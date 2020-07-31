DOUBLES PLAY
By Wyna Liu
Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz
Wyna Liu, of New York City, is an artist and jewelry designer working with magnets and tensegrity. (You can see examples of her craft at wynaliu.com.) She has been solving crosswords for more than 10 years but just started making them recently. Liu says 91-Across is a shout-out to her parents, who own and operate a chain of radio channels. They made up the name Wyna (pronounced ‘‘WIN-uh’’) to mimic radio call letters — ‘‘Y ’n’ A’’ for the initials of their names, Yvonne and Arthur, and the starting ‘‘W’’ because they’re on the East Coast. — W.S.
ACROSS
1 Ones out of this world, for short
4 Club setting for scenes in ‘‘GoodFellas’’ and ‘‘Raging Bull’’
11 Something pressed in an emergency
19 ____ Lee (dessert brand)
20 Gets better
21 Oppressive dominance
22 *Performers who set the bar high?
24 *Go-getter’s maxim
25 In a way
26 Eves
28 One-named Grammy-winning singer
29 Worried exclamation from Astro on ‘‘The Jetsons’’
30 Writer and film critic James
31 Platinum-selling rapper-turned-TV-cop
33 Sr.’s hurdle
36 English cathedral city
37 Brand with a jingle to the ‘‘Dragnet’’ theme
39 *Public health agency’s mission
43 Part of a ventilation system
46 Actress and civil rights activist Ruby ____
47 Boors
48 *Feature of a Chippendales show
51 Fix the colors on, say
54 Boor
55 Special orders on new autos
56 It means well in Italy
57 P.R. event
59 Smooth sailing
60 Gas numbers
63 Bug
66 Stand-up comic Wong
67 *Places for coasters
70 Move in a hurry, quaintly
71 Best horse of the 20th century, per The Associated Press
73 Language spoken on Easter Island
74 Jazz’s Jackson
75 Matriarch’s title, maybe
78 Chats away
79 Large musical combo
80 Spud
82 Palette cleansers between courses
84 *How to screw in a light bulb
86 Common chords
88 ‘‘I didn’t need to know that’’
89 Tries hard
91 *What keeps up standards in the radio business?
94 Temple cabinets
95 End of many addresses
98 Pioneer of detective fiction
99 Reed in a pit
100 A while back
103 Author/magazine editor Welteroth
105 Singer/activist Horne
107 Half of a record
109 Celebrity .?.?. but just barely
110 *‘‘Holy moly!’’
114 *Occasion for hiding in the dark
116 In trouble, metaphorically
117 Genre for the Smashing Pumpkins and Liz Phair
118 Beat poem allegedly inspired by a peyote vision
119 Carpentry contraption
120 Words of understanding
121 Italian diminutive suffix
DOWN
1 Lengthy reprimand, so to speak
2 Lowbrow
3 Taste
4 ‘‘Ouch!’’
5 Half of some matching sets
6 Put away
7 Hold tightly
8 National Medal of Arts winner Davis
9 Played miniature golf
10 Altar place
11 Snap
12 Inverse trig function
13 Choking-hazard label
14 How TV shows may be shown
15 Some Montanans
16 Plant part
17 ____ king
18 Spanish chess piece
19 Put away for later
23 Expert advice
27 Evaluate, as an opponent
30 Phoenix sch.
32 Like polka
33 What sheep participate in
34 Plant part
35 Alternatively
38 Summer hrs. in Colorado
40 Words of commitment
41 Pyle’s portrayer on ‘‘Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.’’
42 Pang
43 Love, in Lyon
44 Defeat soundly
45 Couple of fins
48 Head of ____
49 Happy refrain
50 National economic prosperity, metaphorically
52 Adolescent
53 ‘‘What’s up?’’ in textspeak
56 A.C. measure
58 First man, in Maori mythology
60 Oil-rich nation that’s not in OPEC
61 Sour milk product
62 Cathedral in N.Y.C.
64 ‘‘Revelations’’ choreographer
65 Small, in a way
67 Oscars, e.g.
68 Blue Ribbon brand
69 It’s found in a key: Abbr.
72 Mountain nymph of Greek myth
74 Comfy shoes, for short
76 Writing on many a license plate
77 Opposing forces in Risk
79 Preventing spills, say
80 Sporty option
81 Folk singer Guthrie
83 H.S. class
84 Monopoly token
85 Have a serious crush on, informally
87 Less expressive
90 Issa of ‘‘Insecure’’
92 Puts down
93 Little bump
95 Ancestor of the modern lemon and lime
96 Ring combo
97 She played ‘‘the devil’’ Miranda in ‘‘The Devil Wears Prada’’
101 ‘‘Dagnabbit!’’
102 Kind of pants
104 Japanese beer brand
105 Partially landlocked bay
106 Drachma replacement
108 ‘‘My word!’’
109 Five of these are needed to play Yahtzee
110 Astronaut Grissom
111 Transcript fig.
112 Topic discussed by the bar
113 Barely manage, with ‘‘out’’
115 Children’s author Asquith
