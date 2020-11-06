Peter A. Collins is the chairman of the math department at Huron High School, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he has taught for 40 years. He has been married for 33 years and has four adult daughters, all still in the Ann Arbor area. The genesis of this puzzle was hearing about an actor who had [answer at 48-Across]. That made him think of Frankenstein, and an idea was born. This is Peter’s 114th crossword for The Times. — W.S.
Across
1 Reposed
6 Ruler divisions: Abbr.
9 Objective
12 Source of stress for a returning vacationer
18 Homes staffed with butlers, say
20 Heartburn-relief brand
22 Snapple competitor
23 At the Halloween play, when the black cat appeared, the ____
25 Really bother
26 Sound of a candy wrapper
27 Collectibles-like ticket stubs and matchbooks
29 Glassy square?
30 ‘‘Critique of Pure Reason’’ philosopher
31 Enemy of Bowser in video games
33 Music producer Gotti
35 Fr. religious title
36 … the skeleton gave a ____
43 Belle of a ball
46 Bradley or Patton: Abbr.
47 Citrus fruit with a portmanteau name
48 … Frankenstein had ____
53 One of the kids on ‘‘Stranger Things’’
57 Most common U.S. street name, surprisingly
58 Scarecrow portrayer
59 Blanket that’s worn
60 Follow closely, as the curb
61 Pitcher Satchel in the Baseball Hall of Fame
63 Chow
65 ‘‘Of course I remember you!’’ often
66 Glasses, in slang
68 … the critics loved the witch’s performance, ____
71 Tickled
72 Dragon-roll ingredient
73 Friendly
74 Prepare, as mushrooms
75 Vexation
76 Cassandra, for one
78 Vocal critics
81 Hooded jacket
84 Great Lake name
85 … the ghost had ____
88 Amazon, for one
90 Old-timey title
91 No-go area, in brief
92 … the vampire never ____
99 ‘‘Evil Woman’’ group, for short
100 Most common English letter, in Morse code
101 Joyce Carol with two
O. Henry Awards
102 Slumps
106 Send emojis, say
108 Southern shade trees
112 It gained its independence from Ethiopia in 1991
115 Source of some tweets
117 … the mummy was a hit ____
119 Try to make out
120 Tot’s spot in a lot
121 Certain Bach compositions
122 Fitting anagram of
ANGER + E
123 In the style of
124 G.I.’s chow
125 Artoo-____
Down
1 Kiss
2 Oscar winner Dern
3 Finish with
4 Final destination, perhaps
5 Long haul
6 Title for Emma Bovary: Abbr.
7 Appreciative cry
8 Arrive unnoticed
9 ‘‘As I Lay Dying’’ father
10 Two of Us?
11 Fashioned
12 Them’s fighting words!
13 ‘‘It’s Raining ____’’
14 ‘‘This minute!’’
15 Formal admission
16 Simple shelter
17 Glossy gown fabric
19 ‘‘30 Rock’’ was inspired by it, for short
21 Apt thing to wear during allergy season?
24 Mortar = sand + water + ____
28 Gymnastics event
32 With skill
34 French towns
37 What you’re doing at every moment
38 Bassoon attachment
39 Buck
40 Like royal flushes
41 Beg
42 Museum offering
43 Article of Cologne?
44 She raised Cain
45 Hit ABC dating show, with ‘‘The’’
49 Component of béchamel sauce
50 Celebration of a life, for short
51 Clouds (up)
52 Tickled
54 Spam filter, of a sort
55 Capital of Samoa
56 Lentil, e.g.
59 Card’s place: Abbr.
61 Good thing to make or break
62 One of two for a tee
64 It might be pale or amber
66 Late-night host Meyers
67 Indiana city that’s 100 miles west of Lima, Ohio
68 Pale
69 Quaint ‘‘not’’
70 Tidy up .?.?. or make less tidy
71 Produce on a farm
73 Poster heading
75 Spy’s collection
77 Billy in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
79 Not up
80 Fatty tuna, in Japanese cuisine
81 Lead-in to phobia
82 Common sight at a cash-only bar
83 AM radio abbr.
85 Capone contemporary
86 Bone: Prefix
87 Like some Coast Guard rescues
89 Superfan
92 Do another take of
93 Number of sides on a hendecagon
94 More crafty
95 ____ ark
96 ____ Jeffries, chair of the House Democratic Caucus
97 Them’s fighting words!
98 Will matter
103 Stop, in France
104 Reach
105 Have the final word
107 ‘‘United States of ____,’’
show for which Toni Collette won an Emmy
109 Cow, in Cádiz
110 Bibliography abbr.
111 ____ vez (again, in Spanish)
113 Record speed, for short
114 Gadget that once came with a click wheel
116 Rip (on)
118 It might start with ‘‘I-’’: Abbr.
