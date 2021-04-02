Julian Kwan, of Dumont, N.J., is a software test engineer for a telecommunications company. He started solving crosswords in college (University of Pennsylvania, class of 1997). Several years ago, he says, after noticing that all the Times puzzles had bylines, ‘‘I figured, Why couldn’t one of them be me, right?’’ This is Julian’s fourth published crossword but his first for The Times. — W.S.

Across

1 SAT section eliminated by the College Board in 2021

6 Firth person?

10 Best-selling book of all time

15 Get the attention of

19 Sister-in-law of Prince William

20 Lead-in to pilot

21 Stick on

22 ‘‘Goodness gracious!’’

23 Nod off at a self-serve restaurant?

26 Jupiter, exempli gratia

27 [Turn the page]

28 Sooner, informally

29 Diamond stat

30 Get down and dirty, in dialect

32 Bovine disease

34 Fancy flooring for an R.V.?

38 Home of Etihad Airways: Abbr.

39 Eyeball creepily

40 Requirement

41 Hoops grp.

44 Like universal blood recipients

48 One layer of a seven-layer dip

50 What the prestigious ice sculptor had?

55 Unable to think clearly

59 Goes nowhere, say

60 Word with holy or heating

61 Grammy-winning singer Cash

63 Certain elite school

64 Appear

65 Back in the U.S.S.?

66 Org. to which Taft was elected president after serving as U.S. president

67 ‘‘Yes, that’s clear’’

69 ‘‘Let everyone else get some steak before taking seconds!’’

74 Mooches

76 Mate

77 Grand Central info

78 Surreptitious bit of communication

81 ‘‘What have we here!’’

82 Like many characters in Alison Bechdel cartoons

84 Nintendo release of 2006

85 Show runner

86 2013 Tony winner for Best Revival of a Musical

88 ‘‘We should stall!’’

91 Long-stemmed mushroom

93 Egyptian god of the afterlife

94 Llama’s head?

95 Button clicked to see the rest of an article

97 Not out, say

101 Target of the heckle ‘‘What game are you watching?!’’

103 Why no one hangs out in actors’ dressing rooms these days?

107 Played obnoxiously loudly

111 At 10 or 11 p.m., say

112 Part of lifeguard training

113 Navigation app

115 Lucky charm

116 American ____ (century plant)

117 Bathroom fixture that one never asked for?

122 Their heads get dirty

123 Dirt

124 Typos for exclamation marks if you fail to hit Shift

125 Opposite of neat

126 ____ strategy

127 Fills to the max

128 Set (on)

129 Bathroom-door sign

Down

1 ____ salt (magnesium sulfate)

2 Mixed-martial-arts great Anderson

3 What a hiree should be brought up to

4 Brief summary

5 Gab

6 Knocked in a pocket, in pool

7 Handle a job satisfactorily

8 Additional

9 ____ the line

10 Trinket

11 Less certain

12 Many a maid of honor, informally

13 Create an account?

14 Not included

15 Marvel group led by Hercules

16 ____ monkey

17 Lucky charm

18 Plague

24 ‘‘My treat next time!’’

25 Cheese sometimes paired with fig jam

31 Subject of the Iran-contra affair

33 Requirements for witnesses

35 Jessica of ‘‘L.A.’s Finest’’

36 Believer in Jah

37 Book-fair organizer, maybe, in brief

41 Longtime procedural set in Washington, D.C.

42 Foreshadow

43 Pass up?

45 Declare

46 ‘‘All in the Family’’ mother

47 Tissue that’s prone to tearing, for short

49 Italian car since 1907

51 Enemy in the game Doom

52 Sticks in a box?

53 Style of women’s leather handbags

54 Isaac and Rebekah’s firstborn

56 Piece with a title like ‘‘10 Best Places to .?.?. ’’

57 First mate?

58 Recolor

62 Comparatively neat

65 Johnson & Johnson skin-care brand

68 Moniker after a lifestyle change

70 Initial problem for a storied duckling

71 Man’s nickname that sounds like consecutive letters of the alphabet

72 ‘‘Phooey!’’

73 Japanese ‘‘energy healing’’

74 Bread for dipping

75 Golden ratio symbol

79 Actress Patricia of ‘‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’’

80 Phone, wallet, ____ (traveler’s mental checklist)

83 Gaudy jewelry

84 Word in obituaries

85 Eponymous member of the Ford family

87 Most cheerful

89 Fictional establishment selling Duff Beer

90 Option for an overnight guest

92 Campsite org.

95 Antacid brand

96 Forms of some mythological sea creatures

98 Turn into

99 Bob hopes?

100 Garment worn with a choli

102 Something Pharaoh’s dream foretold in Genesis

103 Make a goat

104 Heavies

105 ‘‘Pearls Before ____’’

(comic strip)

106 Put away

108 Sculptor with a dedicated museum in Philadelphia

109 Throw out

110 Showers attention (on)

114 Lemon-bar ingredient

118 Food-service-industry lobby, for short

119 Command to a dog

120 Male swan

121 Slow (down)

