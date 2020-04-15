CLAY COUNTY — Authorities in Clay County asked residents to shelter in place Tuesday and Wednesday as they searched for a parolee who had reportedly fired a handgun at sheriff's deputies.
Residents are asked to avoid the area where officers are searching in southwestern Clay County near Deweese.
Wesley Blessing, 45, is considered to be armed and dangerous, and residents are asked to keep their doors locked.
Blessing is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, weighs about 225 pounds and was wearing brown coveralls. He was last seen near the intersection of County Roads 303 and F, where the shots were fired. Blessing reportedly had fired shots at law enforcement with a 9mm handgun at around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the suspect or seeing anything suspicious is asked to call 911.
The search included over 100 officers from Clay, Adams, Fillmore and Nuckolls counties, including officers with the police departments in Harvard and Sutton. The Nebraska State Patrol also assisted with a SWAT team, search dogs, helicopter and airplane.
Blessing is on parole from the Nebraska State Penitentiary where he had been serving a 23- to 42-year sentence for burglary, second-degree arson and theft by taking in Gage County, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services website. His sentence began in 2007, and he was released on parole Dec. 26, 2018.
Clay County Emergency Coordinator Tim Lewis posted the following on the emergency management Facebook page:
April 15, 2020 Wednesday
Good morning Clay County.
Last night was a long, busy, and for some of our neighbors outside of Fairfield and Deweese a evening that their lives were impacted in a way we hope never happens.
Our law enforcement all went home safe and that is a relief. The impact on families who live in that area can not be described this morning. We had members of the Fairfield Fire Dept in the area. They know the people in their community. As we worked to get the shelter in place order out, they began calling friends and family in the area to alert them. They were as key as our law enforcement to protecting the people who live in that rural area.
Our Sheriff and his deputies remained vigillant looking for the suspect over night. Their investigation will continue through the day I am certain.
Our dispatch team, who we are recognizing with a nationwide annual weekly celebration of their dedication and professionalism, showed last night again why we need to salute them every day.
There are many calls every day that they guide their communities through, the responders to provide aid or service to those in need of help.
Last evening I headed in to dispatch to support our one dispatcher on duty. As I came to the door, another dispatcher, who was off duty came in to do the same thing. Her dedication to her profession, her team, and her community were what we see every day. That actually freed me to then try and support the field operations and work to get a shelter in place order out to people in that area.
Later in the evening when we were working on next steps in the event I call in and there I found the dispatcher who starts her shift at midnight was in at least 2 hours early to support her team, her responders and her community.
Yesterday is day they have nightmares. One of their deputies radioed one of the calls they never want to hear. "Shots fired"! Our dispatch team jumped in to support each other, get the good guys home, and over come the technology issues that seem to come up only during a critical event.
Kelly Lovgren.
Jamie Green.
Dawn Piper.
Gabby Schnidt.
Casey Brown.
And my deputy, Haley Roemmich, who works there too, thanks to each of you for what you do each day and last night. We are better because of you.
