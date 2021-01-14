Officials with the city of Hastings are eagerly awaiting increased distribution of vaccines to prevent against the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.
City Administrator Dave Ptak and other officials spoke about the vaccine rollout during the Hastings Utility Board meeting on Thursday.
Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, announced this week the health department and partners have administered 1,831 doses of the vaccine, including 243 second doses.
Ptak said Hastings Fire and Rescue personnel have received second doses.
He said city staff who received the vaccine have received the Pfizer vaccine.
“The problem we have right now is getting vaccines,” Ptak said. “We could certainly do more inoculations if we had the vaccines here. It’s probably the distribution that’s affecting us more than anything. We’re hopeful that issue gets straightened out sooner rather than later.”
Utility Manager Kevin Johnson said utility employees recently were surveyed asking whether they would take the COVID-19 vaccine when available. The survey included the options of yes, maybe or no.
Johnson said of the 165 employees who responded, 46% said yes. Adding yeses with the maybes equaled about two-thirds.
Because they are considered essential services workers, most utility employees are included in Phase 1B under Nebraska’s vaccination plan.
South Heartland is wrapping up the first priority (1A) this week and next, and officials are hoping to move into Phase 1B in the next week or two.
Lori Hartman, director of human relations for the city of Hastings, said city staff had limited exposure to COVID-19 until around Nov. 1, 2020.
“Starting Nov. 1 it really just exploded with employees,” she said.
Since Nov. 1, 27 utility employees tested positive or exhibited symptoms and were tested; 18 were quarantined due to exposures.
Currently, three utility staff members are out due to COVID-19.
“So we’ve really, really come down,” Hartman said.
Across all city departments, 93 employees have been affected by the virus since Nov. 1.
Also during the meeting, Lee Vrooman, Hastings director of engineering, provided an update on the proposed project adjacent to Whelan Energy Center east of Hastings.
Vrooman said the city hasn’t had much contact recently with development group Breechblock Renewables, except for a couple calls before the holidays. Another call is scheduled for Friday to further discuss utility needs.
There is no commitment yet from developers to do the project and no timeline for when that commitment would take place.
“So we continue to just answer questions and help facilitate some of that utility-type stuff,” Vrooman said.
He said talks are on a good path.
Members of the Hastings City Council approved Ordinance No. 4590 during their April 22, 2019, meeting, authorizing the sale of 144.45 acres of city property just west of the Whelan Energy Center, which is commonly referred to as the “forest property” due to the large number of trees there, to Breechblock Renewables LLC of Oklahoma for $1.
Work started in late summer 2020 to begin removing trees there.
Breechblock Renewables plans to build a renewable diesel production facility at the Hastings site.
Mayor Corey Stutte said at a council meeting in July 2019 that Breechblock is looking to potentially make a $150 million to $200 million investment in the Hastings community leading to “probably over 60 jobs with an average salary over $60,000 to $70,000.”
Vrooman said during Thursday’s meeting that the project’s water usage demand has almost doubled from earlier estimates, sanitary sewer demand has quadrupled and proposed electric usage is up around 10% from initial talks.
“From a utility revenue standpoint that’s a good thing,” he said. “For our systems and how that ties into our systems it’s a little more challenging and that’s been a lot of the discussions on how do we, especially on the sewer, how do we serve that and where does that tie into our system? That’s going to be the biggest challenge. Electricwise, it’s just going to be a lot of work to do. Water we’re in pretty good shape, but the sewer is really the big challenge.”
He said that area currently ties into the Maxon system, which served the Naval Ammunition Depot, and is now just a pump station that pumps into HU lagoons south of the power plants.
“That system is not large enough to handle the type of flows we’re looking at for this project,” he said. “So that’s what we’re trying to figure out, how do we get it back to pollution control — somewhere where it can handle that time of flow.”
