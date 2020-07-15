The Adams County Agricultural Society is moving forward with plans to hold the Oregon Trail Rodeo in August, provided the plan gets approval from the South Heartland District Health Department.
Board members voted 7-1 during their regular meeting Tuesday to have the rodeo, which is scheduled for Aug. 21-23 at the fairgrounds.
The rodeo was to happen in conjunction with Kool-Aid Days. However, Kool-Aid Days board members determined that event couldn’t take place in a safe manner and decided to postpone until 2021.
When the motion was made to have the rodeo as scheduled, board president Scott Schneider suggested adding an amendment stating “with approval by the health department of the submitted plan.”
Board member Nate Allen, who made the motion, said that amendment was unnecessary.
“We don’t need to say that because (rejection of the plan) is going to stop it automatically,” he said.
Board member Randy Queen said having so few rodeos happening in the Midwest this year could boost attendance at the Oregon Trail Rodeo.
“One thing I’ve been told, if we’re one of the only rodeos in this part of the country that people are going to come see it because they are looking for something to do,” he said. “For years we’ve been working to get butts in the seats. This year they may put their butts in the seats on their own.”
Phase 3 of reopening, which began June 22, allows for 75% of capacity for outdoor activities, which would make holding the rodeo feasible.
“Seventy-five percent would be more tickets than we’ve ever sold before,” board member and Oregon Trail Rodeo chairman Scott Hinrichs said.
Still, Ag Society board members spent most of their hourlong discussion about the rodeo talking through the plan they would submit to the health department, what safety measures need to be taken and what rodeo activities might need to be canceled.
Among changes, the pink buckets that traditionally are passed through the rodeo arena to raise funds for fighting breast cancer will now remain stationary at a few different locations.
Board members expressed a need for more volunteers to help in various aspects of the rodeo.
“We can’t do it with just this board; we can’t do it without volunteers,” board member Julie Ochsner said.
The decision to move forward with the Oregon Trail Rodeo comes as members of the Ag Society board and rodeo committee members had one of their best starts ever to fundraising.
Each year, fairgrounds officials budget for $87,500 of the $125,000 needed to put on the Oregon Trail Rodeo to come from sponsorships.
When the Ag Society met for a special meeting on June 30 to discuss whether the Oregon Trail Rodeo would happen, it was stated then that the amount of sponsorships would be the determining factor whether the rodeo could happen.
Fairgrounds manager Jolene Laux presented an updated sponsor list on Tuesday.
About $72,000 has been pledged so far, which is a substantial percentage of past years pledges.
Hinrichs said that is one of the best starts ever and there was still a lot of untapped potential.
Fairgrounds officials also continue to negotiate with a TV network that might pay to broadcast the rodeo.
Hinrichs said many donors were waiting to hear the Ag Society’s decision before committing to give.
Other board members agreed with that sentiment.
“There’s a lot of potential sponsors we haven’t contacted,” Queen said. “We can’t quit now. If we’re going to do it we’ve got to keep going to make sure we have enough to pay the bills when it comes time.”
Board member Twila Bankson, who was the dissenting voter, expressed doubt about moving forward with the rodeo with some fundraising still left to be done.
“I know we all pray that everybody wants to come and have butts in the seats up to 75%, but there’s still the ones we’re going to worry about that won’t come, and we’ve got to make sure we have that revenue covered,” she said.
