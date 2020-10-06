Despite the event being postponed and changed in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, community members came out to support local law enforcement Tuesday for National Night Out at the Hastings City Auditorium.
For Terry House of Hastings, it was a way to show his support for police, firefighters and other first responders.
“We appreciate the hard work they do,” he said. “We love the way they have this.”
National Night Out gives law enforcement officers a chance to meet citizens in a positive setting. Fourth Street was blocked off between Hastings and Denver avenues, where officers with the Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Hastings Fire and Rescue let people see the insides of service vehicles and handed out stickers for kids.
In order to promote social distancing, organizers developed a plan approved by the South Heartland District Health Department to allow visitors to enter the auditorium from the south, check out booths from area nonprofit agencies, and pick up a pre-packaged sack dinner before leaving through another set of doors. Tables inside the venue were spread out to discourage people from grouping together.
Considering the changes to the event, Greg Sinner, a member of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce’s Crime Prevention Task Force, said he thought they had a good turnout, though necessarily fewer than last year. He said the group wanted to continue the tradition, even though it looked different than usual.
“We support law enforcement,” Sinner said. “We felt the best way to show that is to continue to have it.”
Due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic this year, the event was postponed from its normal weekend in August.
Organized by the Hastings Police Department and the chamber’s Crime Prevention Task Force, the event is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for law enforcement, strengthen community spirit and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are fighting back.
National Night Out is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, Hastings Police Department and Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce. More than 10,000 communities from across the United States and Canada were expected to participate in the event. People were asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police.
Hastings started celebrating National Night Out as a community event in 1995.
Cpl. John Adams with the HPD helped organize this year’s event. He said it is a great way for police and citizens to interact in a positive setting.
“We always want to reach out to the public so they can see us,” he said. “We have good public relations with the community. We need to maintain and build on it.”
For the public, Tim LeBar of Hastings said, it was nice to have a family-friendly event with so many other activities being canceled during the pandemic.
“It’s great for the community to see police in a different setting,” he said. “It’s a way to say thank you for what they do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.