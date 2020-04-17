Jim Peredo of Lakewood, Wash., is a stay-at-home dad and former communications engineer in the Air Force. He got into crosswords by way of geocaching — posting puzzles online whose answers are geographic coordinates. (Search for “Team Peredox” for examples.) Jim counts himself as a Chamorro: Both his parents are Guamanian, although he himself has lived in Guam for only a year. This is his ninth puzzle for The Times and his second Sunday. — W.S.

Across

1 Orchestra heavyweights

6 Mushroom in ramen

11 When tripled, a comment of annoyance

14 ‘‘Oh, my!’’

18 It has a very big bed

19 One of a pair of explorers on the Missouri state quarter

20 Spring feature

21 Golden-rule word

22 Run-on sentence?

25 ____-by date

26 Common female middle name

27 Wax theatrical

28 Sharply dressed, shoewise?

30 Boring events

32 Bit of conniving

34 Five-letter world capital that locals spell as two words

35 Tempe neighbor

36 Passing comment?

38 Riding the waves

41 Something a bib catches

43 Busy Bee, for short

44 Single quote?

50 Doesn’t touch

55 Head to bed

56 Surreal finale?

57 Big name in student grants

59 Order to attack

60 ____ Paradise, ‘‘On the Road’’ protagonist

61 Weapon associated with the film quote ‘‘Here’s Johnny!’’

63 Sack cloth

65 Hats, slangily

66 Just saying?

72 ____ Roddenberry, first TV writer on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

73 Ancient Greek poet sometimes called the Tenth Muse

74 Smear

75 Preschooler

77 Nickname for Baseball Hall-of-Famer Ernie Banks

79 When tripled, ‘‘etc.’’

80 Educational TV spot, for short

83 Square dance move

85 Fireplace item

87 Stock phrase?

90 Not commercial: Abbr.

92 Briskly

93 Bring in

94 Self expression?

101 Trade jabs

104 Sports venue

105 “Outta luck!”

106 Magical powder

110 Prepped for surgery

112 Children’s-song refrain

113 Uma Thurman’s role in ‘‘Pulp Fiction’’

114 Yonder, in dialect

115 Old saw?

119 Anger

120 Spew anger

121 ____ Mitchell, creator of the Tony-winning musical ‘‘Hadestown’’

122 Handle

123 ‘‘What are the ____?’’

124 Deli sandwich, hold the vowels

125 Like stereotypical Seattle weather

126 Symbol of the National Audubon Society

Down

1 Coverings on ancient Roman statuary

2 Women’s-basketball powerhouse, for short

3 Gas-relieving brand

4 ‘‘What a relief!’’

5 ‘‘4-Down-choo!’’

6 Poe poem about a mythical quest

7 Scurriers near streams

8 Minor cut, say

9 Makeup holder

10 Suffix with Black or brack

11 ‘‘Can’t deal with that right now!’’

12 Lacking focus

13 Unbridled joy

14 Composer Mahler

15 Low tie

16 Canonized fifth-century pope called ‘‘the Great’’

17 ‘‘Stop right there!’’

20 Adorable one

23 ____ Research Center

24 Org. tracking workplace accidents

29 English setting for a series of Impressionist paintings by Monet

31 Neighbor of an Emirati

32 Young weaned pig

33 Monk’s digs

36 Word with tippy or twinkle

37 ‘‘2001: A Space Odyssey’’ computer

38 Puts on .?.?. or things put on

39 Ugly ones sometimes come out in December

40 Nosh at noon, say

42 Diamond stat

45 Second-most-common Vietnamese surname

46 Home of Wichita Falls

47 Magnum ____

48 Game-ball material

49 The scat got her tongue, you might say

51 Where bills pile up

52 Lower-extremity affliction

53 Secret target

54 Capt.’s assistant, maybe

58 Milk: Fr.

62 Where the meaning of life was sold in 2000 for $3.26

63 Part of a job application

64 European museum whose name means ‘‘meadow’’

67 Sign on again

68 Another name for the moonfish

69 Common wedding hairstyle

70 Undergo rapprochement

71 Stern’s opposite

72 ‘‘Today’’ rival, for short

76 ‘‘Old ____ Road,’’ longest-running No. 1 single in Billboard history (19 weeks)

78 You might open one at a pub

80 Kind of book or ad

81 Didn’t just float

82 Home of 72-Down

84 Mortimer ____, dummy of old radio and TV

86 Newcomer, informally

88 Org. in charge of the 23-Down

89 Not worry

91 Country whose most widely spoken language is Wolof

94 Democratic politician Julián

95 Flower for a corsage

96 First name in the 1970s White House

97 Gets used (to)

98 Gopher, e.g.

99 Fighter pilot’s wear

100 [head slap]

102 Masochist’s pleasure

103 Generate, as suspicion

106 Peaceful protest

107 Brown shade

108 Evening hour in Spain

109 Cartomancer’s deck

111 Pointed remark

112 Actor Morales

116 Rattle

117 ‘‘____ voce poco fa’’ (Rossini aria)

118 One of the March sisters

