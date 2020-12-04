IT ALL ADDS UP
By Alex Eaton-Salners
Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz
Alex Eaton-Salners, of Lake Forest, Calif., is an in-house attorney for a technology company. He spent his junior year of college studying at a Japanese university and living with a homestay family. He also worked in Japan for several years before returning to the U.S. for law school. Alex made the “Playing With Food” Sunday crossword in September. This is his 44th puzzle for The Times over all. — W.S.
ACROSS
1 List of courses
5 ____ alla Bolognese (meat-based pasta sauce)
9 Don’s partner in the underworld
13 Melting point?
19 Condo, e.g.
20 Crowning
21 Crew’s control?
22 Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy
23 Bygone office group
25 Final remark in an argument
27 Scratch (out)
28 Like the luck of the draw
30 ), when it follows :-
31 H
32 ‘‘Seems that way’’
34 Pieces of gangs
36 Pain reliever containing aspirin and caffeine
38 Golfer Ernie
39 Gave birth
41 Sheltered balcony with abundant natural light
45 Wished
47 Archer’s pride
48 ‘‘The Dark Knight ____,’’ 2012 superhero movie
50 Bring back on board
51 Actress Jessica
52 No Doubt vocalist Gwen
54 Best-selling self-help book subtitled ‘‘Time-Tested Secrets for Capturing the Heart of Mr. Right’’
56 Hot spots
58 Moved briskly
60 Council of ____ (Counter-Reformation body)
61 More to the point
62 Part of Q.E.D.
63 Chooses
65 Wanders around the head of a line, briefly?
66 Long-running show whose iconic hourglass is in the Smithsonian collection
70 Rotating engine part
73 Con ____ (with animation, musically)
74 Hot spot
75 It has issues with celebrities
80 See 17-Down
82 Ostensible
84 Had a heaping helping of humility
85 Catchy 1950s slogan
87 Send another way
89 Let go of
90 Serious
91 Runway professional
93 Little louse
94 Purposes
95 Car-stereo choices
97 Zoning, so to speak
99 Something that’s helpful in a dash?
100 Emotive brass sound
102 Night call
103 Marketer’s target
105 Bumbling sort
107 They outrank viscounts
109 Legendary sea monster
111 Floor cleaner, for short
113 Union Pacific vehicle
116 Neither gains nor loses
118 Chant for the Dream Team
119 Eldest of Chekhov’s ‘‘Three Sisters’’
120 Town near Buffalo that sounds like paradise
121 From the start
122 ‘‘And now good-____ to our waking souls’’: John Donne
123 Desire
124 Digital IDs
125 ____-X (cut)
DOWN
1 Creative inspiration
2 Miso-soup mushroom
3 Made the rounds?
4 Native of the Beehive State
5 Knock on, as a window
6 Oodles
7 Words said with a post-match handshake
8 Send to the cloud, say
9 Camp sight
10 Sighing sounds
11 Not custom-tailored
12 Country singer K.?T. ____
13 HBO show co-starring Issa Rae
14 Dove’s sound
15 Doctor’s reassurance before a shot
16 Tech-news website
17 With 80-Across, longtime CBS News correspondent
18 Conclusion
24 Smelter’s inputs
26 ‘‘C’est la vie’’
29 Spot from which a dove once notably flew
33 Makes cloudy
35 1943 Pulitzer-winning Thornton Wilder play, with ‘‘The’’
37 Like the noble gases
39 Singles, e.g.
40 ‘‘That so?’’
42 Steams up
43 ‘‘Garden’’ or ‘‘Center,’’ often
44 Pain in the neck
45 100 satang, in Thailand
46 On the safe side
47 Spiritual retreat
49 Intervene
53 1960s sitcom set at Fort Courage
55 Set in a man cave
57 Bill’s time-traveling partner in film
59 ‘‘Holy ____!’’
62 Favor
64 The deadly sins, e.g.
67 House involved in the Wars of the Roses
68 Scenic vista
69 Holy ____
70 Orange or plum
71 Fleet of foot
72 Qualifies to fight in a certain class
76 ‘‘We are the 99%’’ movement, familiarly
77 Journalists might be invited to it
78 Prospector’s find
79 Flock members
80 Misarticulate, in a way
81 Home of a mythological lion
83 Language of Pakistan
84 Working away
86 Au naturel
88 Garments for acrobats
92 ‘‘Wow, that’s beautiful!’’
96 Big bat
98 Ranker of the rich
99 Greasy goo
101 It takes a bow
103 Partner of rice
104 Less well done
105 Thereabouts
106 In the distance
108 + or –
110 Sharp
112 Monk’s hood
113 ‘‘Fee, fi, fo, ____’’
114 Military support grp.
115 D.C. player
117 Designer Posen
