Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why is the health fair being postponed? In an effort to decrease exposure to colds, influenza and, potentially COVID-19, the board elected to cancel the current event at this time and schedule an alternative event at a later date.

2. When will the Fair be rescheduled? Watch for details on a date to be determined.

3. I already pre-registered. Will my registration still be valid when rescheduled? No. Watch the local media and the MLH website for details if pre-registration is required for the alternative event.

4. What will the new format of the fair look like? The board has been considering alternatives to a once a year event and is asking past attendees, community members, vendors and providers for input. Please click on the link on the left side of this page to complete a survey.

5. Will I get the same tests and pay the same price for the tests that I would have gotten at the fair? Yes. You can expect the same tests and pricing as you would have received at the Vital Signs Health Fair.

6. What if I cannot attend the rescheduled event? Please connect with your primary care provider if you are due for labwork. We do not have a date for the alternative event at this time.

7. Where can I drop off used medication if the event is rescheduled? Medication disposal locations in Hastings: Allen’s Pharmacy, Keith’s Drive-In Pharmacy, Keith’s Med Park Pharmacy and Walgreen’s Pharmacy. Outside of Hastings: Check with South Heartland District Health Department 402-462-6211.

8. Where can I get a colon cancer screening kit? Kits are available free of charge at the South Heartland District Health Department 402-462-6211 and at local clinics.

9. When the fair is rescheduled, will other screening services be offered? The board will announce this at a later time.