Concrete work will temporarily close several intersections along Seventh Street beginning on June 22.
Ben Engel Construction will reconstruct intersections on Seventh Street between California and Second avenues. Work will consist of removing existing pavement and placing new concrete pavement.
Crews will also complete curb, gutter and sidewalk concrete repair between Eastside Boulevard and Fourth Avenue.
During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane through Seventh Street at California Avenue and the following streets will be closed progressively along Seventh Street as work continues:
— California Avenue
— Turner Avenue
— Elm Avenue
— Ash Avenue
— Second Avenue
No parking zones will be in effect on both sides of Seventh Street during construction.
After the concrete is replaced, traffic will be restricted for up to seven days on the newly-placed concrete.
Work is expected to be completed in 30 days, weather permitting.
The project is funded by the 1.5% local sales tax.
Any questions on the project may be directed to the city's engineering department office at 402-461-2330.
