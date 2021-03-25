Hilarity ensues as a bride-to-be seeks her father’s identity before she walks down the aisle in Adams Central High School’s annual musical, “Mamma Mia,” with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the school auditorium, 1090 S. Adams Central Ave.
Punctuated by top ABBA songs, the musical follows the tale of Sophie Sheridan as she prepares to marry her fiancé, Sky. She wants her father to walk her down the aisle but doesn’t know who he is.
Sophie discovers her mother’s old diary and finds entries that describe intimate dates with three men. Believing that one of these men is her father, she sends each an invitation to her wedding, writing in her mother’s name, Donna, without letting her unsuspecting mother know.
Sophie is portrayed by Adams Central junior Taylia Huyser, who says she shares a similar outlook on life.
“I feel mine is similar to my personality,” she said. “It’s easy to portray that.”
Senior Merci Hood, who plays Donna Sheridan, said the entire cast works well together.
“The chemistry between our cast is phenomenal,” she said. “We bond really well together.”
After last year’s musical was canceled due to the novel coronavirus disease pandemic, Hood said, this is a chance for seniors to shine.
“We’re coming back better than ever,” she said.
That is why stage director Nicole Gengenbach felt it was important to find a musical that would leave students with a good impression. In her first year at Adams Central, Gengenbach wanted to make sure students had a good experience with theater. She also thanked the community for providing snacks and meals for the rehearsing students.
“We wanted our kids to have an enjoyable experience because they were robbed of so much last year,” she said.
Megan Lewandowski, music director for the play for her first year, said she asked seniors for their input and took suggestions to find a show that would fit with the students. She landed on “Mamma Mia” because she felt it would match with the students’ voices.
A group of cast members gathered Wednesday to talk about the play couldn’t pick out just one favorite song.
Hood said the audience will recognize music from the Swedish pop group ABBA and the 2008 movie, though the musical features more songs.
“You come to the show, and you will enjoy it,” she said.
For Gengenbach, the best part is the universal theme about the importance of communication between the characters.
“What I love about Donna is that she defied societal expectations and thrived,” she said.
For senior Jaden Nienhueser, it’s the relationship between Donna and her daughter, as well as how Sophie’s character grows from trying to find her identity from her father.
“She finds knowing yourself comes from yourself,” he said.
