Adams Central Public Schools implemented a new policy Monday as a step to transition away from face covering use in preparation for the upcoming school year.
The Adams Central Board of Education briefly discussed the change at its regular meeting Monday.
The committee formed to make decisions about the school’s response to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic has been regularly meeting and came up with the policy change.
Superintendent Shawn Scott explained that the change is a way to transition to next year when he and the board hope masks won’t be necessary.
In a letter dated April 7, Scott explained the new policy to parents in the district. The new policy went into effect Monday at both the Adams Central Junior/Senior High School and the Adams Central Elementary School.
Scott said the committee made the change after considering the number of virus cases in the school.
During the first semester of the school year, there were times when the school had 5-15% of its students and staff out for COVID-19 reasons. During the second semester, the school has kept its number of absences under 2%. For much of that time, the total was below 0.5% in any given building at any given time.
“Our numbers are so low, and students and staff have been doing a good job,” he said.
Under the new policy, masks are optional before and after school time and during passing periods or transitional times for students. Large gatherings or meetings of students will need to be masked where social distancing isn’t possible. Masks still are encouraged and recommended, just not required.
Masks continue to be required while in classrooms with exceptions made, at the teacher’s discretion, when 6 feet of social distancing can be maintained in the classroom. If students are up and moving around in the classroom, they are expected to be appropriately masked.
Scott said the committee felt it was the right time to make the transition, but they are prepared to make additional changes as needed.
“If our COVID numbers continue to stay low, and Directed Health Measures change at the end of April, we will look to transitioning further with masks,” Scott wrote. “If our COVID numbers turn for the worse, we may need to retract some of these adjustments. We do appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we keep working towards our goal: Keeping kids in school, in person, all year long.”
In other business, the board:
- Approved a contract with Aub Boucher as a teacher for the 2021-22 school year as an alternative education teacher and assistant activities director.
- Approved a contract with Carter Pratt as a teacher for the 2021-22 school year. He will be a new second-grade teacher and will have the opportunity to move with that class as it transitions to the next grade level each year.
The next regular meeting will be May 10 at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.