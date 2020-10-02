WORD LADDERS

By Sam Trabucco

Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz

Sam Trabucco is an American cryptocurrency trader based in Hong Kong. When he’s not working, he enjoys playing board and card games, especially Magic: The Gathering and poker. Sam says one of his top priorities as a crossword constructor is to make his puzzle relatable to younger solvers. ‘‘I want this hobby to remain relevant forever!’’ This is his 25th puzzle for The Times. — W.S.

ACROSS

1 Something blurred to avoid trademark infringement

5 ‘‘Well, that’s ridiculous!’’

9 One method of coffee-making

13 Fully intends to

18 Reason for people to hide

20 Bit of ancient text

21 Home of Roma

22 Expert on nutrition

23 Bantering remark

24 Feature of Captain Ahab

25 Many M.I.T. grads: Abbr.

26 End of many a name on the periodic table

28 Doctor’s hand covering

30 Tokyo, before it was Tokyo

31 Not wanted

34 Pop star Grande, to fans

35 French movie theaters

37 ‘‘Ki-i-i-i-nda’’

38 ‘‘You’re on!’’

41 Black-market, say

43 Occasion for male bonding, in modern lingo

46 Pressing need when on the go?

48 Part of a media-sales team, informally

49 ‘‘Agreed’’

53 Philosopher who tutored Nero

55 Message made with cutout letters, stereotypically

57 Chowder ingredient

60 Game in which each player starts with a score of 501

61 West Bank grp.

62 Social-media avatar, for short

65 Thing given as a concession

66 Castle defense

67 Nobel winner Morrison

68 One who has a lot to offer?

71 Yellow variety of quartz

73 Norse troublemaker

76 Spotted

77 Fenway team, familiarly

78 ‘‘However hard I try .?.?.?’’

81 Child-care expert LeShan

82 Parts of ziggurats

85 Twin of Jacob in the Bible

86 Lifetime-achievement ceremonies, e.g.

91 Bequeaths

93 Difference between dark and light, in a way

95 Bacterium in some raw meat

96 Center of a cobbler

99 Clorox cleanser

101 Leaves alone

102 Uses a modern engine

106 Kenan’s partner on an old sitcom

107 The ‘‘L’’ of B.L.M.

108 ‘‘Geaux Tigers!’’ sch.

110 Love of money, per

I Timothy 6:10

113 Brand of nail polish

114 Appeasing

117 School closing?

118 One of the former Big Three information services, along with CompuServe and Prodigy

119 Words from a present giver

121 Sweetheart, in Rome

123 ‘‘That one’s mine!’’

128 Word often confused with ‘‘least’’

129 Frenzied

130 Sweet Mexican dessert

131 Backsides, to Brits

132 Certain sneak

133 Caesar’s accusation

134 Like a fox

DOWN

1 Counterculture drug, for short

2 Geneva accord?

3 Newbie

4 Chose

5 Bit of butter

6 Govt. org. with the motto ‘‘Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity’’

7 Dramatic touches

8 Comedian Judy

9 Nickname for basketball star Julius Erving

10 Is sorry about

11 Photo-sharing app, familiarly

12 14th-century king of Aragon

13 Written using an outline

14 Witch

15 Basketball star nicknamed ‘‘The Answer’’

16 Kind of test with unproven accuracy

17 Largest city of Nigeria

19 Word ladder, Part 1

21 Big milestone for a start-up

27 Slangy ‘‘I messed up’’

29 Word ladder, Part 2

31 Old food-label std.

32 Where an auto racer retires?

33 Enjoyed home cooking, say

36 ‘‘I Love It’’ duo ____ Pop

37 Letter-shaped beam

39 When repeated, king of Siam’s refrain in ‘‘The King and I’’

40 Result of peace talks

42 Some smartphones

44 Oppressive ruler

45 Lacking + or –, electrically

47 ‘‘____ and Janis’’ (comic)

50 Whirlybirds

51 Óscar’s ‘‘other’’

52 Gas that’s lighter than air

54 Nile danger

56 Fire in ‘‘Jane Eyre,’’ e.g.

58 Like most lions

59 Mrs., abroad

63 Word ladder, Part 3

64 Subsided

66 ¡Ú, ¡Ú¡Ú¡Ú and ¡Ú¡Ú¡Ú¡Ú¡Ú, say

69 Where to find some cliffhangers?

70 Unpopular legislation of 1773

71 N.F.L. referee, at the start of overtime

72 ____ Valley (San Francisco area)

74 Gem that’s also a name

75 New Zealander

77 Start of some Quebec place names: Abbr.

79 French filmmaker Jacques

80 Celebrity chef Eddie

83 Way to go

84 Hot-cocoa brand

87 Sublease

88 ‘‘Be sharp!’’

89 Frequent tabloid cover subject

90 Spot for a houseplant

92 Letters on a Cardinal’s cap

94 Greenpeace or the W.W.F., for short

97 Word ladder, Part 4

98 Optimistic assertion

100 ‘‘____ Beso,’’ Paul Anka hit

103 Prospector’s find

104 Start streaming, e.g.

105 Internet meme with grammatically incorrect captions

107 Shower scrubber

109 Eel, on a sushi menu

111 Word ladder, Part 5

112 Prospectors’ finds

115 Mel of baseball

116 Understand, informally

120 Clarifying word on a school-reunion name tag

122 Tinder bio info

124 Amazon worker

125 ‘‘Kill Bill’’ co-star Lucy

126 Jazz composer Beiderbecke

127 Like a fox

