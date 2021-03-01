Authorities have filed charges against a 28-year-old Hastings man who was shot by officers attempting to take him into custody Saturday in the 200 block of North Laird Avenue.
Seth Burge of 809 S. Kansas Ave. was charged with four felonies Monday in Adams County Court. Charges include possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, terroristic threats, use of a firearm in a felony and possession of methamphetamine.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person is a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison. Use of a firearm in a felony is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Terroristic threats is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Burge remains in a Lincoln hospital following the shooting, according to a news release issued Monday from the Nebraska State Patrol.
Details about the incident were not included in the news release.
The arrest affidavit in the court case likely contains information about the incident, but Adams County Judge Michael Mead sealed the document at the request of Adams County Attorney Donna Fegler Daiss.
In Daiss’ motion to seal the affidavit, she listed the reason as “both the criminal investigation and an internal affairs investigation is still on-going and to release same to the public may jeopardize one or both of said investigations.”
According to an initial news release from the Hastings Police Department issued Saturday, officers were in the area of Third Street and Laird Avenue about 1:04 p.m. and recognized a man who had a warrant out for his arrest.
Officers attempted to make contact with the wanted individual, and he fled on foot. The foot chase ended behind a business in the 200 block of North Laird Avenue.
The officers attempted to take the subject into custody, but the man was armed and shots were fired by Hastings police, injuring the man.
Immediately following the gunfire, officers provided medical treatment until Hastings Fire and Rescue arrived on scene.
Officers involved will be on administrative leave pending results of an internal investigation. NSP was called in to investigate the incident as an outside agency.
Law enforcement vehicles could be seen at least into Saturday evening at the scene of the incident. Yellow police tape surrounded the car wash that is directly west of the convenience store on the northwest corner of Second and Laird.
According to court records, there was a warrant out for Burge’s arrest in a misdemeanor case in Adams County Court charging him with unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to three months in jail and a $500 fine.
Burge failed to appear on the charge on Feb. 18, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.