Across
1 Prayer, e.g.
7 Market index, for short
13 And so on and so forth
19 Actor Ray of ‘‘Field of Dreams’’
20 Like a certain complex
22 Relative of the mambo
23 High winds
24 Space bars? [Frank Sinatra]
26 Healthful dessert options
28 Overhauled, in a way
29 ‘‘____ making a list .?.?. ’’
30 Offering in china .?.?. or from China
31 ‘‘Top Chef’’ chef ____ Hall
32 Geographical name that comes from the Sioux for ‘‘sleepy ones’’
35 First prize at the Juegos Olímpicos
36 Sink holes
40 Biting
42 Bird whose males incubate the eggs
44 Mathematical proposition
47 Wet bars? [Gene Kelly]
51 Things many people lose as they grow older
53 Big Five studio of Hollywood’s Golden Age
54 ‘‘Thus ..?. ’’
55 St. Louis symbol
56 Strongly endorse
58 Hot place to chill
59 ____ Adlon, Emmy winner for ‘‘King of the Hill’’
61 Papal name last taken in 1939
63 Smallest state in India
64 Options for outdoor wedding receptions
67 Like some bread and cereal
68 Director Lee
69 Prison bars? [Elvis Presley]
73 Bamboozled
74 Weight right here!
76 ____ Austin, Biden defense secretary
77 Misidentify something, e.g.
78 For the lady
79 Center of a court
81 They’re often parked in parks
82 Relevant
84 Excited cry after scratching a lottery ticket
85 Move a cursor (over)
88 Pride : lions :: ____ : dolphins
89 Hip
92 Cash bars? [Abba]
96 ‘‘Same here’’
97 ‘‘I mean .?.?. ’’
98 What goes right to the bottom?
99 Got around
101 ‘‘Hoo-boy!’’
102 Gist
104 Last option in a list, maybe
107 ‘‘That feels goo-oo-ood!’’
109 Practice
110 Brainy?
112 A+ earner
116 Singles bars? [Robyn]
120 First House speaker from California
122 Not going anywhere
123 Was snoopy
124 Made square
125 Japanese mat
126 ‘‘We got permission!’’
127 Makes insulting jokes about
Down
1 Sitcom extraterrestrial
2 Did a little lifting
3 Candy bars? [Def Leppard]
4 ‘‘You, too?!’’
5 Wiped out
6 Stood the test of time
7 Mapo ____ (spicy Sichuan dish)
8 A leg up
9 Häagen-Dazs competitor
10 Low-wattage
11 Where trills provide thrills
12 Something that’s well-kept?
13 Comeback
14 It’s turned, in a phrase
15 It’s a relief!
16 Prefix with conscious
17 Poetic shortening
18 Food-pantry donation
21 Broad valley
25 Large expanses
27 2006 film with the tagline ‘‘Keep it wheel’’
29 Hindu festival of colors
31 Most-watched TV show of 2002-05
33 Gold bars? [Queen]
34 ‘‘Do you understand me?’’
37 Disappointing court result
38 Black
39 Habitat for Humanity is one, for short
41 Sister restaurant of Applebee’s
43 Lets go of
45 Gaping holes
46 Weizenbock or Berliner Weisse
48 Scruffs
49 Ridiculous
50 Seventh avatar of Vishnu
52 It’s a long story
57 Muddy
58 Beefcakes
60 Thumbs-up
61 Solving crosswords, e.g.
62 Insect named for the way it moves, not for its length
65 Got hot on Twitter, say
66 Kind
69 ____ Psaki, Biden press secretary
70 Gymnastics apparatus
71 Oral equivalent of a facepalm
72 Native American tribe of Montana
75 Single
78 Box score column
80 Noted 1815 comedy of manners
82 Actress Chaplin
83 Flag carrier to Karachi and Islamabad
86 Traditional Chinese drink
87 Anointment
88 Perspective, in brief
90 ‘‘No more for me, thank you’’
91 Minute
93 Element 39
94 Big bleu expanse
95 Alumni grouping
100 Stylish
103 World capital that’s home to Kotoka International Airport
105 World capital that’s home to Noi Bai International Airport
106 Horror film locale, in brief
108 Egg: Sp.
111 2016 No. 1 album for Rihanna
112 Pop
113 Really thin type
114 ____ Domini
115 ‘‘I beg of you,’’ e.g.
116 Bit of Morse code
117 Actress de Armas
118 D.C. pro
119 ‘‘Of course!’’
121 They’re checked at check-ins
