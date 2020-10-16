Sam Ezersky, 25, is an associate puzzle editor for The New York Times. He sold his first crossword to the paper when he was 17, just before starting his senior year at South Lakes High School in Reston, Va. Eight years and 30 Times crosswords later, Sam says his professional goal is to ‘‘never, ever create an ‘ordinary’ puzzle.’’ His favorite clues/answers in this one are at 111A and 81D. — W.S.
Across
1 Marvel at
7 L.G.B.T.-aligned advocacy group since 1987
12 Occasion to get all gussied up
19 Stroke of good fortune
21 Newswoman Sawyer
22 ‘‘You ain’t lyin’!’’
23 What the Old English called ‘‘Winterfylleth’’
24 To a cosmetician: ‘‘You’re …’’
26 Home to Antilia, the world’s most valuable private residence (27 floors, $2.2 billion)
28 Is
29 Kind of clef
30 To a produce vendor near closing time: ‘‘You’re …’’
34 The ‘‘B’’ in GB
35 Fisherman’s ____ (San Francisco attraction)
36 Utter nonsense
37 Eyes: Sp.
39 Feature of a batter that needs more whisking
40 Wong of stand-up comedy
41 Drive (away)
42 Laughing matter?
45 Palindromic rulers
47 To a bad free throw shooter: ‘‘You’re …’’
52 All ____
54 Ruin, as plans
55 Crowd noise
56 Blubbers
60 The dove’s-foot
crane’s-bill, for instance
62 Big seller of animal supplies
63 To a temp worker: ‘‘You’re …’’
65 To a rude driver: ‘‘You’re …’’
68 Architect Frank
69 Sci-fi classic featuring the Three Laws
71 Taylor Swift’s first No. 1 country hit, 2007
72 Things stuck in clogs
73 Itching to eat and irritable about it, in slang
75 [Leave it]
76 With 98-Across, to an aspiring entrepreneur: ‘‘You’re …’’
80 Friendship
85 Vim
86 Parts of Twitter profiles
87 Clicking sound?
88 All over hell’s half ____ (everywhere)
89 Item on a president’s lapel
90 Placing a call
94 Fishing basket
95 Apt anagram of MY CAR
98 See 76-Across
100 Native speakers of Chiwere
101 Declined
103 Sips
104 To anyone who wasn’t addressed above: ‘‘You’re …’’
107 Vegan latte option
111 Kings and queens, maybe
112 Large chunk of one’s final grade, often
113 Aspen or Alta
114 It’s against the rule
115 Move like a peacock
116 Big name in nonprofit journalism
Down
1 Adele’s ‘‘Million Years ____’’
2 Medic
3 Spring hrs. in Colorado Springs
4 Organism that structurally resembles another organism
5 Brush off
6 ‘‘Never interrupt your ____ when he’s making a mistake’’ (old aphorism)
7 Four-star figures
8 Valerie Plame’s org. in 2003’s Plame affair
9 Go up against
10 Sui generis
11 Destitution
12 Code edited by a webmaster
13 Many end in ‘‘-ite’’
14 Ice cream purchase
15 ‘‘Expect ____’’ (road sign)
16 Warranting an ‘‘X,’’ say
17 Something to do with your buds?
18 Social climate
20 Physician who co-founded A.A., familiarly
25 Traipse (about)
27 How some like their café
30 Creatures that can have asymmetrical ears, which aid in hunting
31 ‘‘Nah’’
32 Author Janowitz of literature’s ‘‘brat pack’’
33 Pinot ____
34 Cutesy sound accompanying a poke
37 Greeting when running into someone unexpectedly
38 Book before Amos
41 Texas county on the Mexican border
42 Italian painter known for his frescoes
43 Pain-relief brand
44 How some like their coffee
46 Floor
47 One of two on the Titanic
48 ‘‘Who wants this?’’ response
49 Makeover result, maybe
50 Word stylized with extra R’s on some cereal boxes
51 Some froyo bar toppings
53 ____ polloi
56 Circus venue
57 A ball and a strike, in a baseball count
58 Useful
59 Toy rocker, in tot-speak
60 Give up
61 What might be ‘‘love’’ or ‘‘lesbian’’ in a TV show title
62 Lead-in to potty
64 El ____ (weather phenomena)
66 It’s not a lot to jot
67 Third of seven columns: Abbr.
70 ____ hair
73 Earliest-known Chinese dynasty (dating back to 2000 B.C.)
74 Eagerly excited
75 Villain in 1998’s ‘‘Mulan’’
77 With adroitness
78 División de la casa
79 Like 0.5-millimeter lead, among popular mechanical pencil options
81 Good-looking guy?
82 Cold treat
83 Diagram of relationships
84 App with a Reservations feature
89 Newspaper articles and mentions on social media, in brief
90 Ducks
91 ‘‘My turn’’
92 Electrically balanced, in chemistry
93 Sandwiches on pita bread
94 Pool-chalk target
95 ____ Brava, Spain
96 Georgia’s capital, informally
97 Jason who played Khal Drogo on ‘‘Game of Thrones’’
98 The Reds, on scoreboards
99 2020 U.S. Open tennis champ Naomi
101 ____ Tzu (dog breed)
102 Like sponge cakes
105 Middle of a certain three-in-a-row
106 Lone Star State sch.
108 Wrath
109 Man’s nickname that omits the ‘‘is’’ at the end
110 ____ in kangaroo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.