Authorities are investigating the death of a man found Friday morning in an abandoned train caboose.
Hastings Police Capt. Mike Doremus said police were called about 6:50 a.m. to the 1000 block of West First Street. A bicycle had been seen outside the caboose, which had sometimes been used as shelter by the homeless.
Police investigated and found the man’s body. Officers are working to identify the man, believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s.
Doremus said police don’t suspect foul play but are conducting an investigation.
