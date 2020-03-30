The City of Hastings announced Monday playgrounds and all outdoor equipment are now closed until further notice to fight the spread of COVID-19.
All public restrooms and drinking fountains will remain closed.
The community center remains closed and all organized practices and games have been suspended until May 1.
While city parks and trails remain open, social distancing is required for the health and safety of the public. Maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle is still important, but visitors are asked to do so responsibly.
The department continues to plan for summer programs and the opening of the Hastings Aquacourt.
Park and trail users must follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines:
— Do not use parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
— Follow personal hygiene guidance prior to and after visiting the park or trail.
— Observe the recommended 6-foot social distance from others.
— Stay within the 10-person limit for gatherings.
