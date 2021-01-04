It wasn’t until Calvin Kurt Eickmann was born that his parents, Chris and Jacey, knew he was a boy.
Calvin, who was born at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, was the first baby born in 2021 at Mary Lanning Healthcare. He weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 22 inches long.
While maintaining the surprise of the newborn Eickmann’s gender wasn’t unique in itself, it was especially difficult for Jacey, who works as an ultrasound technician at Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior.
“To keep her from peeking (during the ultrasound) was kind of tricky,” Chris said, speaking by phone Saturday evening from the couple’s room at Mary Lanning.
Chris and Jacey requested the ultrasound technician who scanned Jacey to tell the couple to look away at the right time so Jacey wouldn’t see anything revealing.
Calvin is the first child for Chris and Jacey.
Chris and Jacey chose the name Calvin because they liked it. Kurt is Chris’ father’s name.
Jacey’s water broke around 11:45 p.m. Friday. They left their home in rural Edgar where Chris farms and raises cattle.
“We got things ready, headed this way and got here probably a little before 1 o’clock,” Chris said.
They give credit to their midwife Katelyn Mazuch, who works at the Obstetricians and Gynecologists clinic in Hastings, who helped them deliver Calvin.
The couple wasn’t thinking about having the New Year baby. Jacey’s due date was Dec. 30.
If Calvin wasn’t born over the weekend, the Eickmanns were going to go into the hospital on Monday and induce labor.
“We were on baby’s time,” Jacey said.
Just as the couple didn’t know they would have a boy, the Eickmanns also were surprised to have Mary Lanning’s first baby of the year.
“We’re pretty excited and kind of surprised that we had him on the second and we were the first ones,” Chris said.
Growing up nearby — Chris on the family farm outside of Edgar and Jacey in Fairfield — the Eickmanns have plenty of family in the area.
But with other visitors not currently allowed at Mary Lanning due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, Chris and Jacey chose to look at their stay at the hospital as a start to their young family, knowing time with extended family would come later.
“It’s giving us time to just celebrate our little, new family of three,” Jacey said. “We’re just excited to share Calvin with the world.”
