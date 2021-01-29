Tracy Gray lives in Sparks, Maryland, near Baltimore, where she and her husband own and operate a lawn-and-landscaping business. Tom Pepper lives in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, next door to Edina, of crossword fame. In April he plans to retire from his position of finance director for the city of Eagan after 29 years. Tracy and Tom met at a crossword tournament several years ago and have been exchanging theme ideas ever since. — W.S.

Across

1 Getting warm, so to speak

6 It was established by a 1926 royal charter

9 Ulan ____, Mongolia

14 Be against

18 Send, as payment

19 No. 1 of 50, alphabetically: Abbr.

20 Former basketball star Gilbert ... or the places he played

22 Garb in a duck blind, informally

23 Way into a garage, typically

25 California wine region

26 Road-trip guessing game

27 Freak (out)

28 Tennis star who won at least one Grand Slam title for a record 13 straight years

29 Initialism that can include an ‘‘h’’ for ‘‘humble’’

30 Old-timey ‘‘OMG!’’

32 GPS guess

33 Variables in πr? and 2πr

34 Nickelodeon competitor

38 Bagless-vacuum maker

40 Savvy couple?

42 ____ the Kid, nickname for N.H.L. star Crosby

43 Party game similar to Catch Phrase

44 Grows increasingly more irksome

47 Starbucks sizes smaller than grandes

49 Dove bar, e.g.

50 Given as a bequest

52 Suffix with mega- or multi-

54 Ones making strong impressions?

56 ‘‘Je t’____’’ (words from a beau)

57 Prince Andrew’s younger daughter

60 On the main

61 Prominent women’s rights lawyer

63 Member of an Iraqi minority

65 Obscure knowledge

70 Violent, maybe

71 Certain laundry-detergent capsule

73 Causing constriction of the pupils

74 Nailed the test

75 007’s alma mater

76 Visual phenomenon created by short flashes of light

78 Linguist Chomsky

80 Dense fog, metaphorically

82 When repeated, a Hawaiian fish

83 Major utility pipeline

87 Whimper

88 It has its pros and cons

90 Part of P.R.

91 Far from wild

93 Pesto ingredient

96 For one purpose only

98 Org. that takes many forms

99 Five-star

100 Quark-antiquark combo

104 Some entertainers at children’s birthday parties

107 Europe’s longest river

110 Trouble

111 O icon

112 Western Hemisphere grp.

113 Legendary firefighter Red

114 Curler’s surface

115 Kind of palm cultivated for its fruit

117 Prove wrong

119 Awards show that airs at night, ironically

121 Part of une éclipse

122 Submits an online return

123 Brown. ender

124 “

125 What’s more, it’s said

126 Down stream?

127 Easy target

128 Buddy of ‘‘The Beverly Hillbillies’’

Down

1 Sang one’s own praises

2 Humor regarding a serious matter

3 ‘‘w’’-like letters

4 Anthony Hopkins, for one

5 Wi-Fi alternative

6 Complained about getting fleeced?

7 Subject of a Sleeves Up campaign

8 French luxury jeweler

9 ABCs

10 Lead-in to therapy

11 Jazz instrument pitched in the key of B flat

12 Peace activist Yoko

13 Classic dorm-room meal

14 Fading process for jeans

15 Deep-toned cousin of an English horn

16 One whose calling is making calls?

17 American Kennel Club designation

21 Stuffing herb

24 Green on the screen

31 QB’s passing stat: Abbr.

35 Up to

36 Din from a den

37 Keystone ____

39 Put forward

41 TV channel that owns the website The Undefeated

45 Beer in a green bottle

46 Part of a college visit, typically

47 Prepare to swing, say

48 Unseal furtively, as an envelope

50 Floral fragrance note

51 Behave theatrically

53 Restored to mint condition

55 Lesser Antilles native

56 City that’s home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites

58 ‘‘Go ____!’’ (coach’s encouragement)

59 Computer menu with Undo and Redo

60 Expand upon

62 Tony winner Menzel

64 Antarctica’s ____ Ice Shelf

66 Nestlé creamer

67 Bothered persistently

68 Not for mass audiences

69 When the Battle of Yorktown occurs in ‘‘Hamilton’’

72 Took steroids, say

77 Like loud phone conversations in public

79 Designed to deter stealing

81 T-Bonz dog treat brand

83 Word before bag or bar

84 Musical with the opening number ‘‘Every Story Is a Love Story’’

85 Sallie Mae products

86 Marshmallow-filled snacks

87 University of Montana city

89 Hitchhike

92 Shapiro of NPR

94 Emulates the Mongols

95 Old genre for 12-Down

97 Z4 or Q50

99 Judge

101 Pool competitions

102 Immature egg cell

103 Star of the ‘‘Taken’’ trilogy

105 Like snow leopards and Siberian tigers

106 What tots might go after?

108 Easy two points

109 ‘‘Scram!’’

115 ____-American

116 Tool for pool

118 Old-timey cry of disgust

120 Will Smith/Tommy Lee Jones film series, for short

