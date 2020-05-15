SHIFTING SOUNDS
By Ben Zimmer and Brendan Emmett Quigley
Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz
Ben Zimmer is the language columnist for The Wall Street Journal, a contributing writer for The Atlantic and a former language columnist for The New York Times. Brendan Emmett Quigley is a professional crossword constructor. They met some 12 years ago when Brendan began contributing crosswords
to the Visual Thesaurus, where Ben was the executive editor. The making of this puzzle — brainstorming the theme, filling the grid and writing the clues — was a full collaboration. Brendan has had many puzzles in The Times. This is Ben’s debut. — W.S.
ACROSS
1 Smashing
6 Wide-eyed in wonder
10 Woofer output
14 Casual vodka order
19 Bubbling
20 Pricey
21 Alma mater of Grant and Lee: Abbr.
22 Board-game piece
23 Dog’s order at a malt shop?
25 The “day” in “seize the day”
26 “Arrival” visitor
27 You can see right through it
28 Part of H.M.S.
29 “Game of Thrones” patriarch has difficulties?
32 Zora Neale Hurston’s “____ Eyes Were Watching God”
34 Stand-up comic Kondabolu
35 Drum heard in raga music
36 Creator of Christopher Robin
38 Beat out by a hair
40 Big name in ratings
44 Male sailors
45 Words of affirmation
47 Upscale
48 Android alternative
49 ____ Mahal
51 Kind of diet
53 Chest muscle, informally
54 The “S” of 48-Across
58 Advised a chess player to attack the king?
65 Spanish unit of time with a tilde
66 Yoda, to Luke
67 Shows as an encore presentation
68 A fingerprint can leave one
70 Cell no., say
71 Strips of weapons
72 Coming from two speakers
73 Frequent choice for maid of honor
75 Deg. for an aspiring attorney abroad
76 Part of Disney’s advertising budget?
78 How some pranks might go
82 Constellation with a palindromic name
83 Scat syllable for Sinatra
84 Hula loop
86 Academy Award winner for “Moonlight” and “Green Book”
87 Dr. Seuss character who becomes “King of the Mud”
91 Sushi condiment
95 Birds that can recognize themselves in mirrors
99 Beyond sad, or beyond happy
101 Some piercing spots
102 Categorically stated
103 Indubitably
105 Bellybutton fluff
106 Bordeaux wine region
107 Decisively defeat a cabinet department?
111 Musical knack
112 Share on social media
115 Like a zealous fan base
116 School attended by 20 prime ministers
117 Feeling one gets under anesthesia at the dentist?
120 Rat in “Ratatouille”
121 Word before or after run
122 Memo heading
123 Prize for a doc, maybe
124 Stick a fork in
125 Weapon with a bell guard
126 Loathsome person
127 Indira Gandhi’s father
DOWN
1 Comedian Mort
2 Instrument from the French for “high wood”
3 Bad shot by Dracula?
4 Affinity
5 Lacking originality
6 Follower
7 Prepare, with “up”
8 Symbol of sturdiness
9 ____ launcher
10 Close pals
11 “Yeah, right!”
12 Process, as ore
13 Language with only 14 native letters
14 He made his final cameo in “Avengers: Endgame”
15 Spilled one’s soul
16 ’30s migrant
17 Unwelcome look
18 Places to exchange dollars for quarters
24 Stand out from the crowd
30 Little bits of energy
31 Competitor of eBay
33 Tree that lines the Central Park Mall
34 Debut single for both Jimi Hendrix and Patti Smith
36 Flaws and all
37 Shout for 44-Across
39 Put off for another day
41 Building caretakers
42 Higher-ups in a hierarchy
43 Part of a guitar
46 One on the road in “On the Road”
50 Maker of Instant Feathers and Hi-Speed Tonic
52 Laura of “Marriage Story”
55 Does some broncobusting, e.g.
56 Accustom (to)
57 Broadband device
59 Loosen, in a way
60 Banned display of firepower, informally
61 Conductor Georg with 31 Grammys
62 Passed out in Vegas
63 Gambino crime family patriarch
64 Attractive but vacuous guy, in slang
68 Mary, Queen of Scots,
e.g.
69 Prod
71 Prod
72 Philosopher Kierkegaard
73 “Salud!” cousin
74 Heed an army poster
76 “Will you allow me to demonstrate?”
77 Plane-ticket info
79 Comfy seating at a carnival?
80 Downwind, at sea
81 New England art inst.
85 “Mind. Blown.”
88 Shot served with salt and lime
89 Clean
90 Lexicographer Partridge
92 Singer Knowles with a 2016 No. 1 album
93 Ever so slightly
94 Perk from work
96 Tex who animated Bugs Bunny
97 Diploma equivalent, in brief
98 Make an engaging offer?
100 British spy Christopher in 2016 news
104 Legally prohibit
107 Parisian equivalent to “molto” or “muy”
108 Increase, with “up”
109 Stage prize since 1956
110 It distinguishes meaning in many East Asian languages
111 Fitch of Abercrombie & Fitch
113 Red carpet interviewee
114 Traffic-sign word
118 Card-game call
119 Sun follower?
