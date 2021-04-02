Julian Kwan, of Dumont, N.J., is a software test engineer for a telecommunications company. He started solving crosswords in college (University of Pennsylvania, class of 1997). Several years ago, he says, after noticing that all the Times puzzles had bylines, ‘‘I figured, Why couldn’t one of them be me, right?’’ This is Julian’s fourth published crossword but his first for The Times. — W.S.
Across
1 SAT section eliminated by the College Board in 2021
6 Firth person?
10 Best-selling book of all time
15 Get the attention of
19 Sister-in-law of Prince William
20 Lead-in to pilot
21 Stick on
22 ‘‘Goodness gracious!’’
23 Nod off at a self-serve restaurant?
26 Jupiter, exempli gratia
27 [Turn the page]
28 Sooner, informally
29 Diamond stat
30 Get down and dirty, in dialect
32 Bovine disease
34 Fancy flooring for an R.V.?
38 Home of Etihad Airways: Abbr.
39 Eyeball creepily
40 Requirement
41 Hoops grp.
44 Like universal blood recipients
48 One layer of a seven-layer dip
50 What the prestigious ice sculptor had?
55 Unable to think clearly
59 Goes nowhere, say
60 Word with holy or heating
61 Grammy-winning singer Cash
63 Certain elite school
64 Appear
65 Back in the U.S.S.?
66 Org. to which Taft was elected president after serving as U.S. president
67 ‘‘Yes, that’s clear’’
69 ‘‘Let everyone else get some steak before taking seconds!’’
74 Mooches
76 Mate
77 Grand Central info
78 Surreptitious bit of communication
81 ‘‘What have we here!’’
82 Like many characters in Alison Bechdel cartoons
84 Nintendo release of 2006
85 Show runner
86 2013 Tony winner for Best Revival of a Musical
88 ‘‘We should stall!’’
91 Long-stemmed mushroom
93 Egyptian god of the afterlife
94 Llama’s head?
95 Button clicked to see the rest of an article
97 Not out, say
101 Target of the heckle ‘‘What game are you watching?!’’
103 Why no one hangs out in actors’ dressing rooms these days?
107 Played obnoxiously loudly
111 At 10 or 11 p.m., say
112 Part of lifeguard training
113 Navigation app
115 Lucky charm
116 American ____ (century plant)
117 Bathroom fixture that one never asked for?
122 Their heads get dirty
123 Dirt
124 Typos for exclamation marks if you fail to hit Shift
125 Opposite of neat
126 ____ strategy
127 Fills to the max
128 Set (on)
129 Bathroom-door sign
Down
1 ____ salt (magnesium sulfate)
2 Mixed-martial-arts great Anderson
3 What a hiree should be brought up to
4 Brief summary
5 Gab
6 Knocked in a pocket, in pool
7 Handle a job satisfactorily
8 Additional
9 ____ the line
10 Trinket
11 Less certain
12 Many a maid of honor, informally
13 Create an account?
14 Not included
15 Marvel group led by Hercules
16 ____ monkey
17 Lucky charm
18 Plague
24 ‘‘My treat next time!’’
25 Cheese sometimes paired with fig jam
31 Subject of the Iran-contra affair
33 Requirements for witnesses
35 Jessica of ‘‘L.A.’s Finest’’
36 Believer in Jah
37 Book-fair organizer, maybe, in brief
41 Longtime procedural set in Washington, D.C.
42 Foreshadow
43 Pass up?
45 Declare
46 ‘‘All in the Family’’ mother
47 Tissue that’s prone to tearing, for short
49 Italian car since 1907
51 Enemy in the game Doom
52 Sticks in a box?
53 Style of women’s leather handbags
54 Isaac and Rebekah’s firstborn
56 Piece with a title like ‘‘10 Best Places to .?.?. ’’
57 First mate?
58 Recolor
62 Comparatively neat
65 Johnson & Johnson skin-care brand
68 Moniker after a lifestyle change
70 Initial problem for a storied duckling
71 Man’s nickname that sounds like consecutive letters of the alphabet
72 ‘‘Phooey!’’
73 Japanese ‘‘energy healing’’
74 Bread for dipping
75 Golden ratio symbol
79 Actress Patricia of ‘‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’’
80 Phone, wallet, ____ (traveler’s mental checklist)
83 Gaudy jewelry
84 Word in obituaries
85 Eponymous member of the Ford family
87 Most cheerful
89 Fictional establishment selling Duff Beer
90 Option for an overnight guest
92 Campsite org.
95 Antacid brand
96 Forms of some mythological sea creatures
98 Turn into
99 Bob hopes?
100 Garment worn with a choli
102 Something Pharaoh’s dream foretold in Genesis
103 Make a goat
104 Heavies
105 ‘‘Pearls Before ____’’
(comic strip)
106 Put away
108 Sculptor with a dedicated museum in Philadelphia
109 Throw out
110 Showers attention (on)
114 Lemon-bar ingredient
118 Food-service-industry lobby, for short
119 Command to a dog
120 Male swan
121 Slow (down)
