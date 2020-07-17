Laura Taylor Kinnel, of Newtown, Pa., teaches math and is the director of studies at a Friends boarding school near Philadelphia. Since her last puzzle appeared in March, she has spent lots of time with colleagues developing best methods and new processes for remote learning. Laura remarks that she was sitting and conducting classes from home in the same spot where she normally makes crosswords! — W.S.

Across

1 1/48 of a cup: Abbr.

4 Ad Council offerings, for short

8 Home of the Kaaba

13 Spartan

17 ‘‘The Problem With ____’’ (2017 documentary)

18 Orator’s platform

19 ‘‘Never meet your ____’’ (maxim)

20 Less wild

21 Done working: Abbr.

22 About which you might always say, ‘‘Bee prepared’’?

23 They take the form of self-flying paper airplanes in the Harry Potter books

24 Topping for a 25-Across

25 Piece of cake, say

27 Improv-class exercises

29 Kids

30 Without aim

31 Mob

33 Fish whose males bear the young

35 Evening gala

37 Note-taking spot?

38 Sustained period of luck, as with dice

39 Litter critter

40 Floor-plan unit

42 Restless desire

46 What Franklin famously asked for

49 Floor-plan spec

50 Blog-feed inits.

52 Debtor’s letters

53 Email holder

54 Something lent to a friend

55 Set of skills, metaphorically

57 Father of Scout, in ‘‘To Kill a Mockingbird’’

59 Declare

61 Best-actor winner Malek

63 Normandy battle site

65 Wads

66 Last dance?

69 Managed an unmanageable group, figuratively

72 Wonder Woman accessory

73 Aware of

75 Playroom chest

76 Downwind

77 They’re worn on heads with tails

79 Store

81 Was first

83 Ka ____ (southernmost point on Hawaii)

84 Prefix with -graph

85 Run on

86 Singer Brickell

87 Believed something without question

89 Commercial lead-in to land

91 Elizabeth Warren vis-à-vis former chief justice Earl Warren, e.g.

95 It’s frequently under fire

96 Prepare to bathe

98 Olivia Benson’s division on TV: Abbr.

99 Conditional word

102 Expressively creative

104 First of the metalloids

106 Border

107 Flight recorder

108 ____ complex

111 A much greater quantity

113 Lead-in to fit or active

114 ____ New Guinea

115 Foreword

117 Org. that kicked off again in 2020 after a 19-year hiatus

118 Studio behind ‘‘Platoon’’ and ‘‘Amadeus’’

119 Salary negotiator

120 Adversary

121 Embodiment of slipperiness

122 Word before or after short

123 One of the six simple machines

124 State pair: Abbr.

125 Mrs., in Mexico

Down

1 Transportation for the Doctor on ‘‘Doctor Who’’

2 Small suit

3 Tries to make the unappealing attractive

4 Eeyore-ish sentiment

5 Stocking stuffer

6 Donkey Kong, e.g.

7 Imbroglios

8 Play charades

9 Setting for a Sistine Chapel painting

10 Results from

11 Near

12 ‘‘Methought I was enamour’d of an ____’’ : Titania

13 Brand of rum

14 Improper

15 Best-actress winner Zellweger

16 Tiny fractions of joules

18 ‘‘____ Would Be King,’’ 2018 novel by Wayétu Moore

20 Attach, in a way

26 Stack topper

28 Iconic Chevy

29 ‘‘You nailed it!’’

32 ____ page

34 Spanish ‘‘now’’

36 Olympic pentathlete’s need

38 Well-being

40 Purse part

41 Flying Clouds and Royales

43 Be fully qualified .?.?. or a hint to this puzzle’s theme

44 Author of ‘‘The Silent World: A Story of Undersea Discovery and Adventure’’

45 Czech reformer Jan

46 Coastal inlets

47 It might get a licking

48 Combination meant to change behavior

51 Starter earring

56 Play piano, informally

58 Machu Picchu builder

60 Something frequently made with the eyes shut

62 X-ray alternative, maybe

64 Spanish treasure

67 Anthem starter

68 Businesses with a portmanteau name

70 ‘‘It Ain’t Me Babe’’ songwriter

71 Percolate

74 Zip

77 No. in a directory

78 Wimbledon wear, perhaps

80 Chooses not to act

82 Academia figure

88 It follows the Hijri calendar

90 Protruding bit of bedrock

92 Form a new mental picture of

93 Got away

94 Sharing word

97 Canon competitor

99 Leaves weaponless

100 One participating in a new Summer Olympics sport in 2021

101 Fashion designer McCartney

102 Heads-up

103 Two to one, say

105 Time and again

107 Warner ____

109 Like the Liberty Bell in 1846, for the last time

110 Big name in British art

112 Hall-of-Fame catcher Campanella

114 Print maker

116 Tulsa-to-Des Moines dir.

