Two Hastings brothers appeared in Adams County Court Monday on charges of assaulting officers last week, one using a knife.
Candelario Hernandez-Ralios, 24, of 623 S. Kansas Ave. faces charges of second-degree assault on an officer, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and resisting arrest using a deadly weapon.
Santiago Hernandez-Ralios, 21, of 623 S. Kansas Ave. faces charges of third-degree assault on an officer and assault by strangulation.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns appointed the Adams County Public Defenders Office to represent Santiago and scheduled a further hearing for April 1 at 10 a.m. to determine a date for a preliminary hearing if needed. His bond was set at $100,000 with 10% cash needed for his release.
Burns appointed Hastings attorney Derek Terwey to represent Candelario and set a further hearing for April 1 at 9 a.m. His bond was set at $250,000.
According to the arrest affidavit, Hastings Police officers responded March 4 to a report of a vehicle swerving while driving on U.S. Highway 6 about 7:25 p.m.
Officer Emily Ostdiek found the vehicle parked at 623 S. Kansas Ave. with Santiago in the driver’s seat. Santiago showed signs of intoxication and Ostdiek began a drunk driving investigation.
Santiago, who had identified himself as Manuel Hernandez, was uncooperative and was taken to the ground by Ostdiek and Cpl. Kelly Scarlett.
While they were trying to arrest Santiago, Candelario approached and tried pushing Scarlett off the suspect. Scarlett pushed Candelario away and told him to get back.
Candelario came back at the officer with a knife in his right hand and slashed at Scarlett, striking the officer on the left shoulder of an exterior vest.
Meanwhile, Santiago continued struggling with Ostdiek, at one point getting on top of her and trying to choke her before Ostdiek regained control and held Santiago to the ground.
Scarlett attempted to disarm Candelario, but was unsuccessful. Scarlett pushed Candelario away and drew his weapon, pointing it at Candelario and ordering him to drop the knife.
Candelario took off running and Scarlett stayed to assist in the arrest of Santiago.
Scarlett had two cuts on his fingers from the altercation.
Candelario was found later by officers in the area of G Street and Kansas Avenue.
Second-degree assault on an officer and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony are each a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Resisting arrest using a deadly weapon, third-degree assault on an officer and assault by strangulation are each a Class 3 felony punishable by up to four years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
