Sam Ezersky, 25, is an associate puzzle editor for The New York Times. He sold his first crossword to the paper when he was 17, just before starting his senior year at South Lakes High School in Reston, Va. Eight years and 30 Times crosswords later, Sam says his professional goal is to ‘‘never, ever create an ‘ordinary’ puzzle.’’ His favorite clues/answers in this one are at 111A and 81D. — W.S.

Across

1 Marvel at

7 L.G.B.T.-aligned advocacy group since 1987

12 Occasion to get all gussied up

19 Stroke of good fortune

21 Newswoman Sawyer

22 ‘‘You ain’t lyin’!’’

23 What the Old English called ‘‘Winterfylleth’’

24 To a cosmetician: ‘‘You’re …’’

26 Home to Antilia, the world’s most valuable private residence (27 floors, $2.2 billion)

28 Is

29 Kind of clef

30 To a produce vendor near closing time: ‘‘You’re …’’

34 The ‘‘B’’ in GB

35 Fisherman’s ____ (San Francisco attraction)

36 Utter nonsense

37 Eyes: Sp.

39 Feature of a batter that needs more whisking

40 Wong of stand-up comedy

41 Drive (away)

42 Laughing matter?

45 Palindromic rulers

47 To a bad free throw shooter: ‘‘You’re …’’

52 All ____

54 Ruin, as plans

55 Crowd noise

56 Blubbers

60 The dove’s-foot

crane’s-bill, for instance

62 Big seller of animal supplies

63 To a temp worker: ‘‘You’re …’’

65 To a rude driver: ‘‘You’re …’’

68 Architect Frank

69 Sci-fi classic featuring the Three Laws

71 Taylor Swift’s first No. 1 country hit, 2007

72 Things stuck in clogs

73 Itching to eat and irritable about it, in slang

75 [Leave it]

76 With 98-Across, to an aspiring entrepreneur: ‘‘You’re …’’

80 Friendship

85 Vim

86 Parts of Twitter profiles

87 Clicking sound?

88 All over hell’s half ____ (everywhere)

89 Item on a president’s lapel

90 Placing a call

94 Fishing basket

95 Apt anagram of MY CAR

98 See 76-Across

100 Native speakers of Chiwere

101 Declined

103 Sips

104 To anyone who wasn’t addressed above: ‘‘You’re …’’

107 Vegan latte option

111 Kings and queens, maybe

112 Large chunk of one’s final grade, often

113 Aspen or Alta

114 It’s against the rule

115 Move like a peacock

116 Big name in nonprofit journalism

Down

1 Adele’s ‘‘Million Years ____’’

2 Medic

3 Spring hrs. in Colorado Springs

4 Organism that structurally resembles another organism

5 Brush off

6 ‘‘Never interrupt your ____ when he’s making a mistake’’ (old aphorism)

7 Four-star figures

8 Valerie Plame’s org. in 2003’s Plame affair

9 Go up against

10 Sui generis

11 Destitution

12 Code edited by a webmaster

13 Many end in ‘‘-ite’’

14 Ice cream purchase

15 ‘‘Expect ____’’ (road sign)

16 Warranting an ‘‘X,’’ say

17 Something to do with your buds?

18 Social climate

20 Physician who co-founded A.A., familiarly

25 Traipse (about)

27 How some like their café

30 Creatures that can have asymmetrical ears, which aid in hunting

31 ‘‘Nah’’

32 Author Janowitz of literature’s ‘‘brat pack’’

33 Pinot ____

34 Cutesy sound accompanying a poke

37 Greeting when running into someone unexpectedly

38 Book before Amos

41 Texas county on the Mexican border

42 Italian painter known for his frescoes

43 Pain-relief brand

44 How some like their coffee

46 Floor

47 One of two on the Titanic

48 ‘‘Who wants this?’’ response

49 Makeover result, maybe

50 Word stylized with extra R’s on some cereal boxes

51 Some froyo bar toppings

53 ____ polloi

56 Circus venue

57 A ball and a strike, in a baseball count

58 Useful

59 Toy rocker, in tot-speak

60 Give up

61 What might be ‘‘love’’ or ‘‘lesbian’’ in a TV show title

62 Lead-in to potty

64 El ____ (weather phenomena)

66 It’s not a lot to jot

67 Third of seven columns: Abbr.

70 ____ hair

73 Earliest-known Chinese dynasty (dating back to 2000 B.C.)

74 Eagerly excited

75 Villain in 1998’s ‘‘Mulan’’

77 With adroitness

78 División de la casa

79 Like 0.5-millimeter lead, among popular mechanical pencil options

81 Good-looking guy?

82 Cold treat

83 Diagram of relationships

84 App with a Reservations feature

89 Newspaper articles and mentions on social media, in brief

90 Ducks

91 ‘‘My turn’’

92 Electrically balanced, in chemistry

93 Sandwiches on pita bread

94 Pool-chalk target

95 ____ Brava, Spain

96 Georgia’s capital, informally

97 Jason who played Khal Drogo on ‘‘Game of Thrones’’

98 The Reds, on scoreboards

99 2020 U.S. Open tennis champ Naomi

101 ____ Tzu (dog breed)

102 Like sponge cakes

105 Middle of a certain three-in-a-row

106 Lone Star State sch.

108 Wrath

109 Man’s nickname that omits the ‘‘is’’ at the end

110 ____ in kangaroo

