When Alyssa Anders returned to her hometown, she saw an opportunity to blend her passion for coffee with a desire to be part of the vision in the revival of downtown Hastings.
Anders is the owner of Art Bar, a coffee shop and bar that was opened in 2014 to create a space in downtown Hastings where anyone and everyone could go.
Anders moved away from Hastings after she turned 18. When she returned — with no intention of staying for long — she noticed that things not only were changing in the downtown area and the rest of the community but for the better.
“I realized it was not at all the same Hastings,” she said.
Buildings that were once vacant when she left were being put back to use. She fell in love with downtown’s charm.
“I saw the potential of what downtown could actually become and all I knew is that I wanted to be a part of it,” Anders said.
So when a downtown building became available for redevelopment, she and her family jumped at the chance to contribute to the Hastings community.
Deciding what type of business she would run was an easy choice because coffee had been a passion in her life for 15 years.
Anders has worked in coffee shops for most of her adult life. It was when she managed a coffee shop in Hawaii that her love for coffee was cultivated.
So it was a no-brainer for her to rely on her experience and expertise to open a coffee shop in downtown Hastings.
Over the six years that Art Bar has been open, Anders has watched the downtown area change even more and has witnessed more businesses open.
“Seeing the way that our downtown has grown has been phenomenal,” she said.
She has had the luxury of seeing what downtown Hastings was a few years back to being a part of what it is now.
“I have never been prouder to be a part of the downtown community,” Anders said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.