Across

1 Prayer, e.g.

7 Market index, for short

13 And so on and so forth

19 Actor Ray of ‘‘Field of Dreams’’

20 Like a certain complex

22 Relative of the mambo

23 High winds

24 Space bars? [Frank Sinatra]

26 Healthful dessert options

28 Overhauled, in a way

29 ‘‘____ making a list .?.?. ’’

30 Offering in china .?.?. or from China

31 ‘‘Top Chef’’ chef ____ Hall

32 Geographical name that comes from the Sioux for ‘‘sleepy ones’’

35 First prize at the Juegos Olímpicos

36 Sink holes

40 Biting

42 Bird whose males incubate the eggs

44 Mathematical proposition

47 Wet bars? [Gene Kelly]

51 Things many people lose as they grow older

53 Big Five studio of Hollywood’s Golden Age

54 ‘‘Thus ..?. ’’

55 St. Louis symbol

56 Strongly endorse

58 Hot place to chill

59 ____ Adlon, Emmy winner for ‘‘King of the Hill’’

61 Papal name last taken in 1939

63 Smallest state in India

64 Options for outdoor wedding receptions

67 Like some bread and cereal

68 Director Lee

69 Prison bars? [Elvis Presley]

73 Bamboozled

74 Weight right here!

76 ____ Austin, Biden defense secretary

77 Misidentify something, e.g.

78 For the lady

79 Center of a court

81 They’re often parked in parks

82 Relevant

84 Excited cry after scratching a lottery ticket

85 Move a cursor (over)

88 Pride : lions :: ____ : dolphins

89 Hip

92 Cash bars? [Abba]

96 ‘‘Same here’’

97 ‘‘I mean .?.?. ’’

98 What goes right to the bottom?

99 Got around

101 ‘‘Hoo-boy!’’

102 Gist

104 Last option in a list, maybe

107 ‘‘That feels goo-oo-ood!’’

109 Practice

110 Brainy?

112 A+ earner

116 Singles bars? [Robyn]

120 First House speaker from California

122 Not going anywhere

123 Was snoopy

124 Made square

125 Japanese mat

126 ‘‘We got permission!’’

127 Makes insulting jokes about

Down

1 Sitcom extraterrestrial

2 Did a little lifting

3 Candy bars? [Def Leppard]

4 ‘‘You, too?!’’

5 Wiped out

6 Stood the test of time

7 Mapo ____ (spicy Sichuan dish)

8 A leg up

9 Häagen-Dazs competitor

10 Low-wattage

11 Where trills provide thrills

12 Something that’s well-kept?

13 Comeback

14 It’s turned, in a phrase

15 It’s a relief!

16 Prefix with conscious

17 Poetic shortening

18 Food-pantry donation

21 Broad valley

25 Large expanses

27 2006 film with the tagline ‘‘Keep it wheel’’

29 Hindu festival of colors

31 Most-watched TV show of 2002-05

33 Gold bars? [Queen]

34 ‘‘Do you understand me?’’

37 Disappointing court result

38 Black

39 Habitat for Humanity is one, for short

41 Sister restaurant of Applebee’s

43 Lets go of

45 Gaping holes

46 Weizenbock or Berliner Weisse

48 Scruffs

49 Ridiculous

50 Seventh avatar of Vishnu

52 It’s a long story

57 Muddy

58 Beefcakes

60 Thumbs-up

61 Solving crosswords, e.g.

62 Insect named for the way it moves, not for its length

65 Got hot on Twitter, say

66 Kind

69 ____ Psaki, Biden press secretary

70 Gymnastics apparatus

71 Oral equivalent of a facepalm

72 Native American tribe of Montana

75 Single

78 Box score column

80 Noted 1815 comedy of manners

82 Actress Chaplin

83 Flag carrier to Karachi and Islamabad

86 Traditional Chinese drink

87 Anointment

88 Perspective, in brief

90 ‘‘No more for me, thank you’’

91 Minute

93 Element 39

94 Big bleu expanse

95 Alumni grouping

100 Stylish

103 World capital that’s home to Kotoka International Airport

105 World capital that’s home to Noi Bai International Airport

106 Horror film locale, in brief

108 Egg: Sp.

111 2016 No. 1 album for Rihanna

112 Pop

113 Really thin type

114 ____ Domini

115 ‘‘I beg of you,’’ e.g.

116 Bit of Morse code

117 Actress de Armas

118 D.C. pro

119 ‘‘Of course!’’

121 They’re checked at check-ins

