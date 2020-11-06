Peter A. Collins is the chairman of the math department at Huron High School, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he has taught for 40 years. He has been married for 33 years and has four adult daughters, all still in the Ann Arbor area. The genesis of this puzzle was hearing about an actor who had [answer at 48-Across]. That made him think of Frankenstein, and an idea was born. This is Peter’s 114th crossword for The Times. — W.S.

Across

1 Reposed

6 Ruler divisions: Abbr.

9 Objective

12 Source of stress for a returning vacationer

18 Homes staffed with butlers, say

20 Heartburn-relief brand

22 Snapple competitor

23 At the Halloween play, when the black cat appeared, the ____

25 Really bother

26 Sound of a candy wrapper

27 Collectibles-like ticket stubs and matchbooks

29 Glassy square?

30 ‘‘Critique of Pure Reason’’ philosopher

31 Enemy of Bowser in video games

33 Music producer Gotti

35 Fr. religious title

36 … the skeleton gave a ____

43 Belle of a ball

46 Bradley or Patton: Abbr.

47 Citrus fruit with a portmanteau name

48 … Frankenstein had ____

53 One of the kids on ‘‘Stranger Things’’

57 Most common U.S. street name, surprisingly

58 Scarecrow portrayer

59 Blanket that’s worn

60 Follow closely, as the curb

61 Pitcher Satchel in the Baseball Hall of Fame

63 Chow

65 ‘‘Of course I remember you!’’ often

66 Glasses, in slang

68 … the critics loved the witch’s performance, ____

71 Tickled

72 Dragon-roll ingredient

73 Friendly

74 Prepare, as mushrooms

75 Vexation

76 Cassandra, for one

78 Vocal critics

81 Hooded jacket

84 Great Lake name

85 … the ghost had ____

88 Amazon, for one

90 Old-timey title

91 No-go area, in brief

92 … the vampire never ____

99 ‘‘Evil Woman’’ group, for short

100 Most common English letter, in Morse code

101 Joyce Carol with two

O. Henry Awards

102 Slumps

106 Send emojis, say

108 Southern shade trees

112 It gained its independence from Ethiopia in 1991

115 Source of some tweets

117 … the mummy was a hit ____

119 Try to make out

120 Tot’s spot in a lot

121 Certain Bach compositions

122 Fitting anagram of

ANGER + E

123 In the style of

124 G.I.’s chow

125 Artoo-____

Down

1 Kiss

2 Oscar winner Dern

3 Finish with

4 Final destination, perhaps

5 Long haul

6 Title for Emma Bovary: Abbr.

7 Appreciative cry

8 Arrive unnoticed

9 ‘‘As I Lay Dying’’ father

10 Two of Us?

11 Fashioned

12 Them’s fighting words!

13 ‘‘It’s Raining ____’’

14 ‘‘This minute!’’

15 Formal admission

16 Simple shelter

17 Glossy gown fabric

19 ‘‘30 Rock’’ was inspired by it, for short

21 Apt thing to wear during allergy season?

24 Mortar = sand + water + ____

28 Gymnastics event

32 With skill

34 French towns

37 What you’re doing at every moment

38 Bassoon attachment

39 Buck

40 Like royal flushes

41 Beg

42 Museum offering

43 Article of Cologne?

44 She raised Cain

45 Hit ABC dating show, with ‘‘The’’

49 Component of béchamel sauce

50 Celebration of a life, for short

51 Clouds (up)

52 Tickled

54 Spam filter, of a sort

55 Capital of Samoa

56 Lentil, e.g.

59 Card’s place: Abbr.

61 Good thing to make or break

62 One of two for a tee

64 It might be pale or amber

66 Late-night host Meyers

67 Indiana city that’s 100 miles west of Lima, Ohio

68 Pale

69 Quaint ‘‘not’’

70 Tidy up .?.?. or make less tidy

71 Produce on a farm

73 Poster heading

75 Spy’s collection

77 Billy in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

79 Not up

80 Fatty tuna, in Japanese cuisine

81 Lead-in to phobia

82 Common sight at a cash-only bar

83 AM radio abbr.

85 Capone contemporary

86 Bone: Prefix

87 Like some Coast Guard rescues

89 Superfan

92 Do another take of

93 Number of sides on a hendecagon

94 More crafty

95 ____ ark

96 ____ Jeffries, chair of the House Democratic Caucus

97 Them’s fighting words!

98 Will matter

103 Stop, in France

104 Reach

105 Have the final word

107 ‘‘United States of ____,’’

show for which Toni Collette won an Emmy

109 Cow, in Cádiz

110 Bibliography abbr.

111 ____ vez (again, in Spanish)

113 Record speed, for short

114 Gadget that once came with a click wheel

116 Rip (on)

118 It might start with ‘‘I-’’: Abbr.

