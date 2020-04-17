Jim Peredo of Lakewood, Wash., is a stay-at-home dad and former communications engineer in the Air Force. He got into crosswords by way of geocaching — posting puzzles online whose answers are geographic coordinates. (Search for “Team Peredox” for examples.) Jim counts himself as a Chamorro: Both his parents are Guamanian, although he himself has lived in Guam for only a year. This is his ninth puzzle for The Times and his second Sunday. — W.S.
Across
1 Orchestra heavyweights
6 Mushroom in ramen
11 When tripled, a comment of annoyance
14 ‘‘Oh, my!’’
18 It has a very big bed
19 One of a pair of explorers on the Missouri state quarter
20 Spring feature
21 Golden-rule word
22 Run-on sentence?
25 ____-by date
26 Common female middle name
27 Wax theatrical
28 Sharply dressed, shoewise?
30 Boring events
32 Bit of conniving
34 Five-letter world capital that locals spell as two words
35 Tempe neighbor
36 Passing comment?
38 Riding the waves
41 Something a bib catches
43 Busy Bee, for short
44 Single quote?
50 Doesn’t touch
55 Head to bed
56 Surreal finale?
57 Big name in student grants
59 Order to attack
60 ____ Paradise, ‘‘On the Road’’ protagonist
61 Weapon associated with the film quote ‘‘Here’s Johnny!’’
63 Sack cloth
65 Hats, slangily
66 Just saying?
72 ____ Roddenberry, first TV writer on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
73 Ancient Greek poet sometimes called the Tenth Muse
74 Smear
75 Preschooler
77 Nickname for Baseball Hall-of-Famer Ernie Banks
79 When tripled, ‘‘etc.’’
80 Educational TV spot, for short
83 Square dance move
85 Fireplace item
87 Stock phrase?
90 Not commercial: Abbr.
92 Briskly
93 Bring in
94 Self expression?
101 Trade jabs
104 Sports venue
105 “Outta luck!”
106 Magical powder
110 Prepped for surgery
112 Children’s-song refrain
113 Uma Thurman’s role in ‘‘Pulp Fiction’’
114 Yonder, in dialect
115 Old saw?
119 Anger
120 Spew anger
121 ____ Mitchell, creator of the Tony-winning musical ‘‘Hadestown’’
122 Handle
123 ‘‘What are the ____?’’
124 Deli sandwich, hold the vowels
125 Like stereotypical Seattle weather
126 Symbol of the National Audubon Society
Down
1 Coverings on ancient Roman statuary
2 Women’s-basketball powerhouse, for short
3 Gas-relieving brand
4 ‘‘What a relief!’’
5 ‘‘4-Down-choo!’’
6 Poe poem about a mythical quest
7 Scurriers near streams
8 Minor cut, say
9 Makeup holder
10 Suffix with Black or brack
11 ‘‘Can’t deal with that right now!’’
12 Lacking focus
13 Unbridled joy
14 Composer Mahler
15 Low tie
16 Canonized fifth-century pope called ‘‘the Great’’
17 ‘‘Stop right there!’’
20 Adorable one
23 ____ Research Center
24 Org. tracking workplace accidents
29 English setting for a series of Impressionist paintings by Monet
31 Neighbor of an Emirati
32 Young weaned pig
33 Monk’s digs
36 Word with tippy or twinkle
37 ‘‘2001: A Space Odyssey’’ computer
38 Puts on .?.?. or things put on
39 Ugly ones sometimes come out in December
40 Nosh at noon, say
42 Diamond stat
45 Second-most-common Vietnamese surname
46 Home of Wichita Falls
47 Magnum ____
48 Game-ball material
49 The scat got her tongue, you might say
51 Where bills pile up
52 Lower-extremity affliction
53 Secret target
54 Capt.’s assistant, maybe
58 Milk: Fr.
62 Where the meaning of life was sold in 2000 for $3.26
63 Part of a job application
64 European museum whose name means ‘‘meadow’’
67 Sign on again
68 Another name for the moonfish
69 Common wedding hairstyle
70 Undergo rapprochement
71 Stern’s opposite
72 ‘‘Today’’ rival, for short
76 ‘‘Old ____ Road,’’ longest-running No. 1 single in Billboard history (19 weeks)
78 You might open one at a pub
80 Kind of book or ad
81 Didn’t just float
82 Home of 72-Down
84 Mortimer ____, dummy of old radio and TV
86 Newcomer, informally
88 Org. in charge of the 23-Down
89 Not worry
91 Country whose most widely spoken language is Wolof
94 Democratic politician Julián
95 Flower for a corsage
96 First name in the 1970s White House
97 Gets used (to)
98 Gopher, e.g.
99 Fighter pilot’s wear
100 [head slap]
102 Masochist’s pleasure
103 Generate, as suspicion
106 Peaceful protest
107 Brown shade
108 Evening hour in Spain
109 Cartomancer’s deck
111 Pointed remark
112 Actor Morales
116 Rattle
117 ‘‘____ voce poco fa’’ (Rossini aria)
118 One of the March sisters
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.