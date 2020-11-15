Applications begin Monday for the Hastings Tribune’s annual Goodfellows program, which provides food and toys to area families for the holiday season.
Goodfellows applications will be accepted from Nov. 16 to Dec. 10. They are available at the Hastings Tribune, 908 W. Second St.
Also beginning Monday is the Goodfellows toy drive. Bins have been placed around town for the donation of new, unwrapped toys for children 12 and under.
Due to COVID-19 and directed health measures, the week-long box packing will be altered this year.
To allow room for social distancing and help prevent community spread, fewer volunteers will be called upon to work each night. Families will be provided wrapping supplies rather than receiving toys already wrapped.
Pick-up and delivery will look different as Goodfellows switches to curbside only.
People accepted by the program will have boxes of food and/or toys delivered to their homes on Saturday, Dec. 19. Anyone who may not be home at that time can pick up a box on Friday, Dec. 18.
The program began in 1926 when Hastings Daily Tribune publisher Adam Breede and editor Harry Smith decided to serve as “good fellows” to less fortunate families.
As Breede and Smith discussed the idea with people around town, more people and businesses got involved. Before long, the Goodfellows program became a Hastings tradition that continues today.
Monetary donations to Goodfellows can be sent to the Hastings Tribune, Attention: Goodfellows, P.O. Box 788, Hastings, NE 68902.
Goodfellows toy donation boxes can be found at the following locations:
— Adams Central High School, 1090 S. Adams Central Ave.
— Adams Central Elementary, 975 South Adams Central Ave.
— Adams Central Preschool, 512 N. Brass Ave., Juniata
— Alcott Elementary, 313 N. Cedar Ave.
— Allen’s, 1115 W. Second St.
— Bank of Doniphan, 800 N. Burlington Ave.
— Five Points Bank, 322 N. St. Joseph Ave.; 320 S. Burlington Ave.; 2815 Osborne Drive West
— Great Western Bank, 700 N. Burlington Ave.
— Heartland Bank, 3701 Osborne Drive West
— Hastings Middle School, 201 N. Marian Road
— Hastings High School, 1100 W. 14th St.
— Hastings Tribune, 908 W. Second St.
— Hawthorne Elementary, 2200 W. Ninth St.
— Levander’s Body Shop, 208 E. J St.
— Lincoln Elementary, 720 Franklin Ave.
— Longfellow Elementary, 731 N. Baltimore Ave.
— Pinnacle Bank, 530 N. Burlington Ave.
— Roger’s, 1035 S. Burlington Ave.
— Watson Elementary, 1720 Crane Ave.
— Wells Fargo Bank, 747 N. Burlington Ave.
— Zion Classical Academy, 465 S. Marian Road
