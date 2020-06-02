It was reported May 30 that soft cloth topper was damaged at the 1000 block of Wabash Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by James J. Ellis of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 263 and Matt J. Borden, address unknown, collided May 30 at Seventh Street near Kingston Drive.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Marisa C. Stephens of 907 S. Kansas Ave. and Janice M. Hoffmeister of Beaver Crossing collided May 31 at 26th Street near Osborne Drive East.
It was reported May 31 that a beauty bag was taken at the 700 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.