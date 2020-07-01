Byron Walden is a math and computer science professor at Santa Clara University. Harrison is his 8-year-old son, who, with occasional assistance, has been doing crosswords for more than a year. The jokes in this puzzle’s theme are a collaboration between the fill — although the across top right and lower left corners are completely Harrison’s. The two wrote the clues together. (Happy Father’s Day!) — W.S.

Across

1 Fancy water pitcher

7 Cranks (out)

13 Iranian president Rouhani

19 National park near Bar Harbor

20 Shoulder-supported launcher

22 Go against

23 Put in another light

24 What do you get when you cross 26-Across with a 5-Down?

26 A group of them may be called a memory

28 Bestow

29 Not down so much?

30 Item that can be blown or thrown

31 Coastal-environment simulator at an aquarium

34 Onesie protector

36 Some Instagram-feed posts

37 Pool unit

38 Tokyo-to-Iwo Jima dir.

39 Iraqi currency

41 Symbols of watchfulness

46 Krispy ____

49 Musical tone below A

53 Rock climber’s tool

54 Neighbors of Saudis

56 ‘‘Cheese’’ products?

57 What do you get when you cross 63-Across with a 45-Down?

61 Jungian feminine side

62 Not natural, say

63 Coop group

64 Dazed and confused

66 Went (against)

68 Caper

69 London theater district

72 Flatbread often garnished with rosemary

77 Creatures that can have two sets of jaws and teeth

81 Kind of squash

82 What do you get when you cross 77-Across with a 40-Down?

85 Begin dozing

87 Dandelion look-alike

88 Congregate to rest

89 Fill with love

90 ____ Malfoy, Harry Potter antagonist

91 Logs on to, say

94 Criticizes harshly

96 Tirana’s country: Abbr.

98 Cabinet inits. since 1980

99 Abe Lincoln’s youngest son

102 ____ de los Muertos

103 Napoleonic symbol

106 ‘‘If all ____ fails ... ’’

110 Confess

112 Got to work

114 ‘‘____ in the Garden’’ (Robert Frost poem)

116 What do you get when you cross 114-Across with a 93-Down?

120 ____ 101, world’s tallest building before the Burj Khalifa

121 Sporty Chevy

122 Picked (up)

123 Shaping wood using a curved blade

124 Get short with

125 Coldly determined

126 Direct

Down

1 Wasn’t indifferent

2 D.C.-to-Boston transport

3 Nonvenomous, fast-moving snake

4 Get accustomed (to)

5 School group

6 Erode

7 ‘‘CSI’’ broadcaster

8 Spots on ships for anchor cables

9 Weapon used by the Terminator

10 CD-____

11 Aurelius, for Lucius Aurelius Commodus

12 Burrowing lizard

13 Spicy appetizer

14 When National Beer Day is celebrated: Abbr.

15 Tater

16 Gandhi of contemporary Indian politics

17 Queried

18 They might take a few swallows

21 Along with

25 Geographical locale whose name means ‘‘waterless place’’

27 Back of the neck

32 ‘‘For shame!’’

33 Make bubbly

35 Rice variety

37 Lex Luthor’s sister

39 Classroom assignment

40 What’s known for its poker face?

41 Take in the newspaper

42 ____ Stix

43 Suffix with launder

44 Department stores since 1901

45 Ika, at a sushi bar

47 Ireland, poetically

48 Some lapel attachments

50 First letter of the Arabic alphabet

51 Do, ____, fa ...

52 Exam for collegebound H.S. students

55 ‘‘Mad Men’’ channel

58 Pest-control brand founded by Lee Ratner (!) in the 1950s

59 ____ Island

60 Sega mascot

65 Home to Natural Bridges National Monument

67 1,000%

68 Ghana’s capital

69 Lessen in power

70 Business class, for short

71 Pop

72 ‘‘Never ____!’’

73 Prefix with -gon

74 M.R.I. alternative

75 Cactus bump

76 Org. with a classified budget

78 Many stars have big ones

79 ____-majesté

80 Concordes et al.

83 Some HDTVs

84 Father of the Amazons, in Greek myth

86 ‘‘Sorry, Charlie’’

92 ‘‘Moonstruck’’ Oscar winner

93 Smallest of the big cats

95 Home to the Hana Highway

97 Touchingly?

99 Soothing powders

100 Flighty?

101 Strongly held beliefs

103 Weather-forecast figures

104 Inception

105 Hen

106 ‘‘My Fair Lady’’ protagonist

107 Fatty acid, e.g.

108 ‘‘____ evil’’

109 Endorse online

111 Striking sound

113 Big name in vitamins

115 Lessen in power

117 Singing syllable

118 16th letter

119 Palindromic preposition

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you