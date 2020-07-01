Byron Walden is a math and computer science professor at Santa Clara University. Harrison is his 8-year-old son, who, with occasional assistance, has been doing crosswords for more than a year. The jokes in this puzzle’s theme are a collaboration between the fill — although the across top right and lower left corners are completely Harrison’s. The two wrote the clues together. (Happy Father’s Day!) — W.S.
Across
1 Fancy water pitcher
7 Cranks (out)
13 Iranian president Rouhani
19 National park near Bar Harbor
20 Shoulder-supported launcher
22 Go against
23 Put in another light
24 What do you get when you cross 26-Across with a 5-Down?
26 A group of them may be called a memory
28 Bestow
29 Not down so much?
30 Item that can be blown or thrown
31 Coastal-environment simulator at an aquarium
34 Onesie protector
36 Some Instagram-feed posts
37 Pool unit
38 Tokyo-to-Iwo Jima dir.
39 Iraqi currency
41 Symbols of watchfulness
46 Krispy ____
49 Musical tone below A
53 Rock climber’s tool
54 Neighbors of Saudis
56 ‘‘Cheese’’ products?
57 What do you get when you cross 63-Across with a 45-Down?
61 Jungian feminine side
62 Not natural, say
63 Coop group
64 Dazed and confused
66 Went (against)
68 Caper
69 London theater district
72 Flatbread often garnished with rosemary
77 Creatures that can have two sets of jaws and teeth
81 Kind of squash
82 What do you get when you cross 77-Across with a 40-Down?
85 Begin dozing
87 Dandelion look-alike
88 Congregate to rest
89 Fill with love
90 ____ Malfoy, Harry Potter antagonist
91 Logs on to, say
94 Criticizes harshly
96 Tirana’s country: Abbr.
98 Cabinet inits. since 1980
99 Abe Lincoln’s youngest son
102 ____ de los Muertos
103 Napoleonic symbol
106 ‘‘If all ____ fails ... ’’
110 Confess
112 Got to work
114 ‘‘____ in the Garden’’ (Robert Frost poem)
116 What do you get when you cross 114-Across with a 93-Down?
120 ____ 101, world’s tallest building before the Burj Khalifa
121 Sporty Chevy
122 Picked (up)
123 Shaping wood using a curved blade
124 Get short with
125 Coldly determined
126 Direct
Down
1 Wasn’t indifferent
2 D.C.-to-Boston transport
3 Nonvenomous, fast-moving snake
4 Get accustomed (to)
5 School group
6 Erode
7 ‘‘CSI’’ broadcaster
8 Spots on ships for anchor cables
9 Weapon used by the Terminator
10 CD-____
11 Aurelius, for Lucius Aurelius Commodus
12 Burrowing lizard
13 Spicy appetizer
14 When National Beer Day is celebrated: Abbr.
15 Tater
16 Gandhi of contemporary Indian politics
17 Queried
18 They might take a few swallows
21 Along with
25 Geographical locale whose name means ‘‘waterless place’’
27 Back of the neck
32 ‘‘For shame!’’
33 Make bubbly
35 Rice variety
37 Lex Luthor’s sister
39 Classroom assignment
40 What’s known for its poker face?
41 Take in the newspaper
42 ____ Stix
43 Suffix with launder
44 Department stores since 1901
45 Ika, at a sushi bar
47 Ireland, poetically
48 Some lapel attachments
50 First letter of the Arabic alphabet
51 Do, ____, fa ...
52 Exam for collegebound H.S. students
55 ‘‘Mad Men’’ channel
58 Pest-control brand founded by Lee Ratner (!) in the 1950s
59 ____ Island
60 Sega mascot
65 Home to Natural Bridges National Monument
67 1,000%
68 Ghana’s capital
69 Lessen in power
70 Business class, for short
71 Pop
72 ‘‘Never ____!’’
73 Prefix with -gon
74 M.R.I. alternative
75 Cactus bump
76 Org. with a classified budget
78 Many stars have big ones
79 ____-majesté
80 Concordes et al.
83 Some HDTVs
84 Father of the Amazons, in Greek myth
86 ‘‘Sorry, Charlie’’
92 ‘‘Moonstruck’’ Oscar winner
93 Smallest of the big cats
95 Home to the Hana Highway
97 Touchingly?
99 Soothing powders
100 Flighty?
101 Strongly held beliefs
103 Weather-forecast figures
104 Inception
105 Hen
106 ‘‘My Fair Lady’’ protagonist
107 Fatty acid, e.g.
108 ‘‘____ evil’’
109 Endorse online
111 Striking sound
113 Big name in vitamins
115 Lessen in power
117 Singing syllable
118 16th letter
119 Palindromic preposition
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.