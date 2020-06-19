Across

1 Sadistic feline character in a Scott Adams strip

8 Out

14 Concern for a P.R. team

20 Trembling

21 Land, as a fish

22 The Red Baron, for one

23 ‘‘The operation was a success!’’ e.g.?

25 Unimportant-sounding dessert

26 Novelist/poet Cisneros

27 Posthumous award?

28 Cause of death in many a murder mystery

29 Lampoon

31 Kidney-related

33 Montana, in the 1980s

34 ‘‘Let’s get going!’’

36 People who start arguments out of nowhere?

40 Metal in galvanization

41 Comes after

42 Embedded design

43 Stud fees?

45 Lighthearted movie

46 Painter Velázquez

48 Network that once advertised its prime-time block as ‘‘Must See TV’’

51 Bygone car company that bore its founder’s initials

52 City with views of the Mediterranean and Mount Carmel

54 Officers who woke up on the wrong side of the cot?

57 No longer plagued by

58 The ‘‘R’’ of the Bay Area’s BART

59 Material for some suits

60 One who’s unfaithful?

63 They’re written in chess notation

64 Loose and flowing, as a dress

66 Unit of stamps

67 Felt bad

68 What’s the holdup?

69 Soirees where people are dressed in their finest board shorts?

72 ‘‘Holy guacamole!’’

73 Response to a breach of movie-theater etiquette

76 Airport monitor, for short

77 Supports

78 Island whose name rhymes with 72-Across

79 Chef’s topper

81 ____ kebab

83 Tailors’ measurements

85 Be awesome

86 Got 101 percent on an exam, say?

91 ‘‘Don’t touch that ____!’’

92 Really bothered

93 Stuntwoman Kitty known as ‘‘the fastest woman in the world’’

94 One of a pair on the table

96 Hotheaded ones?

98 Site of a noted oracle

101 How a tandem bicycle is built

104 ‘‘Well, all right then’’

105 Why someone might practice deep breathing every five minutes?

107 ____ Mae

108 Multiparagraph blog comment, maybe

109 Nit pick?

110 Celsius with a namesake temperature scale

111 Knit pick?

112 Intrigued by

Down

1 Mama ____

2 Shade similar to turquoise

3 Makes aware of

4 March Madness tourney, with ‘‘the’’

5 Flip inside out

6 Put a bluffer in a tough spot

7 Give a whirl

8 Son of 62-Down

9 Muppet who sings ‘‘I Refuse to Sing Along’’

10 Humorist David

11 One-percenters and the like

12 ____ Creed

13 Demolition material

14 Like some granola bars

15 Amazon predator

16 Dublin alma mater of Oscar Wilde

17 ‘‘Don’t worry, that only looked painful!’’

18 Early accepter of mobile payments?

19 Haughty looks

24 Doesn’t go straight

28 Requiring a lot of attention, say

30 Go on a rampage

32 Off the beaten path

34 Industry magnate

35 ‘‘Hands off!’’

37 Adidas competitor

38 A.O.C., e.g.

39 Grab (onto)

44 Any member of the Twelver branch of Islam

46 Hornswoggled

47 Author Murdoch played onscreen by Kate Winslet and Judi Dench

48 Faux pas

49 Begin to develop

50 Quartet that performed at Woodstock, for short

53 Revenue sources for podcasts

54 Squirrels away

55 ‘‘Good to go!’’

56 Stand up at the altar

57 Biodiverse habitat

58 Gets going, so to speak

60 Abbr. that begins some entry-level job titles

61 Start of a conclusion

62 Goddess who cursed Echo to just repeat the words of others

63 Ingredient that turns a Black Russian into a White Russian

64 Entrance

65 Roman triumvirate?

67 German city where Charlemagne was buried

68 Do a favor for a vacationing friend, maybe

70 Four for a grand slam, briefly

71 They often end on a low note

72 Many a Dickensian child

73 Water heater?

74 Polynesian performance

75 Last-eaten part of a loaf, often

78 Women’s History Month: Abbr.

80 ‘‘Supplies are limited!’’

81 Paste used for home repairs

82 Frequent result of wearing a bike helmet

83 Getting three square meals a day

84 Office worker

86 Appetizer often served with mint chutney

87 Pioneer Day celebrant

88 Like urban legends, again and again

89 Figure out

90 Only state capital that shares no letters with the name of its state

95 Animal whose genus name, Phascolarctos, means ‘‘pouch bear’’

97 What contacts contact

99 Zest

100 Cache

102 Direction for one who’s been in Benin to go to Togo

103 Popular name for a

black-and-white pet

105 W-2 ID

106 ‘‘How ____!’’

