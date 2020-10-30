Miriam Estrin is a native of St. Louis, now living in London. She works for Google as a policy manager dealing with international laws and regulations on access to information. After graduating from Yale Law School, she spent four years at the U.S. State Department. Miriam started constructing crosswords a year ago after reading The Times’s online series ‘‘How to Make a Crossword Puzzle.’’ This is her second puzzle for the paper and her first Sunday. — W.S.
Across
1 Dinosaur in the Mario games
6 Titular film character opposite Harold
11 Something offered in tribute
16 ____ Martin DB5 (‘‘Bondmobile’’)
17 Knock-down-drag-out fights
21 Nudge
22 Barack, Michelle, Hillary and Bill took them, for short
23 Yann Martel’s baking memoir?
24 Have heart eyes for
25 Member of Britain’s upper house
26 Tone-____
27 Shunned, with ‘‘out’’
29 ‘‘Don’t get ____!’’
30 F. Scott Fitzgerald’s chivalric tale?
36 Just like that
38 Zaps, as leftovers
39 Brainstorms
42 Messes (with)
43 Follower of ‘‘Je m’appelle’’
44 What a figure skate has that a hockey skate lacks
45 ‘‘____ you seeing this?’’
46 Voltaire’s sweet novel?
50 Scan that excites hydrogen atoms, for short
51 Can’t keep one’s mouth shut?
54 Alternative to de Gaulle
55 Debussy’s ‘‘____ d’Étoiles’’
57 Prepare to go next
59 ‘‘You’re making me blush!’’
61 Lived (with)
63 Marcel Proust’s kitchen mystery?
70 Trouble
71 I
72 ‘‘That’s ____!’’ (director’s cry)
73 Halloween vis-à-vis Nov. 1
74 ‘‘Yeesh!’’
76 One of six parked on the moon
78 Nasty, in a way
79 Author Ferrante
81 Neutral paint color
82 Break
85 Societal problem
86 ‘‘When They See Us’’ director DuVernay
89 Big e-commerce site
90 Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s pet story?
95 Guarantees
97 [Doh!]
100 Semibiographical source for ‘‘Citizen Kane’’
101 Small trunks
105 Certain red wine
107 Trap
109 Had a friendly relationship (with)
110 ‘‘____ is a wonderful thing if one does not have to earn one’s living at it’’: Einstein
111 ‘‘Revenge ____ dish …’’
112 William Shakespeare’s historical romance?
115 Gives one’s seal of approval
116 Woman’s name that’s a piece of furniture backward
117 Classical singing venue
118 Beat
119 Call to reserve?
120 The final installment of ‘‘The Godfather’’
121 Bit of coffee
122 Sierra Nevadas, e.g.
123 Word that can precede or follow ‘‘run’’
Down
1 ‘‘____ ready for this?’’
(opening of a pump-up jam
by 2 Unlimited)
2 Part of an Italian veal dish name
3 Go back to Square 1
4 Share a workspace, in modern lingo
5 Helpful connections
6 Breakfast order
7 Long period
8 What a weather balloon might be mistaken for
9 Letters on the ‘‘3’’ button
10 Catches a glimpse of
11 What Mrs. Potts and Chip serve in ‘‘Beauty and the Beast’’
12 Brit’s term of affection
13 ‘‘Finally!’’
14 Resolve, with ‘‘out’’
15 Precious, to a Brit
17 Goes undercover?
18 Heated accusation
19 Sound effect during a bomb defusing, perhaps
20 ‘‘I watched that episode already’’
26 Critical time
28 Queen who made Carthage prosper
31 Pittsburgh-to-Buffalo dir.
32 Fair forecast
33 Beat in a boxing match, in a way
34 Corral
35 Command for a right turn, in mushing
36 ‘‘It’s possible’’
37 ‘‘You’ve Got Mail’’ director Ephron
40 Neutral paint color
41 Sound like a broken record
46 Shoe with holes
47 Top dogs
48 Subject of Rick Steves’s travel guides
49 God, in Guadalajara
52 Bullet alternatives: Abbr.
53 Utter
54 Como ningún ____ (unique, in Spanish)
56 Pledge-drive gift
57 Giggle
58 Dreyer’s ice-cream partner
60 ____ Harbor, first official port of entry to the United States
62 Channel that aired ‘‘Daria’’ and ‘‘The Hills’’
63 Fan-mail recipient
64 Exploding star
65 Take pride in something
66 Ruffle
67 What can take a punch?
68 ____ & Chandon (Champagne)
69 Long periods
70 Little bowwow
75 Wray of ‘‘King Kong’’
77 Nonresident doctor
80 Lead role on ‘‘Parks and Recreation’’
82 Writer Stein
83 Green and others
84 Sets (against)
86 The Amazons were the daughter of this god, in myth
87 By way of
88 Director’s cry
91 Is employed
92 Movie with the line ‘‘I feel the need … the need for speed’’
93 Dials
94 Some concert tour merchandise
95 Martial arts master
96 Sushi condiment
98 Traitor in the Revolutionary War
99 Warehouse employee
100 ‘‘S.N.L.’’ cast member Gardner
102 Lover of Orion, in myth
103 8-Down pilots, in brief
104 Forest grazer
106 Full of spice
108 Where Zeno taught
110 Children’s poet Silverstein
113 ____ beam
114 Place for a shvitz
