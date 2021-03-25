Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.