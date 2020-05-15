SHIFTING SOUNDS

By Ben Zimmer and Brendan Emmett Quigley

Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz

Ben Zimmer is the language columnist for The Wall Street Journal, a contributing writer for The Atlantic and a former language columnist for The New York Times. Brendan Emmett Quigley is a professional crossword constructor. They met some 12 years ago when Brendan began contributing crosswords

to the Visual Thesaurus, where Ben was the executive editor. The making of this puzzle — brainstorming the theme, filling the grid and writing the clues — was a full collaboration. Brendan has had many puzzles in The Times. This is Ben’s debut. — W.S.

ACROSS

1 Smashing

6 Wide-eyed in wonder

10 Woofer output

14 Casual vodka order

19 Bubbling

20 Pricey

21 Alma mater of Grant and Lee: Abbr.

22 Board-game piece

23 Dog’s order at a malt shop?

25 The “day” in “seize the day”

26 “Arrival” visitor

27 You can see right through it

28 Part of H.M.S.

29 “Game of Thrones” patriarch has difficulties?

32 Zora Neale Hurston’s “____ Eyes Were Watching God”

34 Stand-up comic Kondabolu

35 Drum heard in raga music

36 Creator of Christopher Robin

38 Beat out by a hair

40 Big name in ratings

44 Male sailors

45 Words of affirmation

47 Upscale

48 Android alternative

49 ____ Mahal

51 Kind of diet

53 Chest muscle, informally

54 The “S” of 48-Across

58 Advised a chess player to attack the king?

65 Spanish unit of time with a tilde

66 Yoda, to Luke

67 Shows as an encore presentation

68 A fingerprint can leave one

70 Cell no., say

71 Strips of weapons

72 Coming from two speakers

73 Frequent choice for maid of honor

75 Deg. for an aspiring attorney abroad

76 Part of Disney’s advertising budget?

78 How some pranks might go

82 Constellation with a palindromic name

83 Scat syllable for Sinatra

84 Hula loop

86 Academy Award winner for “Moonlight” and “Green Book”

87 Dr. Seuss character who becomes “King of the Mud”

91 Sushi condiment

95 Birds that can recognize themselves in mirrors

99 Beyond sad, or beyond happy

101 Some piercing spots

102 Categorically stated

103 Indubitably

105 Bellybutton fluff

106 Bordeaux wine region

107 Decisively defeat a cabinet department?

111 Musical knack

112 Share on social media

115 Like a zealous fan base

116 School attended by 20 prime ministers

117 Feeling one gets under anesthesia at the dentist?

120 Rat in “Ratatouille”

121 Word before or after run

122 Memo heading

123 Prize for a doc, maybe

124 Stick a fork in

125 Weapon with a bell guard

126 Loathsome person

127 Indira Gandhi’s father

DOWN

1 Comedian Mort

2 Instrument from the French for “high wood”

3 Bad shot by Dracula?

4 Affinity

5 Lacking originality

6 Follower

7 Prepare, with “up”

8 Symbol of sturdiness

9 ____ launcher

10 Close pals

11 “Yeah, right!”

12 Process, as ore

13 Language with only 14 native letters

14 He made his final cameo in “Avengers: Endgame”

15 Spilled one’s soul

16 ’30s migrant

17 Unwelcome look

18 Places to exchange dollars for quarters

24 Stand out from the crowd

30 Little bits of energy

31 Competitor of eBay

33 Tree that lines the Central Park Mall

34 Debut single for both Jimi Hendrix and Patti Smith

36 Flaws and all

37 Shout for 44-Across

39 Put off for another day

41 Building caretakers

42 Higher-ups in a hierarchy

43 Part of a guitar

46 One on the road in “On the Road”

50 Maker of Instant Feathers and Hi-Speed Tonic

52 Laura of “Marriage Story”

55 Does some broncobusting, e.g.

56 Accustom (to)

57 Broadband device

59 Loosen, in a way

60 Banned display of firepower, informally

61 Conductor Georg with 31 Grammys

62 Passed out in Vegas

63 Gambino crime family patriarch

64 Attractive but vacuous guy, in slang

68 Mary, Queen of Scots,

e.g.

69 Prod

71 Prod

72 Philosopher Kierkegaard

73 “Salud!” cousin

74 Heed an army poster

76 “Will you allow me to demonstrate?”

77 Plane-ticket info

79 Comfy seating at a carnival?

80 Downwind, at sea

81 New England art inst.

85 “Mind. Blown.”

88 Shot served with salt and lime

89 Clean

90 Lexicographer Partridge

92 Singer Knowles with a 2016 No. 1 album

93 Ever so slightly

94 Perk from work

96 Tex who animated Bugs Bunny

97 Diploma equivalent, in brief

98 Make an engaging offer?

100 British spy Christopher in 2016 news

104 Legally prohibit

107 Parisian equivalent to “molto” or “muy”

108 Increase, with “up”

109 Stage prize since 1956

110 It distinguishes meaning in many East Asian languages

111 Fitch of Abercrombie & Fitch

113 Red carpet interviewee

114 Traffic-sign word

118 Card-game call

119 Sun follower?

