The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which an area man shot himself during a brief standoff in Kearney County.
At about 12:10 p.m. Thursday, the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed subject barricaded in a vehicle outside a residence at 1684 A Road, south of Minden, according to a state patrol news release.
The Sheriff’s Office requested assistance at the scene from both the state patrol and Minden Police Department.
As the assisting agencies arrived on scene, a gunshot was heard from inside the vehicle.
The subject was then discovered with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Law enforcement officials on scene attempted to render aid, but the subject died a short time later.
The man has been identified as Scott Horine, 51, of Upland, the release states.
The Kearney County Attorney has requested that the state patrol conduct the investigation into the incident.
No law enforcement officers fired a weapon during the incident and no officers were injured.
