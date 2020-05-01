Jack Mowat, 20, of Omaha is a sophomore at Notre Dame studying civil engineering. A self-described crossword “fanatic,” he and his roommate used to solve the New York Times crossword together every day and hang the completed puzzles on the wall. The inspiration for this one was his dad, an avid golfer. This is Jack’s second puzzle for The Times. His collaborator, Jeff Chen, is a writer and professional crossword constructor in Seattle. — W.S.

Across

1 Big inits. in news

4 Place to visit in a suit

10 Sign of winter’s end

16 Purchase that often costs 99¢

19 Something picked at with a pickax

20 Comic Jones formerly of ‘‘S.N.L.’’

21 Fleet

22 Low-____

23 Duffer’s approach shots that barely go anywhere?

25 Like kids, but not mom or dad?

26 Gaza grp.

27 Bad position for a server

28 Pick up

30 CD follower

31 Flair

32 Post-Mao Chinese leader

33 Duffer’s putt that just misses?

37 Goes on a tweetstorm

39 ____ Reader

40 Tiny insects in a swarm

41 Founder of WikiLeaks

44 Common skirt feature

45 Preparatory time

46 Nickname for a duffer who can’t hit straight?

49 ‘‘____ on!’’

51 Yapped like a dog

55 Make (out)

56 Pauses

57 King Midas’s downfall

59 Sport

60 Showing signs of neglect

62 Orphan girl in Byron’s ‘‘Don Juan’’

64 Lodgers

66 Result of spectators’ heckling a duffer?

71 Rope holding down a bowsprit

73 Course that’s free of obstacles?

74 It was ‘‘a no-go’’ in Billy Joel’s ‘‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’’

77 ‘‘Such is life!’’

78 Foaming at the mouth

81 Certain insurance coverage

84 Line on a map: Abbr.

85 Protection

87 Rapper Lil ____ X

88 Duffer’s problems with an angled club?

90 Scale starter, per ‘‘The Sound of Music’’

92 Attach to the end of

94 On the button

95 ‘‘I’m listening’’

98 Physician Jonas

99 Actress Davis

100 Duffer’s reasons to choose a wood?

104 Turntable rates, in brief

108 Letter-shaped fastener

109 ____ order

110 Wolf (down)

111 Button on a DVD player

112 Cool, in an uncool way

113 Something consumed with a cracker?

115 Like the duffer in this puzzle?

118 Palindrome in poetry

119 Box up

120 Cause of fatigue

121 VW predecessors?

122 New York city on Long Island Sound

123 Like the ‘‘Mona Lisa’’ in 1911

124 Civics and Accords

125 School of thought

Down

1 Wanderer

2 ____ Parade, annual June celebration

3 Intel producer

4 Scads

5 Part of the upper bod

6 ‘‘Or so’’

7 V.I.P. rosters

8 More yellow, but not yet brown, say

9 Like a question for which ‘‘maybe’’ is not an option

10 Capital of French Polynesia

11 Off the internet, to internet users

12 Blue toon in a white dress

13 Chocolate substitute

14 Japanese soybean appetizer

15 Nickname that can be either masculine or feminine

16 Standard outlet connection

17 Grand dwelling

18 Carelessly drops

24 Ankle-biter

29 Move stealthily

31 Weapon sought by Voldemort

33 Woman with a well-known internet ‘‘list’’

34 Cardiologist’s tool

35 Like some personalities

36 Go full ____ (throw a world-class hissy fit)

38 Certain employee at ESPN or JPMorgan Chase

41 Vanquishers of kings?

42 Drink in a little cup

43 Piece of training equipment in boxing

44 Put forth, as a theory

47 Dance that men often do shirtless

48 Europe-based grp. with no European members

50 Org. that employs radio telescopes

52 Principle of harmonious design

53 Absorb, as a loss

54 Ones practicing: Abbr.

57 ____ Purchase, 1853 land deal with Mexico

58 Actor Patel

61 Thorn in a dictator’s side

63 Grassy field

65 Kind of rating

67 Road crew’s supply

68 House speaker before Pelosi

69 Went green, perhaps?

70 Called up

71 Call to a shepherd

72 Stadium cry

75 Milk sources

76 Disintegrate, in a way, as cells in the body

79 S?O?S in Gotham City

80 Biblical figure with a tomb in the Cave of the Patriarchs

82 Simple shelter

83 Spanish winds

86 Convinced

88 No longer sleeping

89 ‘‘Marriage Story’’ co-star, to fans

91 Simple and ingenious

93 Sparkle

95 Have trouble deciding

96 Headstrong

97 Spot coverage?

99 Like a wunderkind

101 Edie of ‘‘The Sopranos’’

102 Spoilers, of a sort

103 Witch

105 ‘‘Catch That ____ Spirit’’ (old ad slogan)

106 Exams for some bio majors

107 Pull some strings?

111 Guesses by GPSes

113 Director Craven

114 Play with

116 Thurman of ‘‘Pulp Fiction’’

117 Word with rolling or bowling

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you