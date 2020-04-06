The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service now is accepting applications for enrollment in the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), the nation’s largest conservation program.
Applications for funding this year need to be completed by May 29.
The Conservation Stewardship Program helps agricultural producers take the conservation activities on their farm or ranch to the next level. More than 150 enhancement and conservation practices are available to make Nebraska farms and ranches more resilient and sustainable.
“CSP continues to be a very effective tool for private landowners working to achieve their conservation and management goals,” said Craig Derickson, Nebraska NRCS state conservationist. “It is the largest conservation program in the United States with more than 70 million acres of productive agricultural and forest land enrolled.”
More than 5 million acres of agricultural land currently are under CSP contracts in Nebraska.
While applications are accepted throughout the year, interested producers should submit applications to their local NRCS office by May 29 to ensure their applications are considered for 2020 funding.
Due to recent public health concerns, all USDA Service Centers are not open to the public. While employees continue to staff USDA Service Centers, they are currently available to the public by telephone only.
For more information and assistance with applying for CSP, visit https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/ne/programs/financial/csp/ or call your local NRCS office. USDA Service Center contact information is available at https://www.farmers.gov/service-center-locator
