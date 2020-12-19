Beau Huffman not only knows a thing or two about nutrition but he also knows how to adapt when you’re suddenly forced to make changes.
Huffman owns 1 Great Nutrition, a health and wellness store in Hastings that sells supplements that help fill nutritional gaps and deficiencies that aren’t being met through the dietary food intake.
He opened his store on South Burlington Avenue six months ago after corporate shut down the three Great Nutrition Center stores he was running in Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney.
“I’m literally staring over from scratch with nothing but some products I brought with me from my stores and my knowledge,” Huffman said.
Huffman, who has been working in the health and wellness business for 20 years, has been down this road before.
Huffman got his start in 2002 running the GNC store in the Imperial Mall. Over the years, he started owning and operating the Grand Island and Kearney GNC stores, as well.
As the Imperial Mall went through some ownership changes before eventually closing, he was forced to find another location in Hastings.
“We moved out of there and actually packed up the entire store and moved everything in my garage and basement for a month before we found a place to land,” Huffman said.
After the corporate decision in March to close his three stores, he said many of his customers in Hastings urged him to find a way to still provide his services.
As a result of that feedback, he decided to start over.
Huffman said one of 1 Great Nutrition’s main goals is to help people find what works best for them.
“It’s an individual experience for each and every single person that comes through the doors,” he said. “We start by asking different probing questions to really dig into what the meat of the issue is.”
Once that is done, he can give that individual the information needed to decide what will work best for them.
“We’re there to educate them so that they can make a good quality educated decision for themselves,” Huffman said. “My main driving force is to see the results and the success that different people are having from using the different products that we have.”
Huffman said 1 Great Nutrition has the ability and everything else it takes for any customer to get the results they want.
“We really are across the board,” he said, “From your head down to your toes and everything in between we have something for you.”
