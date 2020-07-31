DOUBLES PLAY

By Wyna Liu

Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz

Wyna Liu, of New York City, is an artist and jewelry designer working with magnets and tensegrity. (You can see examples of her craft at wynaliu.com.) She has been solving crosswords for more than 10 years but just started making them recently. Liu says 91-Across is a shout-out to her parents, who own and operate a chain of radio channels. They made up the name Wyna (pronounced ‘‘WIN-uh’’) to mimic radio call letters — ‘‘Y ’n’ A’’ for the initials of their names, Yvonne and Arthur, and the starting ‘‘W’’ because they’re on the East Coast. — W.S.

ACROSS

1 Ones out of this world, for short

4 Club setting for scenes in ‘‘GoodFellas’’ and ‘‘Raging Bull’’

11 Something pressed in an emergency

19 ____ Lee (dessert brand)

20 Gets better

21 Oppressive dominance

22 *Performers who set the bar high?

24 *Go-getter’s maxim

25 In a way

26 Eves

28 One-named Grammy-winning singer

29 Worried exclamation from Astro on ‘‘The Jetsons’’

30 Writer and film critic James

31 Platinum-selling rapper-turned-TV-cop

33 Sr.’s hurdle

36 English cathedral city

37 Brand with a jingle to the ‘‘Dragnet’’ theme

39 *Public health agency’s mission

43 Part of a ventilation system

46 Actress and civil rights activist Ruby ____

47 Boors

48 *Feature of a Chippendales show

51 Fix the colors on, say

54 Boor

55 Special orders on new autos

56 It means well in Italy

57 P.R. event

59 Smooth sailing

60 Gas numbers

63 Bug

66 Stand-up comic Wong

67 *Places for coasters

70 Move in a hurry, quaintly

71 Best horse of the 20th century, per The Associated Press

73 Language spoken on Easter Island

74 Jazz’s Jackson

75 Matriarch’s title, maybe

78 Chats away

79 Large musical combo

80 Spud

82 Palette cleansers between courses

84 *How to screw in a light bulb

86 Common chords

88 ‘‘I didn’t need to know that’’

89 Tries hard

91 *What keeps up standards in the radio business?

94 Temple cabinets

95 End of many addresses

98 Pioneer of detective fiction

99 Reed in a pit

100 A while back

103 Author/magazine editor Welteroth

105 Singer/activist Horne

107 Half of a record

109 Celebrity .?.?. but just barely

110 *‘‘Holy moly!’’

114 *Occasion for hiding in the dark

116 In trouble, metaphorically

117 Genre for the Smashing Pumpkins and Liz Phair

118 Beat poem allegedly inspired by a peyote vision

119 Carpentry contraption

120 Words of understanding

121 Italian diminutive suffix

DOWN

1 Lengthy reprimand, so to speak

2 Lowbrow

3 Taste

4 ‘‘Ouch!’’

5 Half of some matching sets

6 Put away

7 Hold tightly

8 National Medal of Arts winner Davis

9 Played miniature golf

10 Altar place

11 Snap

12 Inverse trig function

13 Choking-hazard label

14 How TV shows may be shown

15 Some Montanans

16 Plant part

17 ____ king

18 Spanish chess piece

19 Put away for later

23 Expert advice

27 Evaluate, as an opponent

30 Phoenix sch.

32 Like polka

33 What sheep participate in

34 Plant part

35 Alternatively

38 Summer hrs. in Colorado

40 Words of commitment

41 Pyle’s portrayer on ‘‘Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.’’

42 Pang

43 Love, in Lyon

44 Defeat soundly

45 Couple of fins

48 Head of ____

49 Happy refrain

50 National economic prosperity, metaphorically

52 Adolescent

53 ‘‘What’s up?’’ in textspeak

56 A.C. measure

58 First man, in Maori mythology

60 Oil-rich nation that’s not in OPEC

61 Sour milk product

62 Cathedral in N.Y.C.

64 ‘‘Revelations’’ choreographer

65 Small, in a way

67 Oscars, e.g.

68 Blue Ribbon brand

69 It’s found in a key: Abbr.

72 Mountain nymph of Greek myth

74 Comfy shoes, for short

76 Writing on many a license plate

77 Opposing forces in Risk

79 Preventing spills, say

80 Sporty option

81 Folk singer Guthrie

83 H.S. class

84 Monopoly token

85 Have a serious crush on, informally

87 Less expressive

90 Issa of ‘‘Insecure’’

92 Puts down

93 Little bump

95 Ancestor of the modern lemon and lime

96 Ring combo

97 She played ‘‘the devil’’ Miranda in ‘‘The Devil Wears Prada’’

101 ‘‘Dagnabbit!’’

102 Kind of pants

104 Japanese beer brand

105 Partially landlocked bay

106 Drachma replacement

108 ‘‘My word!’’

109 Five of these are needed to play Yahtzee

110 Astronaut Grissom

111 Transcript fig.

112 Topic discussed by the bar

113 Barely manage, with ‘‘out’’

115 Children’s author Asquith

