Two pedestrians were killed Thursday morning on a city street in Friend when they were hit by a pickup, the Nebraska State Patrol reported.
Eleven-year-old Isaac Speece of Friend and his caregiver, Crystal Gerdes, 53, of Milford, were southbound on Page Street about 8:50 a.m. when a northbound pickup crossed into the southbound lane and struck them, NSP said in a news release Friday. Speece was in a wheelchair.
Gerdes was pronounced dead at the scene, identified as 416 Page St.
Speece was taken by ambulance to the Warren Memorial Hospital in Friend where he died.
The pickup driver, 76-year-old Thomas Schiffern of Friend, was uninjured. The crash remained under investigation Friday.
Friend is situated along U.S. Highway 6 in western Saline County, just outside the Hastings Tribune coverage area.
