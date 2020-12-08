Quilting experience isn’t a requirement at Calico Cottage in Hastings.
That’s because Calico Cottage has the expertise and everything else that’s needed to help someone complete any type of quilting project, said Sue Brown, who co-owns the business in downtown Hastings.
“All the employees at Calico Cottage can assist a beginning quilter to an advanced quilter in the selection of fabric, patterns, notions and calculations of materials needed,” Brown said. “When coming to Calico Cottage, you will find knowledgeable staff, friendly atmosphere, a willingness to help and numerous models of patterns available.”
Calico Cottage opened in 1986 when the only quilt shop in Hastings closed. Brown and her friend, Carol Thayer, recognized a need for another one.
They were both working with the University of Nebraska’s Extension program when they decided to start working half time in order to open Calico Cottage.
Brown said she has always had a passion for fabric, putting colors together and trying new patterns.
“Many years ago I was in 4-H and I enjoyed sewing,” Brown said.
Over the 34 years Calico Cottage has been in business it has been in four different locations. The business currently resides at 743 W. Second St. It also has had multiple partners over the years, but currently Brown is co-owning the shop with her husband, Arlan.
Brown said Calico Cottage is unique because five other businesses are in the same large location and each business complements the other in the world of creativity.
Those businesses feature beads, yarns, looms, scrapbooking and machine embroidery, she said.
“Creativity is emphasized at Calico Cottage, making each customer’s project individualized to their wants and needs,” Brown said.
Calico Cottage has grown over the years, including going from 500 bolts of 100% cotton to more than 2,500 bolts, along with quilting patterns, quilting books, quilting notions, and embroidery patterns and supplies.
Calico Cottage also offers a long-arm quilting machine to customers by appointment to quilt their own projects, and demonstration boards of the latest quilting techniques or quilting notions are found in the classroom and around the long-arm quilting machine.
In addition, Calico Cottage offers quilting classes and retreats along with a quarterly newsletter and daily Facebook posts to help keep customers updated on the latest in the quilting industry.
Brown said that one popular activity for quilters recently has been what’s called Shop Hops in which Calico Cottage partners with other quilt shops in the area for special projects, kits, door prizes and free patterns.
During the pandemic, Brown said Calico Cottage offers all that’s needed for someone to make their own face mask such as elastic, nose bars and fabric.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.