Olivia Mitra Framke, of Jersey City, N.J., is an academic adviser at the New School’s College of Performing Arts in Manhattan. She started solving crosswords during college — but not at college. Her dad would hoard New York Times Magazines, and the two of them would solve together when she returned home. This is Olivia’s ninth crossword for The Times, and her fourth Sunday. — W.S.

Across

1 Pest-control product

5 Luggage label

10 Color effect in graphic design

18 Video-game princess of the Kingdom of Hyrule

19 Writer Zora ____ Hurston

20 Take part in a D.&D. campaign, e.g.

21 Brand of fruity hard candy

23 Personae non gratae

24 Uranus

25 ‘‘Arrivederci!’’

26 Jerks

27 ‘‘____ to differ!’’

28 One taking the long view?

31 Tarot-deck character

35 Some surgical tools

38 ‘‘Unit’’ of fun

39 All-star duo?

40 Comfort in not knowing, say

47 Request

50 Jupiter

51 Ships passing in the night?

52 Sch. on the Rio Grande

54 Hollers

55 Like some parties and flowers

56 ‘‘Back to the Future’’ antagonist

60 Hit movie released as ‘‘Vaselina’’ in Mexico

62 Husk-wrapped dish

65 Colorful tropical fish

66 Song standard on ‘‘Barbra Streisand’s Greatest Hits’’

71 Saturn

72 With 11-Down, hit 2001 film with an ‘‘!’’ in its title

73 Stirred up

74 Cold shower?

75 Muralist ____ Clemente Orozco

76 2021 Super Bowl champs

80 Boy, in Barcelona

81 Animated character who wears a red shirt and no pants

82 Time before computers, facetiously

85 Fleet runner: Abbr.

86 One feature of a perfect nanny, in a ‘‘Mary Poppins’’ song

91 Mars

92 Hesitate in speaking

93 More inquisitive

98 Jaded sort

99 Solo flier?

105 Prefix meaning ‘‘both’’

106 Welled (up)

108 Like people who are much looked up to

109 Insurance-fraud ploy

110 Determiner of cannabis legality, e.g.

113 Classic carnival ride

116 Cherished family member

117 Neptune

118 Golding of ‘‘Crazy Rich Asians’’

119 Sporty car

120 Deliver a speech

121 World of Warcraft spellcaster

Down

1 Leans (on)

2 Claim

3 Pastoral poem

4 ____ es Salaam

5 Navel type

6 Sticker on the back of a laptop, say

7 Home to the Sugar Bowl and Heavenly ski resorts

8 Draft pick?

9 Neighbor of Belg.

10 Word after focus or Facebook

11 See 72-Across

12 Mountain map figs.

13 Ones getting the message

14 Rio beach of song

15 Hollow center?

16 Turner who led an 1831 slave rebellion

17 Grateful sentiments, in online shorthand

18 ‘‘The Greek’’ of film

21 Corner space in Monopoly

22 Juggling or magic, in a talent show

26 Nobel laureate Morrison

29 Poker variety

30 ‘‘This Will Be’’ singer Natalie

32 Sommelier’s métier

33 ‘‘Monsters, ____’’

34 Be on the level?

36 ‘‘Notorious’’ Supreme Court initials

37 Knocked ’em dead

39 Not spoiled

41 Suffix with serpent

42 One of five in ‘‘pronunciation’’: Abbr.

43 Choice of sizes, briefly

44 Celebratory, quaintly

45 Deception

46 Cowboy or Patriot, for short

47 Zeros

48 Distinct melodic segment

49 Not waver from

53 Fruit also called a custard apple or prairie banana

55 Baby’s cry

56 Cue at an audition

57 Land jutting into il Mediterraneo

58 Quaker

59 Community of followers

61 Thesaurus listing: Abbr.

63 Melber of MSNBC

64 Candy featured in a classic ‘‘MythBusters’’ episode

65 Confucian’s spiritual path

67 In ____ (peeved)

68 Nintendo dinosaur who eats fruit and throws eggs

69 Bring to court

70 2003 best seller whose title is one letter different from a fantasy creature

75 Pleasures

77 Grammy winner DiFranco

78 Rendezvoused

79 ____ gow (Chinese domino game)

81 Money earned from an event, say

82 Gush

83 Archaeologist’s find

84 Brian once of glam rock

86 U.S. health org.

87 ‘‘Hands off, that’s mine!’’

88 Austrian article

89 Sent off

90 Lose a layer

94 Bit of luau wear

95 ‘‘No question!’’

96 Magazine whose 60th anniversary issue had the cover line ‘‘Denzel, Halle & Jamie’’

97 What’s hard about a melon?

99 Origami shape called ‘‘orizuru’’

100 Tree surgeon, at times

101 Interior chambers

102 Gem weight

103 Bonnie’s partner in crime

104 Quadratic formula subj.

107 Oodles

109 Measurement in plane geometry

110 Camera type, briefly

111 As well

112 DuVernay who directed ‘‘Selma’’

113 Queue before P

114 Canal locale

115 Piece de resistance?

