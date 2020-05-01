Jack Mowat, 20, of Omaha is a sophomore at Notre Dame studying civil engineering. A self-described crossword “fanatic,” he and his roommate used to solve the New York Times crossword together every day and hang the completed puzzles on the wall. The inspiration for this one was his dad, an avid golfer. This is Jack’s second puzzle for The Times. His collaborator, Jeff Chen, is a writer and professional crossword constructor in Seattle. — W.S.
Across
1 Big inits. in news
4 Place to visit in a suit
10 Sign of winter’s end
16 Purchase that often costs 99¢
19 Something picked at with a pickax
20 Comic Jones formerly of ‘‘S.N.L.’’
21 Fleet
22 Low-____
23 Duffer’s approach shots that barely go anywhere?
25 Like kids, but not mom or dad?
26 Gaza grp.
27 Bad position for a server
28 Pick up
30 CD follower
31 Flair
32 Post-Mao Chinese leader
33 Duffer’s putt that just misses?
37 Goes on a tweetstorm
39 ____ Reader
40 Tiny insects in a swarm
41 Founder of WikiLeaks
44 Common skirt feature
45 Preparatory time
46 Nickname for a duffer who can’t hit straight?
49 ‘‘____ on!’’
51 Yapped like a dog
55 Make (out)
56 Pauses
57 King Midas’s downfall
59 Sport
60 Showing signs of neglect
62 Orphan girl in Byron’s ‘‘Don Juan’’
64 Lodgers
66 Result of spectators’ heckling a duffer?
71 Rope holding down a bowsprit
73 Course that’s free of obstacles?
74 It was ‘‘a no-go’’ in Billy Joel’s ‘‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’’
77 ‘‘Such is life!’’
78 Foaming at the mouth
81 Certain insurance coverage
84 Line on a map: Abbr.
85 Protection
87 Rapper Lil ____ X
88 Duffer’s problems with an angled club?
90 Scale starter, per ‘‘The Sound of Music’’
92 Attach to the end of
94 On the button
95 ‘‘I’m listening’’
98 Physician Jonas
99 Actress Davis
100 Duffer’s reasons to choose a wood?
104 Turntable rates, in brief
108 Letter-shaped fastener
109 ____ order
110 Wolf (down)
111 Button on a DVD player
112 Cool, in an uncool way
113 Something consumed with a cracker?
115 Like the duffer in this puzzle?
118 Palindrome in poetry
119 Box up
120 Cause of fatigue
121 VW predecessors?
122 New York city on Long Island Sound
123 Like the ‘‘Mona Lisa’’ in 1911
124 Civics and Accords
125 School of thought
Down
1 Wanderer
2 ____ Parade, annual June celebration
3 Intel producer
4 Scads
5 Part of the upper bod
6 ‘‘Or so’’
7 V.I.P. rosters
8 More yellow, but not yet brown, say
9 Like a question for which ‘‘maybe’’ is not an option
10 Capital of French Polynesia
11 Off the internet, to internet users
12 Blue toon in a white dress
13 Chocolate substitute
14 Japanese soybean appetizer
15 Nickname that can be either masculine or feminine
16 Standard outlet connection
17 Grand dwelling
18 Carelessly drops
24 Ankle-biter
29 Move stealthily
31 Weapon sought by Voldemort
33 Woman with a well-known internet ‘‘list’’
34 Cardiologist’s tool
35 Like some personalities
36 Go full ____ (throw a world-class hissy fit)
38 Certain employee at ESPN or JPMorgan Chase
41 Vanquishers of kings?
42 Drink in a little cup
43 Piece of training equipment in boxing
44 Put forth, as a theory
47 Dance that men often do shirtless
48 Europe-based grp. with no European members
50 Org. that employs radio telescopes
52 Principle of harmonious design
53 Absorb, as a loss
54 Ones practicing: Abbr.
57 ____ Purchase, 1853 land deal with Mexico
58 Actor Patel
61 Thorn in a dictator’s side
63 Grassy field
65 Kind of rating
67 Road crew’s supply
68 House speaker before Pelosi
69 Went green, perhaps?
70 Called up
71 Call to a shepherd
72 Stadium cry
75 Milk sources
76 Disintegrate, in a way, as cells in the body
79 S?O?S in Gotham City
80 Biblical figure with a tomb in the Cave of the Patriarchs
82 Simple shelter
83 Spanish winds
86 Convinced
88 No longer sleeping
89 ‘‘Marriage Story’’ co-star, to fans
91 Simple and ingenious
93 Sparkle
95 Have trouble deciding
96 Headstrong
97 Spot coverage?
99 Like a wunderkind
101 Edie of ‘‘The Sopranos’’
102 Spoilers, of a sort
103 Witch
105 ‘‘Catch That ____ Spirit’’ (old ad slogan)
106 Exams for some bio majors
107 Pull some strings?
111 Guesses by GPSes
113 Director Craven
114 Play with
116 Thurman of ‘‘Pulp Fiction’’
117 Word with rolling or bowling
