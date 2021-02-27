A Hastings police officer shot an armed man Saturday while attempting to take him into custody at the 200 block of North Laird Avenue, according to a Hastings Police Department press release.
About 1:04 p.m., officers were in the area of Third Street and Laird Avenue and recognized a man who had a warrant out for his arrest.
Officers attempted to make contact with the wanted individual and he fled on foot. The foot chase ended in the 200 block of North Laird Avenue behind a business.
The officers attempted to take the subject into custody, but the man was armed and shots were fired by Hastings Police.
Immediately following the gunfire, officers provided medical treatment until Hastings Fire and Rescue arrived on scene.
The subject was transported to Mary Lanning Healthcare. His condition is unknown at this time.
There is no risk to the safety of the community.
Officers involved will be placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. The Nebraska State Patrol has been called in to investigate the incident as an outside agency.
The name of the suspect and names of the officers were not released.
