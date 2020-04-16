DEWEESE — A man believed to be a fugitive sought by law enforcement in southwestern Clay County was apprehended Thursday after a shoot-out in downtown Deweese, according to an eyewitness account.
Lisa Hatfield, who works at the Down South Bar and Grill, said the business received a call Thursday about 3:50 p.m. warning them to keep their doors locked because the suspect had been seen in town trying to get into another building and the occupant called authorities. Hatfield said they had been keeping the doors locked since authorities began looking for a fugitive in the area on Tuesday, but they double-checked just to be safe.
About 10-15 minutes later, Hatfield said, she looked out the bar's window and saw a man with a gun in his hand. She believes it was the same man authorities had been searching for since Tuesday.
She said the man raised the gun and fired once at officers. A law enforcement officer then fired twice and the man fell to the ground.
"We watched all of it," she said. "It's kind of exciting for a town of 46 people."
After the suspect was down, an ambulance was called and the injured man was taken to a hospital, presumably in Hastings.
Hatfield said the mood in the town was relief after the man was apprehended. She said people felt cautious and uncertain for the previous two days with the ongoing manhunt.
"The last few days, everybody's been on edge," she said. "If you know the area, there's a lot of abandoned houses around here. There's lots of places he could hide."
Clay County Emergency Coordinator Tim Lewis posted the following on the emergency management Facebook page: "We are in Deweese which has spotty coverage. All law enforcement is safe. There is no threat to the community. The suspect is in Hastings under the guard of a deputy."
Cody Thomas, NSP public relations director, said the state patrol has been called in to investigate and he plans to possibly release information about it tomorrow.
Authorities were seeking Wesley Blessing, 45, a parolee who had reportedly fired a 9mm handgun at sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday. Residents were asked to shelter in place until he could be apprehended.
The Hastings Police Department reportedly had notified the Clay County Sheriff’s Office that it was investigating a crime of violence and the suspect was believed to be in the area in Clay County near County Road F and County Road 303. Two Clay County sheriff’s deputies went to investigate and try to locate the suspect. At 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy radioed that shots had been fired. The Clay County sheriff responded to the area and called in all off-duty deputies, while Sutton and Harvard Police Departments responded to the call.
Adams, Hamilton, Fillmore and Nuckolls counties sent deputies to assist. The sheriff requested support from the Nebraska State Patrol, which sent multiple troopers and its Troop C commander. Responding deputies and troopers established a perimeter around the area, and a citizen reported seeing something unusual in the shelterbelt around their home in that immediate area.
Clay County Emergency Management issued a shelter-in-place order for residents who live in that area of the county. NSP activated the regional SWAT team to conduct the search since the suspect already had fired at deputies. NSP air units were moved to this scene and worked to locate the suspect. Air, foot, K-9 and law enforcement searches found the suspect wasn’t at that farmstead.
Down South Bar and Grill provided 50 meals for the officers. Meals and water were distributed to the officers on scene. The Clay County Highway Superintendent, Tom Roemmich, came to the scene as two bridges were still washed out over the Little Blue River in the area and delivering food to the perimeter units required knowledge of the rough terrain and alternate routes of travel in the Spring Ranch Area. Roemmich also used his knowledge of the area to provide layouts of the surrounding properties and their owners to the NSP Command Team.
Law enforcement searched the area for several hours and into the early morning hours of Wednesday but found no leads to locate the suspect or his weapon. The Clay County Sheriff and deputies continued to search the area for the suspect. Emergency management supported them with logistics and community updates.
The search included over 100 officers from Clay, Adams, Fillmore and Nuckolls counties, including officers with the police departments in Harvard and Sutton. The Nebraska State Patrol also assisted with a SWAT team, search dogs, helicopter and airplane.
according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services website, Blessing was on parole from the Nebraska State Penitentiary where he had been serving a 23- to 42-year sentence for burglary, second-degree arson and theft by taking in Gage County. His sentence began in 2007, and he was released on parole Dec. 26, 2018.
