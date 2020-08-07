Trenton Charlson, 24, is a crossword constructor and Scrabble aficionado from Columbus, Ohio. The North American Scrabble Players Association currently ranks him No. 213 among all players and No. 5 in his state. Trenton’s Twitter page declares that he’s the founder of Z.J.X.Q. — Americans Against Accurate Acronyms. This is his 23rd puzzle for The Times. — W.S.

Across

1 Miss

5 More than excited

10 Grub for a grub

14 Elliptical

18 Where a phone might be tapped

19 Last Oldsmobile model

20 Site of the Bocca Nuova crater

21 Regional flora and fauna

22 Facial feature of a Lego man?

24 Sparkling Italian wine

25 With 81-Across, flashy basketball play

26 Completely remove

27 Blew off steam?

29 ‘‘Hold your horses’’

31 Word before job or joke

33 M.C. during a power outage?

37 Regulus is its brightest star

38 Small change?

40 Most eccentric

41 Formerly

42 What means most in the end?

43 Some somber music

45 ‘‘So what?’’

46 Tailor’s measurement

48 ‘‘The elite fighter pilots may skip the rest of the lecture’’?

53 New Cub Scout

54 Hairy hunter of Genesis

55 Looney Tunes devil, for short

56 Hostile declaration

59 Decision

60 Expense for a political campaign

62 List of available courses

64 What the abscissa and ordinate are measured from

66 Take in

67 Drive a getaway car through Australia’s outback?

72 Cousin ____ (‘‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’’ regular)

74 Major account

75 Nickname of a 2010s pop idol, with ‘‘the’’

76 Bird in Liberty Mutual commercials

77 Work mates

79 Answer

81 See 25-Across

84 When Caesar is told to ‘‘Beware the ides of March’’

87 Give in

89 What you might do after the movie previews are finally over?

93 Yeshiva instructor

94 Civil War side: Abbr.

96 Group who ought to know better?

97 Rx prescribers

98 Pioneering programmer Lovelace

99 Fish whose name means ‘‘very strong’’ in Hawaiian

103 Put away

105 ‘‘The devil’s lettuce’’

106 Where spaghetti and orzo rank in terms of their suitability for making necklaces?

109 Resident of Japan’s ‘‘second city’’

111 ____ Mendeleev, creator of the periodic table

112 Martin ____, star of 1960s TV’s ‘‘Route 66’’

114 Opera singer Fleming

116 Play with, as a toy mouse

118 To boot

120 One who believes exclusively in a sea god?

122 Political columnist Molly

123 Noted Christian

124 Role in the 2005 hit musical ‘‘Jersey Boys’’

125 Electric-flux symbols

126 ‘‘Pretty please?’’

127 Like child’s play

128 County on the Thames

129 Legal postponement

Down

1 What Winthrop speaks with in ‘‘The Music Man’’

2 Give in

3 Musicians’ slip-ups

4 Hang-ups

5 Fannie ____

6 Isaac Newton, by hobby

7 Classic soda brand

8 Source of the word ‘‘galore’’

9 Xbox and GameCube

10 Cause

11 Long-distance travelers, informally

12 Composer Dvorak

13 Passed out

14 De-squeaked

15 Thick cloud above a peak

16 Took in

17 ____ of the land

21 System used in computer code

23 Frist’s successor as Senate majority leader

28 That, in Spanish

30 Quizzical utterances

32 Actress Conn of ‘‘Grease’’

34 Popular tablets

35 Antique-shop deal

36 Stovetop item

37 Where a herd might be heard

39 Aretha Franklin’s Grammy-nominated sister

44 Thingamajig

47 Kind of order for the circled letters in this puzzle

49 Swedish Air Force supplier

50 Guys

51 Making a clerical error?

52 Exercise in dexterity

53 Grease

57 Cry from a nursery

58 The king of diamonds carries one

61 It might be glassy or icy

63 Ragtime great Blake

65 Shrub that produces a crimson-colored spice

67 Two-time Emmy winner for ‘‘30 Rock’’

68 Common thing to lie about

69 Rule that ended in 1947

70 Prime cut

71 ‘‘____ is life’’

72 Carving in a cartouche

73 Business whose patrons are often fighting

78 Entanglement

80 No. 44

82 Completely embarrasses, slangily

83 Piece of music that evokes the countryside

85 Certain percussion player

86 Home of the Komodo dragon

88 Knuckleheads

90 Swoon

91 Southwestern ski resort

92 Prime meridian std.

94 Absurd pretense

95 20-Across’s island, to locals

100 Sum total: Abbr.

101 Storehouse

102 ____ polloi

104 Voting district

107 Like the newspaper Al-Shabiba

108 Ancient empire builders

110 Something to play for

113 Some are shockers

115 Online handicrafts marketplace

116 Part of many a postcard, briefly

117 Gardner of old Hollywood

119 Nine-symbol message

121 Word often spoken in pig Latin

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you