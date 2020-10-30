Miriam Estrin is a native of St. Louis, now living in London. She works for Google as a policy manager dealing with international laws and regulations on access to information. After graduating from Yale Law School, she spent four years at the U.S. State Department. Miriam started constructing crosswords a year ago after reading The Times’s online series ‘‘How to Make a Crossword Puzzle.’’ This is her second puzzle for the paper and her first Sunday. — W.S.

Across

1 Dinosaur in the Mario games

6 Titular film character opposite Harold

11 Something offered in tribute

16 ____ Martin DB5 (‘‘Bondmobile’’)

17 Knock-down-drag-out fights

21 Nudge

22 Barack, Michelle, Hillary and Bill took them, for short

23 Yann Martel’s baking memoir?

24 Have heart eyes for

25 Member of Britain’s upper house

26 Tone-____

27 Shunned, with ‘‘out’’

29 ‘‘Don’t get ____!’’

30 F. Scott Fitzgerald’s chivalric tale?

36 Just like that

38 Zaps, as leftovers

39 Brainstorms

42 Messes (with)

43 Follower of ‘‘Je m’appelle’’

44 What a figure skate has that a hockey skate lacks

45 ‘‘____ you seeing this?’’

46 Voltaire’s sweet novel?

50 Scan that excites hydrogen atoms, for short

51 Can’t keep one’s mouth shut?

54 Alternative to de Gaulle

55 Debussy’s ‘‘____ d’Étoiles’’

57 Prepare to go next

59 ‘‘You’re making me blush!’’

61 Lived (with)

63 Marcel Proust’s kitchen mystery?

70 Trouble

71 I

72 ‘‘That’s ____!’’ (director’s cry)

73 Halloween vis-à-vis Nov. 1

74 ‘‘Yeesh!’’

76 One of six parked on the moon

78 Nasty, in a way

79 Author Ferrante

81 Neutral paint color

82 Break

85 Societal problem

86 ‘‘When They See Us’’ director DuVernay

89 Big e-commerce site

90 Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s pet story?

95 Guarantees

97 [Doh!]

100 Semibiographical source for ‘‘Citizen Kane’’

101 Small trunks

105 Certain red wine

107 Trap

109 Had a friendly relationship (with)

110 ‘‘____ is a wonderful thing if one does not have to earn one’s living at it’’: Einstein

111 ‘‘Revenge ____ dish …’’

112 William Shakespeare’s historical romance?

115 Gives one’s seal of approval

116 Woman’s name that’s a piece of furniture backward

117 Classical singing venue

118 Beat

119 Call to reserve?

120 The final installment of ‘‘The Godfather’’

121 Bit of coffee

122 Sierra Nevadas, e.g.

123 Word that can precede or follow ‘‘run’’

Down

1 ‘‘____ ready for this?’’

(opening of a pump-up jam

by 2 Unlimited)

2 Part of an Italian veal dish name

3 Go back to Square 1

4 Share a workspace, in modern lingo

5 Helpful connections

6 Breakfast order

7 Long period

8 What a weather balloon might be mistaken for

9 Letters on the ‘‘3’’ button

10 Catches a glimpse of

11 What Mrs. Potts and Chip serve in ‘‘Beauty and the Beast’’

12 Brit’s term of affection

13 ‘‘Finally!’’

14 Resolve, with ‘‘out’’

15 Precious, to a Brit

17 Goes undercover?

18 Heated accusation

19 Sound effect during a bomb defusing, perhaps

20 ‘‘I watched that episode already’’

26 Critical time

28 Queen who made Carthage prosper

31 Pittsburgh-to-Buffalo dir.

32 Fair forecast

33 Beat in a boxing match, in a way

34 Corral

35 Command for a right turn, in mushing

36 ‘‘It’s possible’’

37 ‘‘You’ve Got Mail’’ director Ephron

40 Neutral paint color

41 Sound like a broken record

46 Shoe with holes

47 Top dogs

48 Subject of Rick Steves’s travel guides

49 God, in Guadalajara

52 Bullet alternatives: Abbr.

53 Utter

54 Como ningún ____ (unique, in Spanish)

56 Pledge-drive gift

57 Giggle

58 Dreyer’s ice-cream partner

60 ____ Harbor, first official port of entry to the United States

62 Channel that aired ‘‘Daria’’ and ‘‘The Hills’’

63 Fan-mail recipient

64 Exploding star

65 Take pride in something

66 Ruffle

67 What can take a punch?

68 ____ & Chandon (Champagne)

69 Long periods

70 Little bowwow

75 Wray of ‘‘King Kong’’

77 Nonresident doctor

80 Lead role on ‘‘Parks and Recreation’’

82 Writer Stein

83 Green and others

84 Sets (against)

86 The Amazons were the daughter of this god, in myth

87 By way of

88 Director’s cry

91 Is employed

92 Movie with the line ‘‘I feel the need … the need for speed’’

93 Dials

94 Some concert tour merchandise

95 Martial arts master

96 Sushi condiment

98 Traitor in the Revolutionary War

99 Warehouse employee

100 ‘‘S.N.L.’’ cast member Gardner

102 Lover of Orion, in myth

103 8-Down pilots, in brief

104 Forest grazer

106 Full of spice

108 Where Zeno taught

110 Children’s poet Silverstein

113 ____ beam

114 Place for a shvitz

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you