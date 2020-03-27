Local officials discussed during an online news conference Friday morning details of the two new positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, that have been confirmed in Adams County.
The condition of Adams County’s first COVID-19 patient also was discussed.
Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department said Adams County’s first case — a woman in her 40s, who traveled to Spain as part of a Hastings College visit — made a full recovery. Bever said the woman has been symptom-free since March 22 and has completed her self-isolation period.
The woman met all of the guidelines for discontinuing her self-isolation and is safe to be back in the community.
“She followed all of the protocols and guidelines so well that no one in her family got sick and her family is also safe to be in the community,” Bever said.
No other cases can be linked to her.
“She served our community very well and has helped us to flatten the curve, which is what we’re hoping all suspected and confirmed can take that self-isolation as seriously,” Bever said.
The South Heartland District Health Department announced the new cases Thursday evening.
One is a man in his 40s who experienced symptoms of fever, body aches, shortness of breath and infrequent cough.
The other is a man in his 50s, who is a Colorado resident, who spent time in Adams County but will be counted as a positive case in his home state as per standard epidemiological practice. He experienced body ache, chills, headache, fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Both men are hospitalized and in isolation at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
The man in his 40s is in stable condition. The man in his 50s is on a ventilator and in critical condition.
“I want to assure everybody we followed the appropriate processes and used the appropriate personal protective equipment to get these patients safely into isolation and prevent exposure to the other patients in our facility,” said Eric Barber, president and CEO of Mary Lanning Healthcare. “They are under the care of some fantastic experts who are part of our medical staff and our nursing staff.”
After receiving positive results, the health department immediately initiated contact investigations to begin identifying anyone who may be exposed, so they may take steps to prevent further spread. All close contacts are being notified, asked to self quarantine and will be actively monitored twice daily by the health department to watch for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Fever, cough and shortness of breath are the most common symptoms.
“We’ll be providing updates in the coming days as we complete the contact investigation,” Bever said.
South Heartland is providing daily updates on its website including updated statistics for four-county area it serves: Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
Bever said South Heartland has conducted 27 tests, with two tests turning up positive for Adams County and one positive case for an out-of-state resident who was in Adams County. Twenty-one tests came back negative, and results for three tests remained pending as of Friday morning.
Mayor Corey Stutte said he is disappointed at the lack of COVID-19 tests that are available locally, which he said is a federal issue.
He said there is no plan at this time to place any further restrictions on local businesses. He encouraged people to keep shopping local and supporting local businesses in a safe manner.
“We are Hastings strong, and I appreciate everything our citizens continue to do to keep us open for business, whether that is in-person, pick-up, or delivery,” he said. “Though our businesses and practices have changed, I hope you see our spirit has not.”
Barber said the hospital has changed its visitation policy.
“It’s not something we take lightly, but it’s something we have to take seriously,” Barber said.
Effective immediately, no patient visitors are allowed at Mary Lanning or its clinics. The only exceptions are that a significant other is allowed at the Family Care Center and one parent or guardian is allowed at the pediatric unit.
All visitors will be screened at the hospital’s north entrance, as Mary Lanning has been doing for the last week. The east entrance is closed to public use.
Bever said the self-quarantining period ended Thursday at midnight for nearly all of the Hastings College travelers who returned from overseas study on March 12. In all, 106 students and sponsors had been overseas since March 2, studying in either Spain, France, the United Kingdom or Ireland.
Guidelines are that self-quarantining (staying home) and self-monitoring may be discontinued if after 14 days a person has experienced no development of respiratory symptoms. Those in self-isolation (avoiding contact with any other people) can stop if it has been at least seven days since symptoms first appeared and no fever has been present for at least 72 hours without fever-reducing medicine and all other symptoms have improved.
Bever advised the public to avoid close contact with sick people; stay home if sick; avoid non-essential travel; stay home as much as possible; avoid gatherings of more than 10 people; keep spacing of at least 6 feet from others; wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water isn’t available; avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with an unwashed hand; cover nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze and then throw the tissue into the trash, or else cough into your sleeve; and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects.
“We’re encouraging everyone to do your part in order to slow the spreading of this coronavirus and to protect our most vulnerable loved ones, neighbors and coworkers,” she said.
