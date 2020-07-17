Laura Taylor Kinnel, of Newtown, Pa., teaches math and is the director of studies at a Friends boarding school near Philadelphia. Since her last puzzle appeared in March, she has spent lots of time with colleagues developing best methods and new processes for remote learning. Laura remarks that she was sitting and conducting classes from home in the same spot where she normally makes crosswords! — W.S.
Across
1 1/48 of a cup: Abbr.
4 Ad Council offerings, for short
8 Home of the Kaaba
13 Spartan
17 ‘‘The Problem With ____’’ (2017 documentary)
18 Orator’s platform
19 ‘‘Never meet your ____’’ (maxim)
20 Less wild
21 Done working: Abbr.
22 About which you might always say, ‘‘Bee prepared’’?
23 They take the form of self-flying paper airplanes in the Harry Potter books
24 Topping for a 25-Across
25 Piece of cake, say
27 Improv-class exercises
29 Kids
30 Without aim
31 Mob
33 Fish whose males bear the young
35 Evening gala
37 Note-taking spot?
38 Sustained period of luck, as with dice
39 Litter critter
40 Floor-plan unit
42 Restless desire
46 What Franklin famously asked for
49 Floor-plan spec
50 Blog-feed inits.
52 Debtor’s letters
53 Email holder
54 Something lent to a friend
55 Set of skills, metaphorically
57 Father of Scout, in ‘‘To Kill a Mockingbird’’
59 Declare
61 Best-actor winner Malek
63 Normandy battle site
65 Wads
66 Last dance?
69 Managed an unmanageable group, figuratively
72 Wonder Woman accessory
73 Aware of
75 Playroom chest
76 Downwind
77 They’re worn on heads with tails
79 Store
81 Was first
83 Ka ____ (southernmost point on Hawaii)
84 Prefix with -graph
85 Run on
86 Singer Brickell
87 Believed something without question
89 Commercial lead-in to land
91 Elizabeth Warren vis-à-vis former chief justice Earl Warren, e.g.
95 It’s frequently under fire
96 Prepare to bathe
98 Olivia Benson’s division on TV: Abbr.
99 Conditional word
102 Expressively creative
104 First of the metalloids
106 Border
107 Flight recorder
108 ____ complex
111 A much greater quantity
113 Lead-in to fit or active
114 ____ New Guinea
115 Foreword
117 Org. that kicked off again in 2020 after a 19-year hiatus
118 Studio behind ‘‘Platoon’’ and ‘‘Amadeus’’
119 Salary negotiator
120 Adversary
121 Embodiment of slipperiness
122 Word before or after short
123 One of the six simple machines
124 State pair: Abbr.
125 Mrs., in Mexico
Down
1 Transportation for the Doctor on ‘‘Doctor Who’’
2 Small suit
3 Tries to make the unappealing attractive
4 Eeyore-ish sentiment
5 Stocking stuffer
6 Donkey Kong, e.g.
7 Imbroglios
8 Play charades
9 Setting for a Sistine Chapel painting
10 Results from
11 Near
12 ‘‘Methought I was enamour’d of an ____’’ : Titania
13 Brand of rum
14 Improper
15 Best-actress winner Zellweger
16 Tiny fractions of joules
18 ‘‘____ Would Be King,’’ 2018 novel by Wayétu Moore
20 Attach, in a way
26 Stack topper
28 Iconic Chevy
29 ‘‘You nailed it!’’
32 ____ page
34 Spanish ‘‘now’’
36 Olympic pentathlete’s need
38 Well-being
40 Purse part
41 Flying Clouds and Royales
43 Be fully qualified .?.?. or a hint to this puzzle’s theme
44 Author of ‘‘The Silent World: A Story of Undersea Discovery and Adventure’’
45 Czech reformer Jan
46 Coastal inlets
47 It might get a licking
48 Combination meant to change behavior
51 Starter earring
56 Play piano, informally
58 Machu Picchu builder
60 Something frequently made with the eyes shut
62 X-ray alternative, maybe
64 Spanish treasure
67 Anthem starter
68 Businesses with a portmanteau name
70 ‘‘It Ain’t Me Babe’’ songwriter
71 Percolate
74 Zip
77 No. in a directory
78 Wimbledon wear, perhaps
80 Chooses not to act
82 Academia figure
88 It follows the Hijri calendar
90 Protruding bit of bedrock
92 Form a new mental picture of
93 Got away
94 Sharing word
97 Canon competitor
99 Leaves weaponless
100 One participating in a new Summer Olympics sport in 2021
101 Fashion designer McCartney
102 Heads-up
103 Two to one, say
105 Time and again
107 Warner ____
109 Like the Liberty Bell in 1846, for the last time
110 Big name in British art
112 Hall-of-Fame catcher Campanella
114 Print maker
116 Tulsa-to-Des Moines dir.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.