Hastings citizens narrowly voted against issuing up to $12.5 million in bonds to rebuild the 85-year-old 16th Street viaduct.
Tuesday’s general election ballot included a question giving voters the opportunity to authorize the rebuilding of the 16th Street viaduct, by issuing bonds in an amount not to exceed $12.5 million.
Unofficial results showed 5,200 people voted against the bond issue. A total of 5,132 votes were cast in favor of the issue.
Now, the matter will have to go back before the Hastings City Council for further action.
“We budgeted money to put engineering plans together one way or another this year,” Mayor Corey Stutte said. “It will take some time to put out to bid and get plans in place.”
Budgeting for the completion of the project will be done next year, but Stutte said time is of the essence.
“The intent would be to move forward as quickly as possible with the understanding that it is a safety issue for the community,” he said.
City leaders agreed to put the issue on the ballot after a group of citizens collected about 2,700 signatures to reverse the council’s decision last year to raze the bridge. That group later formed a nonprofit organization named Hastings Citizens with a Voice.
The viaduct has been closed since May 2019 because of concern about its deteriorating condition.
In May 2019, engineering firm Olsson Associates provided the city with estimated costs for three options for the future of the viaduct. The company updated those costs and expanded to four options in November 2019.
One of four options outlined in the updated report was a $3.1 million estimate to repair a portion of the bridge to possibly extend its life by 25-30 years. The option would repair one abutment, remove the southern span, wrap pillars and repair extension contraction joints.
The council voted in December 2019 to demolish the viaduct for about $1.46 million.
Following that vote, a group of Hastings residents attempted to reverse the council’s decision by organizing a referendum petition drive. The group favored the extensive repair option.
The petitioners collected about 2,700 signatures for the petition and the council rescinded its decision, agreeing to put the issue on the November ballot.
Since the repair estimate was based on a visual condition assessment of the viaduct, the city sought a forensic evaluation of the viaduct from Engineering Specialists Inc. of Omaha for more details before putting potential bond amounts before voters.
ESI President Anthony Siahpush provided a presentation about the evaluation and accompanying 260-page report at the Hastings City Council’s July 27 meeting. He explained repairing the bridge wasn’t an option due to some significant issues with the structural integrity. One concern was the 75-year life expectancy of the treated timber used for the piles, which would need to be replaced because they are 85 years old.
According to ESI’s report, the estimated cost for replacing the existing 570-foot-long, 26-foot-wide, two-lane bridge with a 590-foot-long, 38-foot-wide, four-lane bridge would be between $6.838 million and $7.062 million.
Including estimates for engineering and architectural design of $512,857 to $529,673, ESI estimates the project would cost around $7.5 million.
In light of new information in the ESI report, Jay Bleier, the senior engineer for Olsson Associates, told the council that the initial estimate of $3.1 million would not be sufficient to address the viaduct’s deficiencies.
Factoring in other costs such as working with the Union Pacific Railroad, permitting, engineering costs, construction and testing, quality control and quality assurance, Bleier estimated that cost would go up to at least $10 million. He said $12 million was valid to include a contingency to address any unknown conditions.
The council approved a resolution placing a question on the general election ballot giving voters the opportunity to authorize the rebuilding of the 16th Street viaduct, issuing bonds in an amount not to exceed $12.5 million.
Members of Hastings Citizens with a Voice opposed the term “rebuild” and launched a campaign against the ballot issue. They would rather attempt to repair the bridge for the initial $3.1 million estimate.
Stutte said the city leaders will respect the outcome to the vote and plan accordingly.
“We respect the results of the election one way or the other,” he said before the final tally was released. “We feel we gave the petitioners what they wanted to put this on the ballot. Now, one way or anther, we’ll know.”
The next step would be to put engineering plans together, but there is no established timeline at this point.
“I think we will try to move forward as quickly as we can,” Stutte said. “It really comes down to a safety issue.”
Voters also elected Stutte to a second term as mayor, an office to which he ran unopposed.
Stutte said the city has seen a lot of growth over the last four years and he hopes to see that continue with multiple projects underway across the city.
“We have a lot of things left undone,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working with the new council to doing that in the upcoming years. I think we’ve got a lot of great things going on here in Hastings.”
