Across
1 Sadistic feline character in a Scott Adams strip
8 Out
14 Concern for a P.R. team
20 Trembling
21 Land, as a fish
22 The Red Baron, for one
23 ‘‘The operation was a success!’’ e.g.?
25 Unimportant-sounding dessert
26 Novelist/poet Cisneros
27 Posthumous award?
28 Cause of death in many a murder mystery
29 Lampoon
31 Kidney-related
33 Montana, in the 1980s
34 ‘‘Let’s get going!’’
36 People who start arguments out of nowhere?
40 Metal in galvanization
41 Comes after
42 Embedded design
43 Stud fees?
45 Lighthearted movie
46 Painter Velázquez
48 Network that once advertised its prime-time block as ‘‘Must See TV’’
51 Bygone car company that bore its founder’s initials
52 City with views of the Mediterranean and Mount Carmel
54 Officers who woke up on the wrong side of the cot?
57 No longer plagued by
58 The ‘‘R’’ of the Bay Area’s BART
59 Material for some suits
60 One who’s unfaithful?
63 They’re written in chess notation
64 Loose and flowing, as a dress
66 Unit of stamps
67 Felt bad
68 What’s the holdup?
69 Soirees where people are dressed in their finest board shorts?
72 ‘‘Holy guacamole!’’
73 Response to a breach of movie-theater etiquette
76 Airport monitor, for short
77 Supports
78 Island whose name rhymes with 72-Across
79 Chef’s topper
81 ____ kebab
83 Tailors’ measurements
85 Be awesome
86 Got 101 percent on an exam, say?
91 ‘‘Don’t touch that ____!’’
92 Really bothered
93 Stuntwoman Kitty known as ‘‘the fastest woman in the world’’
94 One of a pair on the table
96 Hotheaded ones?
98 Site of a noted oracle
101 How a tandem bicycle is built
104 ‘‘Well, all right then’’
105 Why someone might practice deep breathing every five minutes?
107 ____ Mae
108 Multiparagraph blog comment, maybe
109 Nit pick?
110 Celsius with a namesake temperature scale
111 Knit pick?
112 Intrigued by
Down
1 Mama ____
2 Shade similar to turquoise
3 Makes aware of
4 March Madness tourney, with ‘‘the’’
5 Flip inside out
6 Put a bluffer in a tough spot
7 Give a whirl
8 Son of 62-Down
9 Muppet who sings ‘‘I Refuse to Sing Along’’
10 Humorist David
11 One-percenters and the like
12 ____ Creed
13 Demolition material
14 Like some granola bars
15 Amazon predator
16 Dublin alma mater of Oscar Wilde
17 ‘‘Don’t worry, that only looked painful!’’
18 Early accepter of mobile payments?
19 Haughty looks
24 Doesn’t go straight
28 Requiring a lot of attention, say
30 Go on a rampage
32 Off the beaten path
34 Industry magnate
35 ‘‘Hands off!’’
37 Adidas competitor
38 A.O.C., e.g.
39 Grab (onto)
44 Any member of the Twelver branch of Islam
46 Hornswoggled
47 Author Murdoch played onscreen by Kate Winslet and Judi Dench
48 Faux pas
49 Begin to develop
50 Quartet that performed at Woodstock, for short
53 Revenue sources for podcasts
54 Squirrels away
55 ‘‘Good to go!’’
56 Stand up at the altar
57 Biodiverse habitat
58 Gets going, so to speak
60 Abbr. that begins some entry-level job titles
61 Start of a conclusion
62 Goddess who cursed Echo to just repeat the words of others
63 Ingredient that turns a Black Russian into a White Russian
64 Entrance
65 Roman triumvirate?
67 German city where Charlemagne was buried
68 Do a favor for a vacationing friend, maybe
70 Four for a grand slam, briefly
71 They often end on a low note
72 Many a Dickensian child
73 Water heater?
74 Polynesian performance
75 Last-eaten part of a loaf, often
78 Women’s History Month: Abbr.
80 ‘‘Supplies are limited!’’
81 Paste used for home repairs
82 Frequent result of wearing a bike helmet
83 Getting three square meals a day
84 Office worker
86 Appetizer often served with mint chutney
87 Pioneer Day celebrant
88 Like urban legends, again and again
89 Figure out
90 Only state capital that shares no letters with the name of its state
95 Animal whose genus name, Phascolarctos, means ‘‘pouch bear’’
97 What contacts contact
99 Zest
100 Cache
102 Direction for one who’s been in Benin to go to Togo
103 Popular name for a
black-and-white pet
105 W-2 ID
106 ‘‘How ____!’’
