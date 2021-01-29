Tracy Gray lives in Sparks, Maryland, near Baltimore, where she and her husband own and operate a lawn-and-landscaping business. Tom Pepper lives in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, next door to Edina, of crossword fame. In April he plans to retire from his position of finance director for the city of Eagan after 29 years. Tracy and Tom met at a crossword tournament several years ago and have been exchanging theme ideas ever since. — W.S.
Across
1 Getting warm, so to speak
6 It was established by a 1926 royal charter
9 Ulan ____, Mongolia
14 Be against
18 Send, as payment
19 No. 1 of 50, alphabetically: Abbr.
20 Former basketball star Gilbert ... or the places he played
22 Garb in a duck blind, informally
23 Way into a garage, typically
25 California wine region
26 Road-trip guessing game
27 Freak (out)
28 Tennis star who won at least one Grand Slam title for a record 13 straight years
29 Initialism that can include an ‘‘h’’ for ‘‘humble’’
30 Old-timey ‘‘OMG!’’
32 GPS guess
33 Variables in πr? and 2πr
34 Nickelodeon competitor
38 Bagless-vacuum maker
40 Savvy couple?
42 ____ the Kid, nickname for N.H.L. star Crosby
43 Party game similar to Catch Phrase
44 Grows increasingly more irksome
47 Starbucks sizes smaller than grandes
49 Dove bar, e.g.
50 Given as a bequest
52 Suffix with mega- or multi-
54 Ones making strong impressions?
56 ‘‘Je t’____’’ (words from a beau)
57 Prince Andrew’s younger daughter
60 On the main
61 Prominent women’s rights lawyer
63 Member of an Iraqi minority
65 Obscure knowledge
70 Violent, maybe
71 Certain laundry-detergent capsule
73 Causing constriction of the pupils
74 Nailed the test
75 007’s alma mater
76 Visual phenomenon created by short flashes of light
78 Linguist Chomsky
80 Dense fog, metaphorically
82 When repeated, a Hawaiian fish
83 Major utility pipeline
87 Whimper
88 It has its pros and cons
90 Part of P.R.
91 Far from wild
93 Pesto ingredient
96 For one purpose only
98 Org. that takes many forms
99 Five-star
100 Quark-antiquark combo
104 Some entertainers at children’s birthday parties
107 Europe’s longest river
110 Trouble
111 O icon
112 Western Hemisphere grp.
113 Legendary firefighter Red
114 Curler’s surface
115 Kind of palm cultivated for its fruit
117 Prove wrong
119 Awards show that airs at night, ironically
121 Part of une éclipse
122 Submits an online return
123 Brown. ender
124 “
125 What’s more, it’s said
126 Down stream?
127 Easy target
128 Buddy of ‘‘The Beverly Hillbillies’’
Down
1 Sang one’s own praises
2 Humor regarding a serious matter
3 ‘‘w’’-like letters
4 Anthony Hopkins, for one
5 Wi-Fi alternative
6 Complained about getting fleeced?
7 Subject of a Sleeves Up campaign
8 French luxury jeweler
9 ABCs
10 Lead-in to therapy
11 Jazz instrument pitched in the key of B flat
12 Peace activist Yoko
13 Classic dorm-room meal
14 Fading process for jeans
15 Deep-toned cousin of an English horn
16 One whose calling is making calls?
17 American Kennel Club designation
21 Stuffing herb
24 Green on the screen
31 QB’s passing stat: Abbr.
35 Up to
36 Din from a den
37 Keystone ____
39 Put forward
41 TV channel that owns the website The Undefeated
45 Beer in a green bottle
46 Part of a college visit, typically
47 Prepare to swing, say
48 Unseal furtively, as an envelope
50 Floral fragrance note
51 Behave theatrically
53 Restored to mint condition
55 Lesser Antilles native
56 City that’s home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites
58 ‘‘Go ____!’’ (coach’s encouragement)
59 Computer menu with Undo and Redo
60 Expand upon
62 Tony winner Menzel
64 Antarctica’s ____ Ice Shelf
66 Nestlé creamer
67 Bothered persistently
68 Not for mass audiences
69 When the Battle of Yorktown occurs in ‘‘Hamilton’’
72 Took steroids, say
77 Like loud phone conversations in public
79 Designed to deter stealing
81 T-Bonz dog treat brand
83 Word before bag or bar
84 Musical with the opening number ‘‘Every Story Is a Love Story’’
85 Sallie Mae products
86 Marshmallow-filled snacks
87 University of Montana city
89 Hitchhike
92 Shapiro of NPR
94 Emulates the Mongols
95 Old genre for 12-Down
97 Z4 or Q50
99 Judge
101 Pool competitions
102 Immature egg cell
103 Star of the ‘‘Taken’’ trilogy
105 Like snow leopards and Siberian tigers
106 What tots might go after?
108 Easy two points
109 ‘‘Scram!’’
115 ____-American
116 Tool for pool
118 Old-timey cry of disgust
120 Will Smith/Tommy Lee Jones film series, for short
