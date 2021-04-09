Olivia Mitra Framke, of Jersey City, N.J., is an academic adviser at the New School’s College of Performing Arts in Manhattan. She started solving crosswords during college — but not at college. Her dad would hoard New York Times Magazines, and the two of them would solve together when she returned home. This is Olivia’s ninth crossword for The Times, and her fourth Sunday. — W.S.
Across
1 Pest-control product
5 Luggage label
10 Color effect in graphic design
18 Video-game princess of the Kingdom of Hyrule
19 Writer Zora ____ Hurston
20 Take part in a D.&D. campaign, e.g.
21 Brand of fruity hard candy
23 Personae non gratae
24 Uranus
25 ‘‘Arrivederci!’’
26 Jerks
27 ‘‘____ to differ!’’
28 One taking the long view?
31 Tarot-deck character
35 Some surgical tools
38 ‘‘Unit’’ of fun
39 All-star duo?
40 Comfort in not knowing, say
47 Request
50 Jupiter
51 Ships passing in the night?
52 Sch. on the Rio Grande
54 Hollers
55 Like some parties and flowers
56 ‘‘Back to the Future’’ antagonist
60 Hit movie released as ‘‘Vaselina’’ in Mexico
62 Husk-wrapped dish
65 Colorful tropical fish
66 Song standard on ‘‘Barbra Streisand’s Greatest Hits’’
71 Saturn
72 With 11-Down, hit 2001 film with an ‘‘!’’ in its title
73 Stirred up
74 Cold shower?
75 Muralist ____ Clemente Orozco
76 2021 Super Bowl champs
80 Boy, in Barcelona
81 Animated character who wears a red shirt and no pants
82 Time before computers, facetiously
85 Fleet runner: Abbr.
86 One feature of a perfect nanny, in a ‘‘Mary Poppins’’ song
91 Mars
92 Hesitate in speaking
93 More inquisitive
98 Jaded sort
99 Solo flier?
105 Prefix meaning ‘‘both’’
106 Welled (up)
108 Like people who are much looked up to
109 Insurance-fraud ploy
110 Determiner of cannabis legality, e.g.
113 Classic carnival ride
116 Cherished family member
117 Neptune
118 Golding of ‘‘Crazy Rich Asians’’
119 Sporty car
120 Deliver a speech
121 World of Warcraft spellcaster
Down
1 Leans (on)
2 Claim
3 Pastoral poem
4 ____ es Salaam
5 Navel type
6 Sticker on the back of a laptop, say
7 Home to the Sugar Bowl and Heavenly ski resorts
8 Draft pick?
9 Neighbor of Belg.
10 Word after focus or Facebook
11 See 72-Across
12 Mountain map figs.
13 Ones getting the message
14 Rio beach of song
15 Hollow center?
16 Turner who led an 1831 slave rebellion
17 Grateful sentiments, in online shorthand
18 ‘‘The Greek’’ of film
21 Corner space in Monopoly
22 Juggling or magic, in a talent show
26 Nobel laureate Morrison
29 Poker variety
30 ‘‘This Will Be’’ singer Natalie
32 Sommelier’s métier
33 ‘‘Monsters, ____’’
34 Be on the level?
36 ‘‘Notorious’’ Supreme Court initials
37 Knocked ’em dead
39 Not spoiled
41 Suffix with serpent
42 One of five in ‘‘pronunciation’’: Abbr.
43 Choice of sizes, briefly
44 Celebratory, quaintly
45 Deception
46 Cowboy or Patriot, for short
47 Zeros
48 Distinct melodic segment
49 Not waver from
53 Fruit also called a custard apple or prairie banana
55 Baby’s cry
56 Cue at an audition
57 Land jutting into il Mediterraneo
58 Quaker
59 Community of followers
61 Thesaurus listing: Abbr.
63 Melber of MSNBC
64 Candy featured in a classic ‘‘MythBusters’’ episode
65 Confucian’s spiritual path
67 In ____ (peeved)
68 Nintendo dinosaur who eats fruit and throws eggs
69 Bring to court
70 2003 best seller whose title is one letter different from a fantasy creature
75 Pleasures
77 Grammy winner DiFranco
78 Rendezvoused
79 ____ gow (Chinese domino game)
81 Money earned from an event, say
82 Gush
83 Archaeologist’s find
84 Brian once of glam rock
86 U.S. health org.
87 ‘‘Hands off, that’s mine!’’
88 Austrian article
89 Sent off
90 Lose a layer
94 Bit of luau wear
95 ‘‘No question!’’
96 Magazine whose 60th anniversary issue had the cover line ‘‘Denzel, Halle & Jamie’’
97 What’s hard about a melon?
99 Origami shape called ‘‘orizuru’’
100 Tree surgeon, at times
101 Interior chambers
102 Gem weight
103 Bonnie’s partner in crime
104 Quadratic formula subj.
107 Oodles
109 Measurement in plane geometry
110 Camera type, briefly
111 As well
112 DuVernay who directed ‘‘Selma’’
113 Queue before P
114 Canal locale
115 Piece de resistance?
