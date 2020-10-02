WORD LADDERS
By Sam Trabucco
Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz
Sam Trabucco is an American cryptocurrency trader based in Hong Kong. When he’s not working, he enjoys playing board and card games, especially Magic: The Gathering and poker. Sam says one of his top priorities as a crossword constructor is to make his puzzle relatable to younger solvers. ‘‘I want this hobby to remain relevant forever!’’ This is his 25th puzzle for The Times. — W.S.
ACROSS
1 Something blurred to avoid trademark infringement
5 ‘‘Well, that’s ridiculous!’’
9 One method of coffee-making
13 Fully intends to
18 Reason for people to hide
20 Bit of ancient text
21 Home of Roma
22 Expert on nutrition
23 Bantering remark
24 Feature of Captain Ahab
25 Many M.I.T. grads: Abbr.
26 End of many a name on the periodic table
28 Doctor’s hand covering
30 Tokyo, before it was Tokyo
31 Not wanted
34 Pop star Grande, to fans
35 French movie theaters
37 ‘‘Ki-i-i-i-nda’’
38 ‘‘You’re on!’’
41 Black-market, say
43 Occasion for male bonding, in modern lingo
46 Pressing need when on the go?
48 Part of a media-sales team, informally
49 ‘‘Agreed’’
53 Philosopher who tutored Nero
55 Message made with cutout letters, stereotypically
57 Chowder ingredient
60 Game in which each player starts with a score of 501
61 West Bank grp.
62 Social-media avatar, for short
65 Thing given as a concession
66 Castle defense
67 Nobel winner Morrison
68 One who has a lot to offer?
71 Yellow variety of quartz
73 Norse troublemaker
76 Spotted
77 Fenway team, familiarly
78 ‘‘However hard I try .?.?.?’’
81 Child-care expert LeShan
82 Parts of ziggurats
85 Twin of Jacob in the Bible
86 Lifetime-achievement ceremonies, e.g.
91 Bequeaths
93 Difference between dark and light, in a way
95 Bacterium in some raw meat
96 Center of a cobbler
99 Clorox cleanser
101 Leaves alone
102 Uses a modern engine
106 Kenan’s partner on an old sitcom
107 The ‘‘L’’ of B.L.M.
108 ‘‘Geaux Tigers!’’ sch.
110 Love of money, per
I Timothy 6:10
113 Brand of nail polish
114 Appeasing
117 School closing?
118 One of the former Big Three information services, along with CompuServe and Prodigy
119 Words from a present giver
121 Sweetheart, in Rome
123 ‘‘That one’s mine!’’
128 Word often confused with ‘‘least’’
129 Frenzied
130 Sweet Mexican dessert
131 Backsides, to Brits
132 Certain sneak
133 Caesar’s accusation
134 Like a fox
DOWN
1 Counterculture drug, for short
2 Geneva accord?
3 Newbie
4 Chose
5 Bit of butter
6 Govt. org. with the motto ‘‘Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity’’
7 Dramatic touches
8 Comedian Judy
9 Nickname for basketball star Julius Erving
10 Is sorry about
11 Photo-sharing app, familiarly
12 14th-century king of Aragon
13 Written using an outline
14 Witch
15 Basketball star nicknamed ‘‘The Answer’’
16 Kind of test with unproven accuracy
17 Largest city of Nigeria
19 Word ladder, Part 1
21 Big milestone for a start-up
27 Slangy ‘‘I messed up’’
29 Word ladder, Part 2
31 Old food-label std.
32 Where an auto racer retires?
33 Enjoyed home cooking, say
36 ‘‘I Love It’’ duo ____ Pop
37 Letter-shaped beam
39 When repeated, king of Siam’s refrain in ‘‘The King and I’’
40 Result of peace talks
42 Some smartphones
44 Oppressive ruler
45 Lacking + or –, electrically
47 ‘‘____ and Janis’’ (comic)
50 Whirlybirds
51 Óscar’s ‘‘other’’
52 Gas that’s lighter than air
54 Nile danger
56 Fire in ‘‘Jane Eyre,’’ e.g.
58 Like most lions
59 Mrs., abroad
63 Word ladder, Part 3
64 Subsided
66 ¡Ú, ¡Ú¡Ú¡Ú and ¡Ú¡Ú¡Ú¡Ú¡Ú, say
69 Where to find some cliffhangers?
70 Unpopular legislation of 1773
71 N.F.L. referee, at the start of overtime
72 ____ Valley (San Francisco area)
74 Gem that’s also a name
75 New Zealander
77 Start of some Quebec place names: Abbr.
79 French filmmaker Jacques
80 Celebrity chef Eddie
83 Way to go
84 Hot-cocoa brand
87 Sublease
88 ‘‘Be sharp!’’
89 Frequent tabloid cover subject
90 Spot for a houseplant
92 Letters on a Cardinal’s cap
94 Greenpeace or the W.W.F., for short
97 Word ladder, Part 4
98 Optimistic assertion
100 ‘‘____ Beso,’’ Paul Anka hit
103 Prospector’s find
104 Start streaming, e.g.
105 Internet meme with grammatically incorrect captions
107 Shower scrubber
109 Eel, on a sushi menu
111 Word ladder, Part 5
112 Prospectors’ finds
115 Mel of baseball
116 Understand, informally
120 Clarifying word on a school-reunion name tag
122 Tinder bio info
124 Amazon worker
125 ‘‘Kill Bill’’ co-star Lucy
126 Jazz composer Beiderbecke
127 Like a fox
