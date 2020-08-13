The Children’s Museum of Central Nebraska is looking for a new home for the second time in less than two years.
In a news release Thursday morning, Deb Boesen, the nonprofit museum’s founder and executive director, announced that due to the impending change of ownership of the Allen’s of Hastings property, the museum will have its lease terminated effective Sept. 30.
Accordingly, the museum will be open only through Friday of this week, then will close to prepare for moving out of the property.
Boesen said she would have no comment at this time beyond her written statement, but in the news release hastened to assure museum members and the general public that the museum will be searching for a solution to its present dilemma.
“As the Executive Director and on behalf of our Board we want to assure our members, Hastings and surrounding communities that we are NOT “calling it quits” and are currently brainstorming and reimagining our vision for the future!” Boesen wrote.
All museum memberships will be frozen as of Friday and extended according to the length of the closure.
The Children’s Museum of Central Nebraska got its start in downtown Hastings, occupying the former Big G Ace Hardware location at Second Street and Kansas Avenue. Boesen founded the museum with her late husband, David Bosle.
In 2004, the museum moved to the Imperial Mall, 3001 W. 12th St., where it remained until the mall’s closure became imminent. With only a small handful of tenants remaining, the mall was closed by order of the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office on May 31, 2019.
All exhibits and areas of the museum were upgraded with the move to the lower level of the Allen’s store at 1115 W. Second St. The Allen’s lower level had been left vacant when the business closed its sporting goods and outdoor department along with other departments upstairs.
On Aug. 3, the Allen family announced it had agreed to sell its store to B&R Stores Inc., a Lincoln company that already operates Russ’s Market in Hastings. The sale was expected to close within about two months.
In an interview last week, Mark Griffin, president and CEO of B&R Stores Inc., said his company intends to continue operating the Allen’s supermarket and The Wine Cellar, the liquor store that operates under the same roof, retaining as many of the current employees as possible and with no immediate plans for significant changes in offerings.
Griffin said B&R would be looking for a suitable occupant for the space in the building left vacant when Allen’s closed out the department store.
