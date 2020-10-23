Pi R Squared

By Gary Larson

Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz

Gary Larson, of Edmonds, Wash., is a retired comedian. He spent the last 15 years of his career entertaining on cruise ships, where crosswords were a way to pass the time between shows. One day a clue-and-answer combination in a New York Times crossword cracked him up, and he thought, Why don’t I try making one of these? I love writing jokes. How hard can it be to fit them into a puzzle? He found out. This is his 592nd puzzle. It’s his fourth in The Times. — W.S.

ACROSS

1 Examples of attention to detail

9 Yearbook-award word

13 Lift weights

19 Gingerbread man, often

20 British pop singer Lily

22 In the Caribbean it’s known as ‘‘the chicken of the trees’’

23 ‘‘The government has discovered aliens but isn’t telling us,’’ e.g.

25 Port on the Loire

26 Missouri site of the Scott Joplin Ragtime Festival

27 Applications

29 Actress Ward

30 Acronym for a North American quintet

33 Intertwine

35 Pains in the neck

38 Spanish article

39 Power of a square

42 Mrs. Addams, to Gomez

43 Nocturnal bloodsucker

46 Steal

48 Stuff

49 It requires no oxygen for growth

50 Pants with baggy legs

52 Task

54 Noodles often eaten cold in the summer

55 Square things

56 Cause of joint pain

59 Relatively new relative, maybe

61 Small songbird

62 Cornmeal bread

63 Wood for violin-making

66 Brian who co-founded Roxy Music

67 ‘‘You rang?’’

68 Means of breathing

74 Calming retreat

77 Subject of 199 silk-screen paintings by Warhol

78 Present from birth

79 Activist ____ Alamuddin Clooney

83 Hesitating sound

84 Unremarkable

86 Goes out for a bit?

88 Valorous

89 Specialty

91 The continents, e.g.

94 His resignation triggered the first invocation of the 25th Amendment

96 Start up again

98 Wacky

101 Like some flights

102 Triangular flags

103 Aerial maneuver

104 Kiddy litter?

105 Mature

106 Power issue

107 Computer image format

109 More up to it

111 South American mammals with trunks

113 Introductory course?

115 Brand of allergy spray

118 Lime and rust

121 It was known by the Algonquin as the ‘‘Father of Waters’’

126 Extends

127 Similar

128 Castle in ‘‘Hamlet’’

129 More out there

130 ‘‘May God bless and keep the ____ … far away from us!’’ (line from ‘‘Fiddler on the Roof’’)

131 Return to the fray

DOWN

1 Grumpy co-worker

2 Spanish gold

3 Old country-music channel

4 French for ‘‘cup’’

5 Locale of Kings County and Queens County, fittingly

6 Like some batteries and parties

7 Sapa ____ (title for Atahualpa)

8 Not merely cut

9 Gospel singer Jackson

10 Fútbol cheer

11 Doesn’t sit right?

12 Snippy, in a way

13 Spare part?

14 Sch. for Bulldogs

15 ’60s sitcom family

16 What ‘‘X’’ marks on a treasure map

17 First-year law student

18 Mission-driven org.

21 ‘‘Science Guy’’ Bill

24 Shades

28 Glittery glue-ons

30 Wheel cover

31 Acting mindlessly

32 ‘‘____ Brando: Larger Than Life’’ (1994 biography)

34 Dog in classic films

36 Flowing forth

37 Steeple feature

40 Cleverness

41 Universal donor’s blood type, for short

43 Peacockish

44 Activist Hoffman

45 Milk dispensers

47 Lost cause

51 Only player with three 60+ home run seasons

53 Rest of the afternoon?

57 Slant skyward

58 2010 sci-fi film subtitled ‘‘Legacy’’

60 Trouble

64 Catering container

65 Color for the right eye of a pair of 3-D glasses

69 Only bird with calf muscles

70 Talking back

71 Graceful spins

72 Informal assents

73 Country singer Price

74 #

75 When doubled, 1934 Cole Porter comedy short

76 Absolutely dazzling

80 Book that’s rarely read cover-to-cover

81 Right, as a wrong

82 More N.S.F.W., maybe

85 Mimics

87 Vodka or gin

88 Low-dose pain reliever

90 Mass recitation

92 Symbol meaning ‘‘still typing’’

93 Tugboat sound

95 Dedicatee of the 1980 song ‘‘Woman’’

97 Opposite of wide: Abbr.

99 Like slippers versus dress shoes

100 Milky gems

107 Muscly

108 Stumper question

110 Life form

111 Went like the dickens

112 Got rid of

114 German granny

116 Where the infant Moses was found

117 Cathedral recess

119 Maa, in 1995’s ‘‘Babe’’

120 Ukr., e.g., once

122 Genre pioneered in 1950s-’60s Jamaica

123 U.S. overseas broadcaster

124 Unit of work

125 Food writer/TV personality ____ Drummond

