Members of the community joined Hastings firefighters to welcome a new fire vehicle into the station with a traditional housing ceremony on Friday at Highland Park Fire Station.
Hastings Fire and Rescue’s newest apparatus is Brush 1, a 2020 Dodge Ram with four-wheel drive onto which was added a water pump, a 300-gallon water tank, a separate tank with 10 gallons of firefighting foam, and other equipment for fighting wildland fires. A brush truck is a lightweight vehicle with off-road capabilities for fighting grass fires and transporting crews to otherwise hard-to-reach locations.
The vehicle also sports advanced life support medical equipment for its dual role as a paramedic intercept vehicle to assist neighboring departments with critical patients being transported.
Brush 1 was purchased for $120,000 in November 2020 as part of the 2020-21 budget. The vehicle was delivered on Feb. 5.
Firefighter Josiah Young led the housing ceremony as a member of the apparatus committee. He said it took around a year to to research and order the best vehicle with the capabilities desired. After purchasing the chassis, the group worked with a company to outfit the vehicle to suit the needs of the fire department as a grass fire vehicle and intercept vehicle.
He said he felt honored to be able to help design the vehicle.
“It makes me feel trusted by the community,” he said.
Young invited members of the public to partake in the housing ceremony, an age-old tradition with its origins dating back to the early days of the fire service.
The tradition started with hosing down and drying off the vehicle. He said this harkens back to a time when a new fire horse for a horse-drawn apparatus would be given a bath to welcome the new and retire the old.
Along with the rest of the truck, particular attention was paid to the tires. The tradition of washing the tires dates back to the hub and spoke era where washing the wooden wheels kept them from drying out after a fire.
Next, firefighters filled the tank as a symbol of giving Brush 1 the tools needed to perform its new responsibility to protect life and property.
Once the tank was filled, firefighters and members of the public helped push the vehicle into the station. This originally started with firefighters pushing an apparatus back into the station because a horse could only pull the equipment out.
Young said this is the most important part of the ceremony, marking the unit’s readiness to respond to an emergency.
Once inside the station, Salvation Army Major Dale Brandenburg offered a blessing over the new vehicle. Young explained that local clergy historically would bestow blessings upon a horse for long life, strength, good health and to ward off any evil spirits.
With the prayer complete, Young reported to Chief Brad Starling that the equipment was ready for use. Starling then notified the dispatch center over the radio that the vehicle was in service and ready for use.
Following the ceremony, the public was invited to tour the vehicle, as well as other fire service vehicles.
Starling said it’s important to include the public in events like the housing ceremony because it provides the opportunity for citizens to see the equipment. He thanked the community for their support in making sure firefighters have the proper equipment to do their jobs.
“It’s extremely beneficial for them to see what their tax dollars go into and the amount of pride firefighters put into the equipment,” he said. “It’s been a tough year with COVID and having to shut down a lot of opportunities to be out in the public.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.