IT ALL ADDS UP

By Alex Eaton-Salners

Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz

Alex Eaton-Salners, of Lake Forest, Calif., is an in-house attorney for a technology company. He spent his junior year of college studying at a Japanese university and living with a homestay family. He also worked in Japan for several years before returning to the U.S. for law school. Alex made the “Playing With Food” Sunday crossword in September. This is his 44th puzzle for The Times over all. — W.S.

ACROSS

1 List of courses

5 ____ alla Bolognese (meat-based pasta sauce)

9 Don’s partner in the underworld

13 Melting point?

19 Condo, e.g.

20 Crowning

21 Crew’s control?

22 Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy

23 Bygone office group

25 Final remark in an argument

27 Scratch (out)

28 Like the luck of the draw

30 ), when it follows :-

31 H

32 ‘‘Seems that way’’

34 Pieces of gangs

36 Pain reliever containing aspirin and caffeine

38 Golfer Ernie

39 Gave birth

41 Sheltered balcony with abundant natural light

45 Wished

47 Archer’s pride

48 ‘‘The Dark Knight ____,’’ 2012 superhero movie

50 Bring back on board

51 Actress Jessica

52 No Doubt vocalist Gwen

54 Best-selling self-help book subtitled ‘‘Time-Tested Secrets for Capturing the Heart of Mr. Right’’

56 Hot spots

58 Moved briskly

60 Council of ____ (Counter-Reformation body)

61 More to the point

62 Part of Q.E.D.

63 Chooses

65 Wanders around the head of a line, briefly?

66 Long-running show whose iconic hourglass is in the Smithsonian collection

70 Rotating engine part

73 Con ____ (with animation, musically)

74 Hot spot

75 It has issues with celebrities

80 See 17-Down

82 Ostensible

84 Had a heaping helping of humility

85 Catchy 1950s slogan

87 Send another way

89 Let go of

90 Serious

91 Runway professional

93 Little louse

94 Purposes

95 Car-stereo choices

97 Zoning, so to speak

99 Something that’s helpful in a dash?

100 Emotive brass sound

102 Night call

103 Marketer’s target

105 Bumbling sort

107 They outrank viscounts

109 Legendary sea monster

111 Floor cleaner, for short

113 Union Pacific vehicle

116 Neither gains nor loses

118 Chant for the Dream Team

119 Eldest of Chekhov’s ‘‘Three Sisters’’

120 Town near Buffalo that sounds like paradise

121 From the start

122 ‘‘And now good-____ to our waking souls’’: John Donne

123 Desire

124 Digital IDs

125 ____-X (cut)

DOWN

1 Creative inspiration

2 Miso-soup mushroom

3 Made the rounds?

4 Native of the Beehive State

5 Knock on, as a window

6 Oodles

7 Words said with a post-match handshake

8 Send to the cloud, say

9 Camp sight

10 Sighing sounds

11 Not custom-tailored

12 Country singer K.?T. ____

13 HBO show co-starring Issa Rae

14 Dove’s sound

15 Doctor’s reassurance before a shot

16 Tech-news website

17 With 80-Across, longtime CBS News correspondent

18 Conclusion

24 Smelter’s inputs

26 ‘‘C’est la vie’’

29 Spot from which a dove once notably flew

33 Makes cloudy

35 1943 Pulitzer-winning Thornton Wilder play, with ‘‘The’’

37 Like the noble gases

39 Singles, e.g.

40 ‘‘That so?’’

42 Steams up

43 ‘‘Garden’’ or ‘‘Center,’’ often

44 Pain in the neck

45 100 satang, in Thailand

46 On the safe side

47 Spiritual retreat

49 Intervene

53 1960s sitcom set at Fort Courage

55 Set in a man cave

57 Bill’s time-traveling partner in film

59 ‘‘Holy ____!’’

62 Favor

64 The deadly sins, e.g.

67 House involved in the Wars of the Roses

68 Scenic vista

69 Holy ____

70 Orange or plum

71 Fleet of foot

72 Qualifies to fight in a certain class

76 ‘‘We are the 99%’’ movement, familiarly

77 Journalists might be invited to it

78 Prospector’s find

79 Flock members

80 Misarticulate, in a way

81 Home of a mythological lion

83 Language of Pakistan

84 Working away

86 Au naturel

88 Garments for acrobats

92 ‘‘Wow, that’s beautiful!’’

96 Big bat

98 Ranker of the rich

99 Greasy goo

101 It takes a bow

103 Partner of rice

104 Less well done

105 Thereabouts

106 In the distance

108 + or –

110 Sharp

112 Monk’s hood

113 ‘‘Fee, fi, fo, ____’’

114 Military support grp.

115 D.C. player

117 Designer Posen

