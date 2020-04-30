BLUE HILL — Three Blue Hill students were announced as winners in four events at the McCook Community College Paint-In exhibition as the first virtual Paint-In was held.
The Paint-In event has long been something that high school art students look forward to as a chance to showcase their talents and network with other student artists. The event has been held at the Wrightstone Fine Arts Gallery on the McCook campus for the past 40 years. This 2020 event was facing a major hurdle due to health concerns over the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. The event coordinators decided to hold a virtual event instead of canceling the activity.
Blue Hill art teacher Christine Brown was glad to hear that the competition wouldn’t be stopped by the health concerns.
“I thought a virtual art competition was an amazing idea,” she said. “It shows the incredible effort of (gallery director) Rick Johnson to still give students opportunities and recognition for their hard work. We have attended the McCook Community College Paint-In for over 15 years. It has become a tradition. To be able to participate, even if it is online, still provides students a chance to show their talents.”
According to competition rules, Johnson judged entries on the merits of technical ability, compositional arrangement, creativity/originality, execution, effort, craftsmanship, and presentation in seven categories including digital and photography, three-dimensional, pottery, mixed media, prints/printmaking, drawing, and painting.
Blue Hill entries brought back wins in four categories. Each of the seven categories had four awards including medals for first, second and third place and a Judge’s Choice Award, which also includes three free credit hours at an MCC art course of the winner’s choice.
The Blue Hill students who were among the 29 winners in this year’s Paint-In competition were:
- Digital and Photography, Judge’s Choice: Bo Edgar, Blue Hill, “Clouds Above the Sky” (Photoshop)
- Three-Dimensional, first place: Madison Menke, Blue Hill, “Taco” (fiber and hand painted)
- Mixed Media, second place: Alayna Cox, Blue Hill, untitled (painting on material, machine and hand-stitched)
- Drawing, third place: Madison Menke, Blue Hill, “The Win” (graphite).
The experience is rewarding to the students and fun despite differing goals.
Menke, the winner in two events, always has enjoyed art.
“I have been interested in art for as long as I can remember,” the senior said. “It is something that I have always loved doing in school and in my free time. I loved competing in art over the last few years. One of my favorite pieces was one I did of me and my sister, Jas, after winning the championship at state volleyball last year. This picture means a lot to me. Art is something that I think I will always include in my life and is a way to express myself.
Some projects are just challenging and fun to create, as was the case in her example of a 3-D taco made from fiber with each piece tediously hand-painted and put together to resemble a taco.
“Mrs. Brown suggested food items for this medium. I like tacos, so that just seemed like the right thing to make,” Menke said.
Edgar, a junior, was inspired to do his picture by a scene in a movie.
“I love Photoshop because you can do just about anything with it,” he said.
So far, he isn’t into many other types of art, he said.
Cox, a junior, created a floral design on fabric and is interested in a variety of media including painting and digital media.
“I really like nature and floral things, so for this project I was inspired by that, and then I added lines and swirls to everything else.”
Cox always has enjoyed art and feels that she will continue to create artistic pieces.
When speaking of the virtual competition, Cox said she felt it was a good alternative for this year.
Having the event virtually didn’t make it harder, but it would have been more fun to attend the event and see more of everyone else’s work, she said.
Cox said she believes she has benefited from art class in general and enjoys learning and interacting with Brown and at the opportunities for competition the students have.
Students and teachers are finding ways to be resilient during these challenging times, both in teaching and in year-end and milestone events.
The virtual event and many other local artists’ art can be viewed on the McCook Community College Facebook page.
