Manage to heave the ball before time expires

69 Dispense (with)

71 Hopeless from the start, slangily

74 Job seekers’ needs, in brief

75 Egg maker

76 Long stretches

79 The Golden Flashes of the Mid-American Conf.

81 Jazz’s Fitzgerald

83 Cartoon character who works at the Krusty Krab

84 Vim and vigor

85 Article of apparel that’s an anagram of other articles of apparel

87 Length of time between noons

89 Point out

90 Cries of disappointment

92 With full disclosure

94 Roof part

96 Supporting

98 Somewhat

100 ‘‘That didn’t work!’’

101 Foul mood

103 Earnings

105 Sights in the Jerusalem skyline

106 One of six in Subaru’s logo

109 Over

111 Bit of raised land

112 Direction in a film script

113 ____ bro

114 Long stretches

115 Comic book onomatopoeia

116 Big whoop

119 A/C spec

120 Even so

