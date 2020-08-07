Trenton Charlson, 24, is a crossword constructor and Scrabble aficionado from Columbus, Ohio. The North American Scrabble Players Association currently ranks him No. 213 among all players and No. 5 in his state. Trenton’s Twitter page declares that he’s the founder of Z.J.X.Q. — Americans Against Accurate Acronyms. This is his 23rd puzzle for The Times. — W.S.
Across
1 Miss
5 More than excited
10 Grub for a grub
14 Elliptical
18 Where a phone might be tapped
19 Last Oldsmobile model
20 Site of the Bocca Nuova crater
21 Regional flora and fauna
22 Facial feature of a Lego man?
24 Sparkling Italian wine
25 With 81-Across, flashy basketball play
26 Completely remove
27 Blew off steam?
29 ‘‘Hold your horses’’
31 Word before job or joke
33 M.C. during a power outage?
37 Regulus is its brightest star
38 Small change?
40 Most eccentric
41 Formerly
42 What means most in the end?
43 Some somber music
45 ‘‘So what?’’
46 Tailor’s measurement
48 ‘‘The elite fighter pilots may skip the rest of the lecture’’?
53 New Cub Scout
54 Hairy hunter of Genesis
55 Looney Tunes devil, for short
56 Hostile declaration
59 Decision
60 Expense for a political campaign
62 List of available courses
64 What the abscissa and ordinate are measured from
66 Take in
67 Drive a getaway car through Australia’s outback?
72 Cousin ____ (‘‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’’ regular)
74 Major account
75 Nickname of a 2010s pop idol, with ‘‘the’’
76 Bird in Liberty Mutual commercials
77 Work mates
79 Answer
81 See 25-Across
84 When Caesar is told to ‘‘Beware the ides of March’’
87 Give in
89 What you might do after the movie previews are finally over?
93 Yeshiva instructor
94 Civil War side: Abbr.
96 Group who ought to know better?
97 Rx prescribers
98 Pioneering programmer Lovelace
99 Fish whose name means ‘‘very strong’’ in Hawaiian
103 Put away
105 ‘‘The devil’s lettuce’’
106 Where spaghetti and orzo rank in terms of their suitability for making necklaces?
109 Resident of Japan’s ‘‘second city’’
111 ____ Mendeleev, creator of the periodic table
112 Martin ____, star of 1960s TV’s ‘‘Route 66’’
114 Opera singer Fleming
116 Play with, as a toy mouse
118 To boot
120 One who believes exclusively in a sea god?
122 Political columnist Molly
123 Noted Christian
124 Role in the 2005 hit musical ‘‘Jersey Boys’’
125 Electric-flux symbols
126 ‘‘Pretty please?’’
127 Like child’s play
128 County on the Thames
129 Legal postponement
Down
1 What Winthrop speaks with in ‘‘The Music Man’’
2 Give in
3 Musicians’ slip-ups
4 Hang-ups
5 Fannie ____
6 Isaac Newton, by hobby
7 Classic soda brand
8 Source of the word ‘‘galore’’
9 Xbox and GameCube
10 Cause
11 Long-distance travelers, informally
12 Composer Dvorak
13 Passed out
14 De-squeaked
15 Thick cloud above a peak
16 Took in
17 ____ of the land
21 System used in computer code
23 Frist’s successor as Senate majority leader
28 That, in Spanish
30 Quizzical utterances
32 Actress Conn of ‘‘Grease’’
34 Popular tablets
35 Antique-shop deal
36 Stovetop item
37 Where a herd might be heard
39 Aretha Franklin’s Grammy-nominated sister
44 Thingamajig
47 Kind of order for the circled letters in this puzzle
49 Swedish Air Force supplier
50 Guys
51 Making a clerical error?
52 Exercise in dexterity
53 Grease
57 Cry from a nursery
58 The king of diamonds carries one
61 It might be glassy or icy
63 Ragtime great Blake
65 Shrub that produces a crimson-colored spice
67 Two-time Emmy winner for ‘‘30 Rock’’
68 Common thing to lie about
69 Rule that ended in 1947
70 Prime cut
71 ‘‘____ is life’’
72 Carving in a cartouche
73 Business whose patrons are often fighting
78 Entanglement
80 No. 44
82 Completely embarrasses, slangily
83 Piece of music that evokes the countryside
85 Certain percussion player
86 Home of the Komodo dragon
88 Knuckleheads
90 Swoon
91 Southwestern ski resort
92 Prime meridian std.
94 Absurd pretense
95 20-Across’s island, to locals
100 Sum total: Abbr.
101 Storehouse
102 ____ polloi
104 Voting district
107 Like the newspaper Al-Shabiba
108 Ancient empire builders
110 Something to play for
113 Some are shockers
115 Online handicrafts marketplace
116 Part of many a postcard, briefly
117 Gardner of old Hollywood
119 Nine-symbol message
121 Word often spoken in pig Latin
